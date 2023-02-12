HOOPS:

football-fcs flag

Stan Becton | NCAA.com | February 12, 2023

Jerick McKinnon: College football career, stats, highlights, records

These are the biggest stadiums in college football

Before Jerick McKinnon electrified NFL backfields, he got his start at Georgia Southern — when it was still an FCS program — as a triple-option quarterback.

Here's more on McKinnon's college career.

The vitals on Jerick McKinnon

School: Georgia Southern
Position: Quarterback
Height: 5-9
Weight: 215 pounds
Years active: 2010-2013

Here are McKinnon's career stats in college.

YEAR GAMES COMP ATT COMP. % PASS YDS PASS TD INT RUSH ATT RUSH YDS RUSH TD
2010 10 - - - - - - 109 430 3
2011 13 3 6 50% 37 1 0 80 537 7
2012 14 20 49 41% 597 7 3 269 1,817 20
2013 10 8 17 47% 171 4 1 161 1,050 12
Career 47 31 72 43% 805 12 4 619 3,834 42

McKinnon, a native of Marietta, Georgia, signed with Georgia Southern over offers that included Air Force, Georgia State and more, per 247Sports.

What kind of prospect was McKinnon in high school?

McKinnon was a three-star prospect at Sprayberry High School in Marietta, Georgia. He was a dual-sport athlete in football and track and field. On the track, McKinnon specialized in the 100 meters and long jump. On the gridiron, McKinnon was an All-State quarterback. He passed for 1,500 yards and ran for 1,300 yards as a senior.

What was McKinnon's record in college?

McKinnon and Georgia Southern finished a combined 38-16 during his career. In each of McKinnon's first three years, Georgia Southern lost in the FCS playoff semifinals.

Records set by McKinnon

Here are some of the notable records and statistical rankings set by McKinnon in college:

  • 1st in FCS single-game rushing yards by a quarterback (316)
  • 1st in Georgia Southern single-game rushing yards by a quarterback (316)
  • 3rd in FCS single-game rushing yards (316)
  • 3rd in Georgia Southern career rushing yards (3,899)
  • 3rd in Georgia Southern single-season rushing yards (1,817)
  • 4th in Georgia Southern career yards of total offense per play (6.75)
  • 5th in Georgia Southern career yards per rush (6.3)
  • 6th in Georgia Southern career rushing touchdowns (42)
  • 7th in Georgia Southern single-season rushing touchdowns (20)
  • 8th in Division I single-game rushing yards (316)

Which awards did McKinnon win in college?

Here are the awards and honors McKinnon won in college:

  • Team MVP (2013)
  • First-team All-America (2012)

