🏈 NFL draft

📝 Ultimate draft tracker for college football fans

All 2023 FCS draft picks — so far

No. 1️⃣ pick Bryce Young's college stats
football-fbs flag

Stan Becton | NCAA.com | April 25, 2023

Colleges with the most NFL draft picks in a single year

These are the biggest stadiums in college football

Georgia holds the record for most NFL draft selections by a college in a single year since the NFL draft became seven rounds in 1994, setting the mark at 15 players in 2022.

Here's a complete breakdown of the most NFL draft selections by colleges:
(depending on your device, you might need to swipe or scroll the table. The scroll bar is at bottom)

No. of Players School Year First-Rounders Highest Player (OVR)
15 Georgia 2022 5 DE Travon Walker (1)
14 Ohio State 2004 3 DE Will Smith (18)
14 LSU 2020 5 QB Joe Burrow (1)
12 Alabama 2018 4 S Minkah Fitzpatrick (11)
12 Ohio State 2016 5 DE Joey Bosa (3)
11 Miami 2002 5 OT Bryant McKinnie (7)
11 Oklahoma 2005 2 OT Jammal Brown (13)
11 Southern California 2006 2 RB Reggie Bush (2)
11 Southern California 2009 3 QB Mark Sanchez (5)
11 Florida State 2013 3 QB EJ Manuel (16)
11 Florida State 2015 2 QB Jameis Winston (1)
11 Michigan 2017 2 S Jabril Peppers (25)
10 Notre Dame 1994 3 DT Bryant Young (7)
10 Colorado 1995 2 WR Michael Westbrook (4)
10 Florida State 1995 3 DE Derrick Alexander (11)
10 Penn State 1996 2 G Jeff Hartings (23)
10 Washington 1998 0 WR Jerome Pathon (32)
10 Tennessee 2002 3 DT John Henderson (9)
10 Southern California 2008 4 DT Sedrick Ellis (7)
10 Louisville 2015 1 WR Devante Parker (14)
10 Alabama 2017 4 DE Jonathan Allen (17)
10 Ohio State 2020 3 DE Chase Young (2)
10 Michigan 2020 1 C Cesar Ruiz (24)
10 Alabama 2021 6 WR Jaylen Waddle (6)
10 Ohio State 2021 1 QB Justin Fields (11)

NFL draft notes

  • 2004 Miami tied 2021 Alabama for the record for most first-round picks at six. The Hurricanes finished with nine total selections.
  • Before the seven-round NFL draft, the previous leaders were 1984 Texas at 17 selections, 1946 Notre Dame at 16 selections, 1945 Notre Dame at 15 selections and 1953 Southern California at 15 selections.
  • The Fighting Irish hold the record for most players drafted into the NFL in a three-year span at 44 from 1944-1946.

Bryce Young: College football career, stats, highlights, records

Here's everything you need to know about quarterback Bryce Young's college career at Alabama.
READ MORE

Will Anderson Jr.: College football stats, highlights, records

A closer look at edge rusher Will Anderson's college career at Alabama, including stats, records and highlights.
READ MORE

2023 SEC softball: Schedule, TV networks, dates for the tournament

The 2023 SEC softball schedule for the conference tournament, which is May 9-13 at Bogle Park in Fayetteville, Ark.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners