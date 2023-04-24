TRENDING:

Stan Becton | NCAA.com | April 24, 2023

Quentin Johnston: College football career, stats, highlights, records

These are the biggest stadiums in college football

Before Quentin Johnston began his rise up NFL draft boards as a top wide receiver prospect, he developed into a big-time, big-play threat at TCU.

Here's more on Johnston's college career.

The vitals on Quentin Johnston

School: TCU
Position: Wide receiver
Height: 6-4
Weight: 215 pounds
Years active: 2020-2022

Here are Quentin Johnston’s career stats in college.

YEAR GAMES REc Rec Yds YPC Rec TD Rush Att Rush Yds Rush tds
2020 9 22 487 22.1 2 3 3 2
2021 9 33 634 19.2 6 2 12 0
2022 14 60 1,069 17.8 6 3 -7 0
Career 32 115 2,190 19.0 14 8 8 2

Quentin Johnston, a native of Temple, Texas, signed with TCU over a litany of offers that included Texas, Baylor and more per 247Sports.

What kind of prospect was Quentin Johnston in high school?

Johnston was a four-star wide receiver at Temple High School in Temple, Texas. Johnston was a top-100 player in the country depending on the recruiting service and a top-10 player in Texas in the class of 2020. 

Johnston was a three-sport athlete in football, basketball and track and field at Temple High School. In basketball, Johnston averaged 13.3 points per game and 6.8 rebounds his senior season. On the gridiron, he caught 45 passes for 923 yards and 16 touchdowns his junior season.

What was Quentin Johnston's record in college?

Johnston didn't play in five games over his three-year career at TCU. The Horned Frogs finished a combined 24-13 during his career, advancing to the 2022 College Football Playoff national championship.

Records set by Quentin Johnston

Here are some of the notable records and statistical rankings set by Murphy in college:

  • Highest single-season yards per catch average by a true freshman in Big 12 history (22.1 ypc) (2020)
  • Highest single-season yards per catch average in TCU history (22.1 ypc) (2020)

What awards did Quentin Johnston win in college?

Here are the awards and honors Johnston won in college:

  • Biletnikoff Award semifinalist (2022)
  • First-Team All-Big 12 (2022)
  • First-Team All-Big 12 (2021)
  • Honorable-Mention All-Big 12 (2020)

