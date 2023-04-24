TRENDING:

🤘 Texas cracks top 5 in new softball rankings

⚾️ South Carolina hops Florida in latest rankings

🐪 No. 9 Campbell is chasing MCWS berth
football-fbs flag

Stan Becton | NCAA.com | April 24, 2023

Jaxon Smith-Njigba: College football career, stats, highlights, records

These are the biggest stadiums in college football

Jaxon Smith-Njigba had one of the most prolific seasons of any wide receiver in college football history in 2021, quickly earning recognition as one of the nation's best. While Smith-Njigba missed most of his final collegiate season with an injury, he remains one of the top wide receiver prospects in the 2023 NFL draft. 

Here's more on Smith-Njigba's college career.

The vitals on Jaxon Smith-Njigba

School: Ohio State
Position: Wide receiver
Height: 6-1
Weight: 200 pounds
Years active: 2020-2022

Here are Jaxon Smith-Njigba's career stats in college.

YEAR GAMES REc Rec Yds YPC Rec TD
2020 7 10 49 4.9 1
2021 13 95 1,606 16.9 9
2022 3 5 43 8.6 0
Career 23 110 1,698 15.4 10

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, a native of Rockwall, Texas, signed with Ohio State over a litany of offers that included Notre Dame, Texas A&M and more, per 247Sports.

What kind of prospect was Jaxon Smith-Njigba in high school?

Smith-Njigba was a five-star wide receiver at Rockwall High School in Rockwall, Texas. Addison was a top-five wide receiver in the country, depending on the recruiting service, and a top-five player in Texas in the class of 2020. 

Smith-Njigba finished his high school career with 5,346 career receiving yards and 82 touchdowns in 44 career games. After his senior season, he was named the Texas 6A State Player of the Year and played in the Army All-American game.

What was Jaxon Smith-Njigba's record in college?

Smith-Njigba and Ohio State finished a combined 18-3 during his first two seasons, advancing to the 2020 College Football Playoff title game and winning the 2021 Rose Bowl. During Smith-Njigba's final season, he only played in parts of just three games thanks to a lingering hamstring injury. Ohio State finished 11-2 with a College Football Playoff semifinal appearance during that season. 

Records set by Smith-Njigba

Here are some of the notable records and statistical rankings set by Smith-Njigba in college:

  • 1st in Big Ten single-season receiving yards (2021)
  • 5th in Big Ten single-season receptions (2021)
  • 1st in Rose Bowl receiving yards (2021)
  • 1st in Rose Bowl receptions (2021)
  • 1st in Rose Bowl receiving touchdowns (2021)
  • 1st in all-time bowl game receiving yards (2021)
  • 1st in Ohio State single-game receiving yards (2021)
  • 2nd in Big Ten single-game receiving yards (2021)
  • 5th in Division I single-game receiving yards (2021)
  • 1st in Ohio State single-game receptions yards (2021)

Which awards did Jaxon Smith-Njigba win in college?

Here are the awards and honors Smith-Njigba won in college:

  • Rose Bowl game MVP (2021)
  • Third-team All-American by AP (2021)

👀 COLLEGE CAREERS OF NFL STARS

2023 NFL Draft QBs: Bryce Young | C.J. Stroud Will Levis | Anthony Richardson
2023 NFL Draft WRs: Jaxon Smith-Njigba | Jordan Addison | Quentin Johnston
2023 NFL Draft DL: Jalen Carter | Will Anderson Jr. | Myles Murphy | Tyree Wilson
2023 NFL Draft FCS: Tucker Kraft | Andrei Iosivas | Hunter Luepke
2022 NFL Draft: Christian WatsonBrock Purdy | Bailey Zappe | Skylar Thompson | Isiah Pacheco
2021 NFL Draft: Trevor Lawrence | Trey Lance | Ja'Marr Chase | Justin Fields | Mac Jones | DeVonta Smith
2020 NFL Draft: Joe Burrow | Tua Tagovailoa | Tee Higgins | Jalen Hurts
2019 NFL Draft: Kyler Murray | Deebo Samuel | Gardner Minshew II | Miles Sanders | A.J. Brown
2018 NFL Draft: Lamar Jackson | Baker Mayfield | Josh Allen | Darius Leonard
2017 NFL Draft: Patrick Mahomes | Deshaun Watson | Cooper Kupp |
Juju Smith-Schuster | Haason Reddick
2016 NFL Draft:  Carson Wentz | Jalen Ramsey | Chris Jones
2014 NFL Draft: Aaron Donald | Odell Beckham Jr. | Khalil Mack | Jerick McKinnon
FCS alums: Jimmy Garoppolo | Taylor Heinicke
Legends: Tom BradyJackie Robinson | Deion Sanders | Cam Newton
More: Matthew Stafford | Travis Kelce

Colleges with most NFL draft picks in a single year

Here are the colleges with most NFL draft picks in a single year, dating back to 1994.
READ MORE

C.J. Stroud: College football career, stats, highlights, records

Here's what you need to know about quarterback C.J. Stroud's college career at Ohio State.
READ MORE

Dream matches that could happen at the 2023 U.S. Open wrestling qualifier

Here are nine of the biggest potential names and matches for college wrestling fans to look for this weekend at this major qualifying event across men’s freestyle, women’s freestyle and men’s Greco events this weekend.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners