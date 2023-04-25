Colleges with the most NFL draft picks in a single year

Georgia holds the record for most NFL draft selections by a college in a single year since the NFL draft became seven rounds in 1994, setting the mark at 15 players in 2022.

Here's a complete breakdown of the most NFL draft selections by colleges:

No. of Players School Year First-Rounders Highest Player (OVR) 15 Georgia 2022 5 DE Travon Walker (1) 14 Ohio State 2004 3 DE Will Smith (18) 14 LSU 2020 5 QB Joe Burrow (1) 12 Alabama 2018 4 S Minkah Fitzpatrick (11) 12 Ohio State 2016 5 DE Joey Bosa (3) 11 Miami 2002 5 OT Bryant McKinnie (7) 11 Oklahoma 2005 2 OT Jammal Brown (13) 11 Southern California 2006 2 RB Reggie Bush (2) 11 Southern California 2009 3 QB Mark Sanchez (5) 11 Florida State 2013 3 QB EJ Manuel (16) 11 Florida State 2015 2 QB Jameis Winston (1) 11 Michigan 2017 2 S Jabril Peppers (25) 10 Notre Dame 1994 3 DT Bryant Young (7) 10 Colorado 1995 2 WR Michael Westbrook (4) 10 Florida State 1995 3 DE Derrick Alexander (11) 10 Penn State 1996 2 G Jeff Hartings (23) 10 Washington 1998 0 WR Jerome Pathon (32) 10 Tennessee 2002 3 DT John Henderson (9) 10 Southern California 2008 4 DT Sedrick Ellis (7) 10 Louisville 2015 1 WR Devante Parker (14) 10 Alabama 2017 4 DE Jonathan Allen (17) 10 Ohio State 2020 3 DE Chase Young (2) 10 Michigan 2020 1 C Cesar Ruiz (24) 10 Alabama 2021 6 WR Jaylen Waddle (6) 10 Ohio State 2021 1 QB Justin Fields (11)

