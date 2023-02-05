Travis Kelce: College football career, stats, highlights, records

Before Travis Kelce became one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history for the Kansas City Chiefs, he learned the position after a transition from quarterback at Cincinnati.
Here's more on Kelce's college career.
The vitals on Travis Kelce
School: Cincinnati
Position: Tight end
Height: 6-6
Weight: 260 pounds
Years active: 2008-12
Here are Kelce's career stats in college.
|YEAR
|GAMES
|REC
|REC YDS
|YPC
|REC TD
|RUSH ATT
|RUSH YDS
|RUSH TDS
|Pass Comp
|Pass Yds
|PAss TDs
|2008
|REDSHIRT
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2009
|11
|1
|3
|3.0
|0
|8
|47
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2010
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2011
|11
|13
|150
|11.5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2012
|13
|45
|722
|16.0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|1
|39
|1
|Career
|35
|59
|875
|14.8
|10
|8
|47
|2
|1
|39
|1
Kelce, a native of Cleveland Heights, Ohio, signed with Cincinnati over offers that included Akron, Eastern Michigan and more, per 247Sports. Kelce began his collegiate career as a quarterback before switching over to tight end.
Travis Kelce scores on a trick play in college (2012) pic.twitter.com/YJqcrmRpfB— Autumn 11 (@Autumn_Eleven) January 30, 2020
What kind of prospect was Kelce in high school?
Kelce was a three-sport athlete in football, basketball and baseball at Cleveland Heights High School in Cleveland Heights, Ohio. Kelce was a two-star recruit according to 247Sports, but won All-Lake Erie honors after his senior year playing quarterback. Kelce finished his senior year 103-198 passing for 1,523 yards and 21 touchdowns, rushing for 1,016 yards and 10 touchdowns.
#NFL All-Pro Travis Kelce’s high school reel was impressive, but let's not forget his showcase of versatility during the #Chiefs 2019 Week 4 matchup against the #Lions— Ed Easton Jr. (@EdEastonJr) July 8, 2021
He has a knack for finding open teammates #TBT https://t.co/Rx5S4j4Smh pic.twitter.com/B6q80V1DWO
What was Kelce's record in college?
Kelce and Cincinnati finished a combined 32-7 during his three played seasons of his collegiate career. Kelce redshirted during the 2008 season and did not play during the 2010 season because of a violation of team rules. Those seasons are not included in the combined win-loss total. Kelce finished 2-1 in bowl games, losing during his lone appearance in a New Year's Six Bowl (Sugar) in 2009.
.@tkelce's brother Jason Kelce saved his career after he was kicked off his college team for smoking weed:— Club Shay Shay (@ClubShayShay) January 5, 2021
“I threw this scholarship away and down the drain like it didn’t mean nothing to me. I had to grow up.” pic.twitter.com/O9TlnawD3X
Records set by Kelce
Here are some of the notable records and statistical rankings set by Kelce in college:
- 1st in Cincinnati single-season receiving yards by a tight end (722)
Which awards did Kelce win in college?
Here are the awards and honors Kelce won in college:
- First-Team All Big-East (2012)
The lone registered pass of Travis Kelce's (No. 18) college career at Cincinnati, a 39-yard touchdown to QB Brendon Kay. pic.twitter.com/pdBDiqgrXy— Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 8, 2021