Haason Reddick: College football career, stats, highlights, records

Haason Reddick wasn't always a big-time pass-rusher like he's been on the Philadelphia Eagles' 2022 Super Bowl run. Reddick path to the NFL began as a walk-on at Temple.
Here's more on Reddick's college career.
The vitals on Haason Reddick
School: Temple
Position: Defensive end
Height: 6-1
Weight: 237 pounds
Years active: 2012-2016
Here are Reddick's career stats in college.
|YEAR
|GAMES
|SOLO TKL
|AST TKL
|TOTAL
|TFL
|SACKS
|PD
|FF
|INT
|2012
|REDSHIRT
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2013
|9
|11
|3
|14
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2014
|10
|16
|7
|23
|7
|1.5
|1
|0
|0
|2015
|14
|28
|17
|45
|12.5
|5
|1
|1
|0
|2016
|14
|43
|22
|65
|22.5
|10.5
|4
|3
|1
|Career
|47
|98
|49
|147
|46
|18
|7
|4
|1
Temple LB Hassan Reddick not just a workout guy. Very active. Problematic when used on stunts! Fundamentally sound & disciplined #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/SJW1rAw1Ha— Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) March 5, 2017
What kind of prospect was Reddick in high school?
Reddick was an unranked recruit as a running back and safety after a high school career at Haddon Heights High School in Haddon Heights, New Jersey. Reddick walked on at Temple.
Reddick was injured during his junior and senior years of high school and was a long shot to even make it as a walk-on. His high school coach told ESPN "They had to beg and basically say, 'Hey, can you make a spot for this kid?'
What was Reddick's record in college?
Reddick and Temple finished a combined 28-24 during his final four years. Reddick helped lead Temple to an American Athletic Conference championship win during 2016, his final season.
Records set by Reddick
Here are some of the notable records and statistical rankings set by Reddick in college:
- 1st in AAC single-game tackles for loss (5.0)
- 2nd in Temple career tackles for loss (46)
- 2nd in Temple single-season tackles for loss (22.5)
Shout-out after shout-out this past week for Haason Reddick at the @seniorbowl.#GDQ pic.twitter.com/dif0DAMgkN— Temple Football (@Temple_FB) January 29, 2017
Which awards did Reddick win in college?
Here are the awards and honors Reddick won in college:
- Fourth Team All-American by Phil Steele (2016)
- First Team All-AAC (2016)
- ECAC First Team All-Star (2016)
- Burlsworth Trophy semifinalist (Most Outstanding former walk-on) (2016)
- Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List (2016)
- AAC All-Conference Honorable Mention (2015)
- Third-Team All-AAC by Phil Steele (2015)