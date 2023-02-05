DeVonta Smith: College football career, stats, highlights, records

These are the biggest stadiums in college football

Before Devonta Smith was a star wide receiver on Philadelphia Eagles, he was the third Alabama player and the fourth wide receiver to win the prestigious Heisman Trophy during his collegiate career.

Here's more on Smith's college career.

The vitals on Devonta Smith

School: Alabama

Position: Wide receiver

Height: 6-1

Weight: 175 pounds

Years active: 2017-20

Here are Smith's career stats in college.

YEAR GAMES REC REC YDS YPC REC TD RUSH ATT RUSH YDS RUSH TDS 2017 14 7 156 22.3 3 0 0 0 2018 14 42 693 16.5 6 0 0 0 2019 13 68 1,256 18.5 14 0 0 0 2020 13 117 1,856 15.9 23 4 6 1 Career 54 234 3,961 16.9 46 4 6 1

Smith, a native of Amite, Louisiana, signed with Alabama over a litany of offers that included Georgia, LSU and more, per 247Sports.

DEVONTA SMITH IS RIDICULOUS pic.twitter.com/NhCkPJAccB — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 6, 2020

What kind of prospect was Smith in high school?

Smith was a five-star wide receiver at Amite High School in Amite, Louisiana. Smith was a top-10 wide receiver in the country, depending on the recruiting service, and a top-wo player in Louisiana in the class of 2017.

Smith led his team to the Louisiana 3A state championship game his senior year, earning Most Outstanding Player honors after returning a kick 93 yards for a touchdown, catching eight passes for 111 yards and nabbing an interception in a 40-36 loss. Smith also played in the Army All-American game.

Heisman winner, Devonta Smith, has been making plays since his days at Amite. 🏆



DeVonta Smith | Amite HS, LA@DeVontaSmith_6 | @AlabamaFTBL pic.twitter.com/Icwf8lWM1w — Hudl (@Hudl) January 6, 2021

What was Smith's record in college?

Smith and Alabama finished a combined 51-4 over his four year career. Smith finished college with the 2017 and 2020 College Football Playoff titles, catching the game-winning pass in overtime of the 2017 game. In 2020, he set the CFP championship game records with 12 catches, 215 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Arguably one of the greatest plays in Alabama history happened three years ago today. Tua Tagovailoa finds DeVonta Smith for the game-winning touchdown in the CFP National Championship against Georgia. 2nd and 26. Magical. pic.twitter.com/rhZwb39MRd — Touchdown Alabama (@TDAlabamaMag) January 8, 2021

Records set by Smith

Here are some of the notable records and statistical rankings set by Smith in college:

1st in Alabama single-game receiving yards (274)

1st in Alabama single-game receiving touchdowns (5)

1st in SEC single-game receiving touchdowns (5)

1st in Alabama single-game receptions (15)

1st in SEC Championship single-game receptions (15)

1st in National Championship single-game receptions (12)

1st in National Championship single-game receiving touchdowns (3)

1st in Alabama single-season receiving touchdowns (23)

1st in Alabama single-season receiving yards (1,856)

2nd in Alabama single-season receptions (117)

1st in Alabama career receptions (235)

1st in Alabama career games with 200 yards receiving (5)

1st in Alabama career games with 100 yards receiving (15)

1st in Alabama career receiving yards (3,965)

1st in SEC career receiving yards (3,965)

1st in Alabama career receiving touchdowns (46)

1st in SEC career receiving touchdowns (46)

Alabama WR DeVonta Smith (@DeVontaSmith_6) Highlights



Smith leads the Crimson Tide with 1,120 yards & 13 TDs. He's second in the SEC in those stats #RollTide 🐘



Full Video 🎥: https://t.co/IJyDKIDA3t pic.twitter.com/9V4cIrgbDm — JustBombsProductions (@JBP_Official) November 29, 2019

Which awards did Smith win in college?

Which awards did Smith win in college?