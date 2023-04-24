Bryce Young: College football career, stats, highlights, records

These are the biggest stadiums in college football

These are the biggest stadiums in college football

Bryce Young had one of the greatest college careers from an Alabama quarterback in the storied program's history. After taking over as a starter his sophomore year, Young dominated the competition, setting records and winning the Heisman Trophy in 2021.

Here's everything you need to know about Bryce Young's college career.

The vitals on Bryce Young

School: Alabama

Position: Quarterback

Height: 6-0

Weight: 194 pounds

Years active: 2020-2022

Here are Bryce Young’s career stats in college.

YEAR GAMES COMP ATT COMP. % PASS YDS PASS TD INT RUSH ATT RUSH YDS RUSH TD 2020 9 13 22 59.1 156 1 0 9 -23 0 2021 15 366 547 66.9 4,872 47 7 81 0 3 2022 12 245 380 64.5 3,328 32 5 49 185 4 Career 36 624 949 65.8 8,356 80 12 139 162 7

Forever indebted 🖤



*I do not own the rights to this music pic.twitter.com/YSJe2ElS9O — Bryce Young (@_bryce_young) January 15, 2023

Where did Bryce Young go to college?

Bryce Young, born in Philadelphia before moving to Pasadena, California, attended Alabama. Per 247Sports, Young signed with Alabama over a litany of offers that included Southern California, Auburn and more.

What kind of prospect was Bryce Young in high school?

Young was a five-star quarterback at Mater Dei high school in Pasadena, California. Young the first- or second-ranked player in country depending on the recruiting service and the top-ranked dual threat quarterback in the class of 2020. Young finished his high school career with 13,250 passing yards and 152 passing touchdowns while adding 1,084 rushing yards and 26 more scores.

Young was the Offensive MVP of the U.S. Army All-American Bowl. He also was named the California Gatorade Football Player of the Year, the 2019 High School Quarterback of the Year by the National Quarterback Club, the Maxwell Offensive Player of the Year and shared the MaxPreps Player of the Year.

Bryce Young to Kody Epps for a 51-yard touchdown. Mater Dei 7, John Bosco 0 in the 1st quarter pic.twitter.com/J1LZnZzKAZ — Bama Football on Youtube (@BamaYoutube) October 26, 2019

What was Bryce Young's record in college?

In the 27 games Young played in as a starter, Alabama won 24 games. Young's Tide won the 2021 SEC title, advancing to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

Records set by Bryce Young

Here are some of the notable records and statistical rankings set by Young in college:

1st in Alabama single-season passing yards (4,872)

1st in Alabama single-season passing touchdowns (47)

1st in Alabama career five-touchdown games (5)

2nd in Alabama career passing yards (8,356)

2nd in Alabama career passing touchdowns (80)

Mental Processing for a QB is huge. Watch this play out with Bryce Young on this clip.



- Whip Route? Nope. Covered.

- Escape up the middle? Nope. DT closes the gap.

- Improvise, create space, eyes up, flip the hips, and deliver a strike. TD.



All in a matter of seconds. pic.twitter.com/DRlAYr5Tfe — Kyle Yates (@KyleYNFL) January 12, 2023

What awards did Bryce Young win in college?

Here are the awards and honors Young won in college: