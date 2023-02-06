Hunter Luepke: College football career, stats, highlights, records

Hunter Luepke had a fantastic college career as a fullback for North Dakota State football. Luepke did more than just block, he was a powerful runner, a threat in the pass game and more as he helped the Bison win multiple FCS titles.

Here's more on Luepke's college football career.

The vitals on Hunter Luepke

School: North Dakota State

Position: Fullback

Height: 6-1

Weight: 236 pounds

Years active: 2018-22

Here are Luepke's career stats in college.

YEAR GAMES RUSH ATT RUSH YDS RUSH TDS REC REC YDS REC TD 2018 REDSHIRT - - - - - - 2019 14 5 43 1 11 96 1 2020-21 6 84 458 6 4 37 1 2021 13 87 543 8 9 165 3 2022 10 98 621 9 14 196 4 Career 43 274 1,665 24 38 494 9

Luepke, a native of Spencer, Wisconsin, signed with North Dakota State over an offer from Northern Iowa, another FCS school, per 247Sports.

lol Hunter Luepke had a wide open path to the end zone and decided "nah, i wanna hit this guy instead" pic.twitter.com/dhX2kAXzvl — Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) January 8, 2022

What kind of prospect was Luepke in high school?

Hunter Luepke was a two-star fullback at Spencer High School in Spencer, Wisconsin. Luepke was the eighth-best fullback in the country, depending on the recruiting service, and a top-30 player in Wisconsin in the class of 2018.

Luepke was a four-sport athlete in high school, competing in football, wrestling, baseball and track and field. Luepke was a conference champion 100 meter sprinter and three-time all-conference center fielder. He was his school's first-ever state champion wrestler, winning two titles in 2017 and 2018, going 49-0 during his senior year.

On the gridiron, Luepke started all four years playing running back, linebacker, defensive end and returning kicks. He finished high school with 5,770 all-purpose yards, 95 all-purpose touchdowns, 4,452 rushing yards, 82 rushing touchdowns, 171 tackles and 10 sacks. Luepke earned all-conference honors three times as a running back, First-Team All-Region honors as a linebacker his junior year, Conference Offensive Player of the Year honors in 2015 and 2017, and Regional Offensive Player of the Year honors in 2017.

Welcome to the Bison FB/TE Hunter Luepke, 6-1, 225, Fr., Spencer, WI (Spencer HS) #B1S8N pic.twitter.com/7ZA7M5WaMS — NDSU Football (@NDSUfootball) December 20, 2017

What was Luepke's record in college?

Luepke and North Dakota State finished a combined 49-4 during his final four years. Luepke helped lead the Bison to the 2019 and 2021 FCS national championships.

Which awards did Luepke win in college?

Here are the awards and honors Luepke won in college:

First-Team All-American by Stats Perform and Phil Steele (2020-21, 2021, 2022)

First-Team All-American by HERO Sports (2021, 2022)

Second-Team AP All-American (2022)

First-Team All-MVFC (2020-21, 2021, 2022)

Walter Payton Award finalist (2022)

NCAA Championship Game Most Outstanding Player (2021)

Sophomore All-American by HERO Sports (2020-21)

Honorable Mention All-MVFC (2019)