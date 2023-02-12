HOOPS:

Stan Becton | NCAA.com | February 12, 2023

Isiah Pacheco: College football career, stats, highlights, records

Before Isiah Pacheco rose from a seventh-round NFL draft pick into the starting running back for the Kansas City Chiefs, he found his footing at his home state school, Rutgers.

Here's more on Pacheco's college career.

The vitals on Isiah Pacheco

School: Rutgers
Position: Running back
Height: 5-11
Weight: 215 pounds
Years active: 2018-2021

Here are Pacheco's career stats in college.

YEAR GAMES RUSH ATT RUSH YDS RUSH TDS REC REC YDS REC TD
2018 12 111 551 3 2 11 0
2019 11 169 729 7 13 83 0
2020 9 116 515 3 19 130 1
2021 12 167 647 5 13 25 0
Career 44 563 2,442 18 47 249 1

Pacheco, a native of Vineland, New Jersey, signed with Rutgers over offers that included Maryland, Syracuse and more, per 247Sports.

What kind of prospect was Pacheco in high school?

Pacheco played quarterback, running back and defensive back and Vineland South High School in Vineland, New Jersey. Pacheco was a top-30 running back in the country, depending on the recruiting service, and a top-20 player in New Jersey in the class of 2018. 

Pacheco finished his senior season with numerous all-state and all-league honors after rushing 154 times for 1,414 yards and 18 touchdowns while passing for 598 yards and three touchdowns. Defensively, Pacheco made 28 tackles, and two interceptions.

What was Pacheco's record in college?

Pacheco and Rutgers finished a combined 11-35 during his career. While Rutgers didn't have that much team success, the Scarlet Knights advanced in the Gator Bowl during his final season. However, Pacheco didn't play that bowl game.

Records set by Pacheco

Here are some of the notable records and statistical rankings set by Pacheco in college:

  • 6th in Rutgers career carries (563)
  • 7th in Rutgers career rushing yards (2,442)
  • 11th in Rutgers career all-purpose yards (3,039)

Which awards did Pacheco win in college?

Here are the awards and honors Pacheco won in college:

  • Honorable Mention All-Big Ten (2021)
  • All-ECAC Offense (2021)
  • Academic All-Big Ten (2021)
  • Team Captain (2021)
  • Phil Steele Fourth Team All-Big Ten (2020)

