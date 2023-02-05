Travis Kelce: College football career, stats, highlights, records

These are the biggest stadiums in college football

Before Travis Kelce became one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history for the Kansas City Chiefs, he learned the position after a transition from quarterback at Cincinnati.

Here's more on Kelce's college career.

The vitals on Travis Kelce

School: Cincinnati

Position: Tight end

Height: 6-6

Weight: 260 pounds

Years active: 2008-12

Here are Kelce's career stats in college.

YEAR GAMES REC REC YDS YPC REC TD RUSH ATT RUSH YDS RUSH TDS Pass Comp Pass Yds PAss TDs 2008 REDSHIRT - - - - - - - - - - 2009 11 1 3 3.0 0 8 47 2 0 0 0 2010 DNP - - - - - - - - - - 2011 11 13 150 11.5 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 2012 13 45 722 16.0 8 0 0 0 1 39 1 Career 35 59 875 14.8 10 8 47 2 1 39 1

Kelce, a native of Cleveland Heights, Ohio, signed with Cincinnati over offers that included Akron, Eastern Michigan and more, per 247Sports. Kelce began his collegiate career as a quarterback before switching over to tight end.

Travis Kelce scores on a trick play in college (2012)

What kind of prospect was Kelce in high school?

Kelce was a three-sport athlete in football, basketball and baseball at Cleveland Heights High School in Cleveland Heights, Ohio. Kelce was a two-star recruit according to 247Sports, but won All-Lake Erie honors after his senior year playing quarterback. Kelce finished his senior year 103-198 passing for 1,523 yards and 21 touchdowns, rushing for 1,016 yards and 10 touchdowns.

#NFL All-Pro Travis Kelce's high school reel was impressive, but let's not forget his showcase of versatility during the #Chiefs 2019 Week 4 matchup against the #Lions

He has a knack for finding open teammates #TBT



He has a knack for finding open teammates #TBT https://t.co/Rx5S4j4Smh pic.twitter.com/B6q80V1DWO — Ed Easton Jr. (@EdEastonJr) July 8, 2021

What was Kelce's record in college?

Kelce and Cincinnati finished a combined 32-7 during his three played seasons of his collegiate career. Kelce redshirted during the 2008 season and did not play during the 2010 season because of a violation of team rules. Those seasons are not included in the combined win-loss total. Kelce finished 2-1 in bowl games, losing during his lone appearance in a New Year's Six Bowl (Sugar) in 2009.

.@tkelce's brother Jason Kelce saved his career after he was kicked off his college team for smoking weed:



“I threw this scholarship away and down the drain like it didn’t mean nothing to me. I had to grow up.” pic.twitter.com/O9TlnawD3X — Club Shay Shay (@ClubShayShay) January 5, 2021

Records set by Kelce

Here are some of the notable records and statistical rankings set by Kelce in college:

1st in Cincinnati single-season receiving yards by a tight end (722)

Which awards did Kelce win in college?

Here are the awards and honors Kelce won in college:

First-Team All Big-East (2012)