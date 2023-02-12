HOOPS:

Stan Becton | NCAA.com | February 12, 2023

JuJu Smith-Schuster: College football career, stats, highlights, records

These are the biggest stadiums in college football

Before Juju Smith-Schuster blossomed into a big-play NFL wide receiver and social media superstar, he got his start in college with the Southern California Trojans.

Here's more on Smith-Schuster's college career at USC.

The vitals on Smith-Schuster's

School: Southern California
Position: Wide receiver
Height: 6-2
Weight: 220 pounds
Years active: 2014-16

Here are Smith-Schuster's career stats in college.

YEAR GAMES REC REC YDS YPC REC TD RUSH ATT RUSH YDS RUSH TDS
2014 13 54 724 13.4 5 2 3 0
2015 14 89 1,454 16.3 10 1 4 0
2016 13 70 914 13.1 10 5 27 0
Career 40 213 3,092 14.5 25 6 31 0

Smith-Schuster, a native of Long Beach, California, signed with Southern California over a litany of offers that included Notre Dame, Oregon and more, per 247Sports.

What kind of prospect was Smith-Schuster in high school?

Smith-Schuster was a five-star wide receiver at Long Beach Polytechnic High School in Long Beach, California. Smith-Schuster was a top-four athlete in the country, depending on the recruiting service, and a top-four player in California in the class of 2014. 

He played wide receiver and safety in high school, receiving scholarships at both positions. During his senior season, he finished with 71 tackles despite injuries throughout the year. During Smith-Schuster's junior season, he caught 49 passes for 752 yards and nine TDs on offense with 51 tackles and 6 interceptions on defense. He led Long Beach Poly to the 2012 CIF Pac-5 Division championship his junior year.

What was Smith-Schuster's record in college?

Smith-Schuster and USC finished a combined 27-13 during his career, winning the 2016 Rose Bowl. He finished with seven catches for 133 yards and a touchdown in that Rose Bowl victory over Penn State.

Records set by Smith-Schuster

Here are some of the notable records and statistical rankings set by Smith-Schuster in college:

  • 1st in USC single-game receiving touchdowns by a freshman (3)
  • 3rd in USC single-season receiving yards (1,454)
  • 4th in USC career receptions (213)
  • 7th in USC single-season receptions (89)

Which awards did Smith-Schuster win in college?

Here are the awards and honors Smith-Schuster won in college:

  • Second-Team All-Pac-12 (2016)
  • Biletnikoff Award semifinalist (2015)
  • Second-Team All-American by AP, FWAA, SN (2015)
  • First-Team All-Pac-12 (2015)
  • Second-Team All-Pac 12 (2014)
  • Freshman All-American by SN (2014)

