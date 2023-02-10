HOOPS:

👀 Women's scoreboard

🏀 Men's scoreboard

🤯 Maryland stuns No. 3 Purdue men's team

🚨 Notre Dame women's sinks Louisville at the buzzer
football-fcs flag

Stan Becton | NCAA.com | February 10, 2023

Isaiah Land: College football career, stats, highlights, records

These are the biggest stadiums in college football

Before Isaiah Land become one of the top HBCU prospects in the 2023 NFL draft, he had an electric career at Florida A&M. Land won the Buck Buchanan Award (the FCS defensive player of the year) and helped Florida A&M advance to the FCS playoffs.

Here's more on Land's college football career.

The vitals on Isaiah Land

School: Florida A&M
Position: Linebacker
Height: 6-4
Weight: 225 pounds
Years active: 2018-22

Here are Land's career stats in college.

YEAR GAMES SOLO TKL AST TKL TOTAL TFL SACKS PD FF INT
2018 1 - - - - - - - -
2019 9 10 13 23 5 2 2 0 1
2021 12 32 11 43 25.5 19 3 3 0
2022 8 20 3 23 12 8 2 1 0
Career 29 62 27 89 42.5 29 7 4 1

What kind of prospect was Land in high school?

Isaiah Land, a native of Buffalo, New York, went to Grayson High School in Loganville, Georgia. Land was unranked in the class of 2018 by all major recruiting outlets. Land didn't play football from the age of 11 until his junior year of high school, per Sports Illustrated. During his senior year, Land finished with 22 tackles and seven sacks.

What was Land's record in college?

Land and Florida A&M finished a combined 27-7 during his final three years. After redshirting his freshman year, Land  played in his final three seasons, helping lead the Rattlers to the 2021 FCS playoffs.

👀 COLLEGE CAREERS OF NFL STARS

2023 NFL Draft QBs: Bryce Young | C.J. Stroud Will Levis | Anthony Richardson
2023 NFL Draft WRs: Jaxon Smith-Njigba | Jordan Addison | Quentin Johnston
2023 NFL Draft DL: Jalen Carter | Will Anderson Jr. | Myles Murphy | Tyree Wilson
2023 NFL Draft FCS: Tucker Kraft | Andrei Iosivas | Hunter Luepke
2022 NFL Draft: Christian WatsonBrock Purdy | Bailey Zappe | Skylar Thompson | Isiah Pacheco
2021 NFL Draft: Trevor Lawrence | Trey Lance | Ja'Marr Chase | Justin Fields | Mac Jones | DeVonta Smith
2020 NFL Draft: Joe Burrow | Tua Tagovailoa | Tee Higgins | Jalen Hurts
2019 NFL Draft: Kyler Murray | Deebo Samuel | Gardner Minshew II | Miles Sanders | A.J. Brown
2018 NFL Draft: Lamar Jackson | Baker Mayfield | Josh Allen | Darius Leonard
2017 NFL Draft: Patrick Mahomes | Deshaun Watson | Cooper Kupp |
Juju Smith-Schuster | Haason Reddick
2016 NFL Draft:  Carson Wentz | Jalen Ramsey | Chris Jones
2014 NFL Draft: Aaron Donald | Odell Beckham Jr. | Khalil Mack | Jerick McKinnon
FCS alums: Jimmy Garoppolo | Taylor Heinicke
Legends: Tom BradyJackie Robinson | Deion Sanders | Cam Newton
More: Matthew Stafford | Travis Kelce

Records set by Land

Here are some of the notable records and statistical rankings set by Land in college:

  • 1st in Florida A&M single-game sacks (5)

Which awards did Land win in college?

Here are the awards and honors Land won in college:

  • First-Team All-SWAC (2022)
  • Buck Buchanan Award (2021)
  • First-Team All-American by AFCA, AP, Athlon, Stats Perform , HERO Sports and BOXTOROW (2021)
  • SWAC Defensive Player of the Year (2021)
  • First-Team All-SWAC (2021)

Previewing Kentucky basketball's Unity Series game against HBCU Florida A&M

No. 19 Kentucky hosts Florida A&amp;M in the latest Unity Series game between the Wildcats and the SWAC.
READ MORE

How HBCU coaches with pro football experience performed in 2022

It's time to look at FCS HBCU football coaches with professional football experience and how they performed on the field in the 2022 season.
READ MORE

The final HBCU football power rankings for the 2022 season

The 2022 HBCU football season is over and it's time to take a look at the final HBCU football power rankings from NCAA Digital's Stan Becton.
READ MORE

FCS Football News

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners