Stan Becton | NCAA.com | February 5, 2023

Miles Sanders: College football career, stats, highlights, records

These are the biggest stadiums in college football

Before Miles Sanders became the starting running back for the Philadelphia Eagles, he bided his time at Penn State en route to a breakout final collegiate season.

Here's more on Sanders' college career.

The vitals on Miles Sanders

School: Penn State
Position: Running back
Height: 5-11
Weight: 215 pounds
Years active: 2016-18

Here are Sanders' career stats in college.

YEAR GAMES RUSH ATT RUSH YDS RUSH TDS REC REC YDS REC TD
2016 13 25 184 1 2 24 1
2017 12 31 191 2 6 30 0
2018 13 220 1,274 9 24 139 0
Career 38 276 1,649 12 32 193 1

Sanders, a native of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, signed with Penn State over a litany of offers that included Alabama, Pitt and more, per 247Sports.

What kind of prospect was Sanders in high school?

Sanders was a five-star running back at Woodland Hills High School in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Sanders was the No. 1 running back in the country, depending on the recruiting service, and a top-two player in Pennsylvania in the class of 2016. 

Sanders finished his high school career with 4,573 yards on 508 carries for 59 touchdowns. After his senior season, he played in the Under Armour All-American game.

What was Sanders' record in college?

Sanders and Penn State finished a combined 31-9 during his career. Sanders didn't take over the lead running back role until 2018 — his final season — after sitting behind Saquon Barkley.

Records set by Sanders

Here are some of the notable records and statistical rankings set by Sanders in college:

  • 1st in Penn State single-season kickoff returns (33)
  • 2nd in Penn State single-season kickoff return yards (688)
  • 11th in Penn State single-season rushing yards (1,274)
  •  25th in Penn State career rushing yards (1,649)

Which awards did Sanders win in college?

Here are the awards and honors Sanders won in college:

  • Second-Team All-Big Ten (2018)
  • Penn State Most Valuable Offensive Player (2018)
  • All-Big Ten Freshman Team honorable mention (2016)

