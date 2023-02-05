TRENDING 📈

Beanpot

Harvard, Northeastern advance to men's final

🚀 Houston & Texas rocket up Andy Katz's latest rankings

🐔 South Carolina, LSU lead women's Power 10
football-fbs flag

Stan Becton | NCAA.com | February 5, 2023

Travis Kelce: College football career, stats, highlights, records

These are the biggest stadiums in college football

Before Travis Kelce became one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history for the Kansas City Chiefs, he learned the position after a transition from quarterback at Cincinnati.

Here's more on Kelce's college career.

The vitals on Travis Kelce

School: Cincinnati
Position: Tight end
Height: 6-6
Weight: 260 pounds
Years active: 2008-12

Here are Kelce's career stats in college.

YEAR GAMES REC REC YDS YPC REC TD RUSH ATT RUSH YDS RUSH TDS Pass Comp Pass Yds PAss TDs
2008 REDSHIRT - - - - - - - - - -
2009 11 1 3 3.0 0 8 47 2 0 0 0
2010 DNP - - - - - - - - - -
2011 11 13 150 11.5 2 0 0 0 0 0 0
2012 13 45 722 16.0 8 0 0 0 1 39 1
Career 35 59 875 14.8 10 8 47 2 1 39 1

Kelce, a native of Cleveland Heights, Ohio, signed with Cincinnati over offers that included Akron, Eastern Michigan and more, per 247Sports. Kelce began his collegiate career as a quarterback before switching over to tight end.

What kind of prospect was Kelce in high school?

Kelce was a three-sport athlete in football, basketball and baseball at Cleveland Heights High School in Cleveland Heights, Ohio. Kelce was a two-star recruit according to 247Sports, but won All-Lake Erie honors after his senior year playing quarterback. Kelce finished his senior year 103-198 passing for 1,523 yards and 21 touchdowns, rushing for 1,016 yards and 10 touchdowns.

What was Kelce's record in college?

Kelce and Cincinnati finished a combined 32-7 during his three played seasons of his collegiate career. Kelce redshirted during the 2008 season and did not play during the 2010 season because of a violation of team rules. Those seasons are not included in the combined win-loss total. Kelce finished 2-1 in bowl games, losing during his lone appearance in a New Year's Six Bowl (Sugar) in 2009.

Records set by Kelce

Here are some of the notable records and statistical rankings set by Kelce in college:

  • 1st in Cincinnati single-season receiving yards by a tight end (722)

Which awards did Kelce win in college?

Here are the awards and honors Kelce won in college:

  • First-Team All Big-East (2012)

👀 COLLEGE CAREERS OF NFL STARS

2023 NFL Draft QBs: Bryce Young | C.J. Stroud Will Levis | Anthony Richardson
2023 NFL Draft WRs: Jaxon Smith-Njigba | Jordan Addison | Quentin Johnston
2023 NFL Draft DL: Jalen Carter | Will Anderson Jr. | Myles Murphy | Tyree Wilson
2022 NFL Draft: Christian WatsonBrock Purdy | Bailey Zappe | Skylar Thompson | Isiah Pacheco
2021 NFL Draft: Trevor Lawrence | Trey Lance | Ja'Marr Chase | Justin Fields | Mac Jones | Devonta Smith
2020 NFL Draft: Joe Burrow | Tua Tagovailoa | Tee Higgins | Jalen Hurts
2019 NFL Draft: Kyler Murray | Deebo Samuel | Gardner Minshew II | Miles Sanders | A.J. Brown
2018 NFL Draft: Lamar Jackson | Baker Mayfield | Josh Allen | Darius Leonard
2017 NFL Draft: Patrick Mahomes | Deshaun Watson | Cooper Kupp | Juju Smith-Schuster
2014 NFL Draft: Aaron Donald | Odell Beckham Jr. | Khalil Mack | Jerick McKinnon
FCS alums: Carson Wentz | Jimmy Garoppolo | Taylor Heinicke
Legends: Tom BradyJackie Robinson | Deion Sanders | Cam Newton
More: Matthew Stafford | Jalen Ramsey | Travis Kelce

The 57 Cy Young Award winners who played college baseball

With the presentation of the 2020 Cy Young Award on Wednesday, Nov. 11, we've accumulated a list of 57 MLB Cy Young Award winners who played college baseball. One Cy Young standout from each decade will be featured and include a brief summary of their college career.
READ MORE

The college football teams, conferences and coaches with something to prove in Week 1

These are some of the best storylines in week 1 of the 2022 college football season, beginning with the Backyard Brawl between West Virginia and Pittsburgh.
READ MORE

Oscar Robertson: College basketball stats, best moments, quotes

Here's everything you need to know about Oscar Robertson's college career at Cincinnati.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners