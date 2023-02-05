Miles Sanders: College football career, stats, highlights, records

These are the biggest stadiums in college football

Before Miles Sanders became the starting running back for the Philadelphia Eagles, he bided his time at Penn State en route to a breakout final collegiate season.

Here's more on Sanders' college career.

The vitals on Miles Sanders

School: Penn State

Position: Running back

Height: 5-11

Weight: 215 pounds

Years active: 2016-18

Here are Sanders' career stats in college.

YEAR GAMES RUSH ATT RUSH YDS RUSH TDS REC REC YDS REC TD 2016 13 25 184 1 2 24 1 2017 12 31 191 2 6 30 0 2018 13 220 1,274 9 24 139 0 Career 38 276 1,649 12 32 193 1

Sanders, a native of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, signed with Penn State over a litany of offers that included Alabama, Pitt and more, per 247Sports.

Philly looking to get their ground game going



Eagles go with Penn State RB Miles Sanders pic.twitter.com/CbTNvpeYzX — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) April 27, 2019

What kind of prospect was Sanders in high school?

Sanders was a five-star running back at Woodland Hills High School in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Sanders was the No. 1 running back in the country, depending on the recruiting service, and a top-two player in Pennsylvania in the class of 2016.

Sanders finished his high school career with 4,573 yards on 508 carries for 59 touchdowns. After his senior season, he played in the Under Armour All-American game.

#FridayNightLights

Before becoming a college star in Central PA and a pro star in Eastern PA, @BoobieMilesXXIV owned the WPIAL at Woodland Hills. pic.twitter.com/CYw45fesKf — COMON Network (@ComonNetwork) June 20, 2020

What was Sanders' record in college?

Sanders and Penn State finished a combined 31-9 during his career. Sanders didn't take over the lead running back role until 2018 — his final season — after sitting behind Saquon Barkley.

Records set by Sanders

Here are some of the notable records and statistical rankings set by Sanders in college:

1st in Penn State single-season kickoff returns (33)

2nd in Penn State single-season kickoff return yards (688)

11th in Penn State single-season rushing yards (1,274)

25th in Penn State career rushing yards (1,649)

Miles Sanders at Penn State in 2018 was 🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/J9XeeTcwiL — PFF College (@PFF_College) June 1, 2020

Which awards did Sanders win in college?

Here are the awards and honors Sanders won in college:

Second-Team All-Big Ten (2018)

Penn State Most Valuable Offensive Player (2018)

All-Big Ten Freshman Team honorable mention (2016)