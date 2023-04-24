TRENDING:

Stan Becton | NCAA.com | April 24, 2023

Tucker Kraft: College football career, stats, highlights, records

South Dakota State beats North Dakota State for 2022 FCS championship

Tight end Tucker Kraft became the rare FCS prospect to leave school with eligibility remaining when he announced his declarations for the 2023 NFL draft. Kraft enters the draft now after lead South Dakota State to its first FCS title in program history.

Here's more on Kraft's college football career.

The vitals on Tucker Kraft

School: South Dakota State
Position: Tight end
Height: 6-5
Weight: 255 pounds
Years active: 2019-22

Here are Kraft's career stats in college.

YEAR GAMES REC REC YDS REC TD
2019 1 0 0 0
2020-21 7 7 90 0
2021 15 65 773 6
2022 9 27 348 3
Career 32 99 1,211 9

What kind of prospect was Kraft in high school?

Tucker Kraft was a versatile athlete at Timber Lake High School in Timber Lake, South Dakota. Kraft played running back, quarterback, middle linebacker and punter in high school, where he finished with 3,130 rushing yards, 50 touchdowns on offense and 142 tackles and eight sacks on defense. Kraft also played basketball where he earned Second-Team All-State honors and averaged 14.2 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game.

What was Kraft's record in college?

Kraft and South Dakota State finished a combined 33-7 during his final three years. After redshirting as a freshman, Kraft advanced to the FCS Championship game in two of his final three years, winning the 2022 FCS championship.

Which awards did Kraft win in college?

Here are the awards and honors Kraft won in college:

  • Third-Team AP All-American (2022)
  • Third-Team Stats Perform FCS All-American (2022)
  • First-Team All-MVFC (2022)
  • First-Team HERO Sports FCS All-American (2021)
  • First-Team Stats Perform FCS All-American (2021)
  • Second-Team AP FCS All-American (2021)
  • HERO Sports Sophomore All-American (2021)
  • First-Team All-MVFC (2021)

