HOOPS:

👀 Women's scoreboard

🏀 Men's scoreboard

🤯 Maryland stuns No. 3 Purdue men's team

🚨 Notre Dame women's sinks Louisville at the buzzer
football-fbs flag

Stan Becton | NCAA.com | February 12, 2023

Haason Reddick: College football career, stats, highlights, records

These are the biggest stadiums in college football

Haason Reddick wasn't always a big-time pass-rusher like he's been on the Philadelphia Eagles' 2022 Super Bowl run. Reddick path to the NFL began as a walk-on at Temple.

Here's more on Reddick's college career.

The vitals on Haason Reddick

School: Temple
Position: Defensive end
Height: 6-1
Weight: 237 pounds
Years active: 2012-2016

Here are Reddick's career stats in college.

YEAR GAMES SOLO TKL AST TKL TOTAL TFL SACKS PD FF INT
2012 REDSHIRT - - - - - - - -
2013 9 11 3 14 4 1 1 0 0
2014 10 16 7 23 7 1.5 1 0 0
2015 14 28 17 45 12.5 5 1 1 0
2016 14 43 22 65 22.5 10.5 4 3 1
Career 47 98 49 147 46 18 7 4 1

What kind of prospect was Reddick in high school?

Reddick was an unranked recruit as a running back and safety after a high school career at Haddon Heights High School in Haddon Heights, New Jersey. Reddick walked on at Temple.

Reddick was injured during his junior and senior years of high school and was a long shot to even make it as a walk-on. His high school coach told ESPN "They had to beg and basically say, 'Hey, can you make a spot for this kid?'

What was Reddick's record in college?

Reddick and Temple finished a combined 28-24 during his final four years. Reddick helped lead Temple to an American Athletic Conference championship win during 2016, his final season.

Records set by Reddick

Here are some of the notable records and statistical rankings set by Reddick in college:

  • 1st in AAC single-game tackles for loss (5.0)
  • 2nd in Temple career tackles for loss (46)
  • 2nd in Temple single-season tackles for loss (22.5)

Which awards did Reddick win in college?

Here are the awards and honors Reddick won in college:

  • Fourth Team All-American by Phil Steele (2016)
  • First Team All-AAC (2016)
  • ECAC First Team All-Star (2016)
  • Burlsworth Trophy semifinalist (Most Outstanding former walk-on) (2016)
  • Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List (2016)
  • AAC All-Conference Honorable Mention (2015)
  • Third-Team All-AAC by Phil Steele  (2015)

👀 COLLEGE CAREERS OF NFL STARS

2023 NFL Draft QBs: Bryce Young | C.J. Stroud Will Levis | Anthony Richardson
2023 NFL Draft WRs: Jaxon Smith-Njigba | Jordan Addison | Quentin Johnston
2023 NFL Draft DL: Jalen Carter | Will Anderson Jr. | Myles Murphy | Tyree Wilson
2023 NFL Draft FCS: Tucker Kraft | Andrei Iosivas | Hunter Luepke
2022 NFL Draft: Christian WatsonBrock Purdy | Bailey Zappe | Skylar Thompson | Isiah Pacheco
2021 NFL Draft: Trevor Lawrence | Trey Lance | Ja'Marr Chase | Justin Fields | Mac Jones | DeVonta Smith
2020 NFL Draft: Joe Burrow | Tua Tagovailoa | Tee Higgins | Jalen Hurts
2019 NFL Draft: Kyler Murray | Deebo Samuel | Gardner Minshew II | Miles Sanders | A.J. Brown
2018 NFL Draft: Lamar Jackson | Baker Mayfield | Josh Allen | Darius Leonard
2017 NFL Draft: Patrick Mahomes | Deshaun Watson | Cooper Kupp |
Juju Smith-Schuster | Haason Reddick
2016 NFL Draft:  Carson Wentz | Jalen Ramsey | Chris Jones
2014 NFL Draft: Aaron Donald | Odell Beckham Jr. | Khalil Mack | Jerick McKinnon
FCS alums: Jimmy Garoppolo | Taylor Heinicke
Legends: Tom BradyJackie Robinson | Deion Sanders | Cam Newton
More: Matthew Stafford | Travis Kelce

Temple men's basketball upsets No. 1 Houston

Temple upset No. 1 Houston at home 56-55 in a stunner. The upset marks the first win for the Owls over the AP No. 1 team since Feb 20, 2000.
READ MORE

LSU's Angel Reese joins 20/20 club to headline this week's women's basketball Starting Five

Angel Reese's 12th straight double-double for undefeated LSU headlines this week's women's basketball Starting Five.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners