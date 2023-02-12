Haason Reddick: College football career, stats, highlights, records

These are the biggest stadiums in college football

Haason Reddick wasn't always a big-time pass-rusher like he's been on the Philadelphia Eagles' 2022 Super Bowl run. Reddick path to the NFL began as a walk-on at Temple.

Here's more on Reddick's college career.

The vitals on Haason Reddick

School: Temple

Position: Defensive end

Height: 6-1

Weight: 237 pounds

Years active: 2012-2016

Here are Reddick's career stats in college.

YEAR GAMES SOLO TKL AST TKL TOTAL TFL SACKS PD FF INT 2012 REDSHIRT - - - - - - - - 2013 9 11 3 14 4 1 1 0 0 2014 10 16 7 23 7 1.5 1 0 0 2015 14 28 17 45 12.5 5 1 1 0 2016 14 43 22 65 22.5 10.5 4 3 1 Career 47 98 49 147 46 18 7 4 1

Temple LB Hassan Reddick not just a workout guy. Very active. Problematic when used on stunts! Fundamentally sound & disciplined #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/SJW1rAw1Ha — Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) March 5, 2017

What kind of prospect was Reddick in high school?

Reddick was an unranked recruit as a running back and safety after a high school career at Haddon Heights High School in Haddon Heights, New Jersey. Reddick walked on at Temple.

Reddick was injured during his junior and senior years of high school and was a long shot to even make it as a walk-on. His high school coach told ESPN "They had to beg and basically say, 'Hey, can you make a spot for this kid?'

What was Reddick's record in college?

Reddick and Temple finished a combined 28-24 during his final four years. Reddick helped lead Temple to an American Athletic Conference championship win during 2016, his final season.

Records set by Reddick

Here are some of the notable records and statistical rankings set by Reddick in college:

1st in AAC single-game tackles for loss (5.0)

2nd in Temple career tackles for loss (46)

2nd in Temple single-season tackles for loss (22.5)

Shout-out after shout-out this past week for Haason Reddick at the @seniorbowl.#GDQ pic.twitter.com/dif0DAMgkN — Temple Football (@Temple_FB) January 29, 2017

Which awards did Reddick win in college?

Here are the awards and honors Reddick won in college: