Andrei Iosivas: College football career, stats, highlights, records

Andrei Iosivas was a dual-sport star at Princeton as one of the top wide receivers in the football program's history and as a three-time Ivy League champion in track and field. After his time with the Tigers, Iosivas became a rising NFL draft prospect in 2023.

Here's more on Iosivas' college football career.

The vitals on Andrei Iosivas

School: Princeton

Position: Wide Receiver

Height: 6-3

Weight: 200 pounds

Years active: 2018-22

Here are Iosivas' career stats in college.

YEAR GAMES REC REC YDS REC TD 2018 0 0 0 0 2019 9 18 263 4 2021 10 41 703 5 2022 10 66 943 7 Career 29 125 1,909 16

What kind of prospect was Iosivas in high school?

Andrei Iosivas was a three-sport athlete at Punahou School in Honolulu, Hawaii. Iosivas played football, basketball and ran track in high school. He earned First-Team All-Conference honors on the gridiron while leading Punahou to the state tournament. Iosivas also caught three touchdowns in the 2017 Honor Bowl to earn MVP honors.

See u bro pic.twitter.com/uKmjf7WckO — Andrei Iosivas (@AndreiIosivas) April 3, 2018

What was Iosivas' record in college?

Iosivas and Princeton finished a combined 25-5 during his final three years playing. After sitting out as a freshman, Iosivas helped lead Princeton to a share of the Ivy League title in 2021.

Iosivas also ran track at Princeton, where he won three Ivy League championships in the Heptathlon, earning Most Outstanding Field Performer honors in 2020 and 2022. Iosivas was a First-Team All-American in the heptathlon in 2022.

Senior szn mixtape 1/2 pic.twitter.com/4EC0zpWXSq — Andrei Iosivas (@AndreiIosivas) January 9, 2023

Records set by Iosivas

Here are some of the notable records and statistical rankings set by Iosivas in college:

3rd in Princeton career touchdown catches (16)

6th in Princeton career receiving yards (1,909)

12th in Princeton career receptions (125)

1st in NCAA history in heptathlon 60 meters (6.71 seconds)

1st in Ivy League heptathlon points (6,909)

Which awards did Iosivas win in college?

Here are the awards and honors Iosivas won in college: