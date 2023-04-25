Colleges with the most NFL draft picks in a single year

Georgia holds the record for most NFL draft selections by a college in a single year since the NFL draft became seven rounds in 1994, setting the mark at 15 players in 2022.
Here's a complete breakdown of the most NFL draft selections by colleges:
(depending on your device, you might need to swipe or scroll the table. The scroll bar is at bottom)
|No. of Players
|School
|Year
|First-Rounders
|Highest Player (OVR)
|15
|Georgia
|2022
|5
|DE Travon Walker (1)
|14
|Ohio State
|2004
|3
|DE Will Smith (18)
|14
|LSU
|2020
|5
|QB Joe Burrow (1)
|12
|Alabama
|2018
|4
|S Minkah Fitzpatrick (11)
|12
|Ohio State
|2016
|5
|DE Joey Bosa (3)
|11
|Miami
|2002
|5
|OT Bryant McKinnie (7)
|11
|Oklahoma
|2005
|2
|OT Jammal Brown (13)
|11
|Southern California
|2006
|2
|RB Reggie Bush (2)
|11
|Southern California
|2009
|3
|QB Mark Sanchez (5)
|11
|Florida State
|2013
|3
|QB EJ Manuel (16)
|11
|Florida State
|2015
|2
|QB Jameis Winston (1)
|11
|Michigan
|2017
|2
|S Jabril Peppers (25)
|10
|Notre Dame
|1994
|3
|DT Bryant Young (7)
|10
|Colorado
|1995
|2
|WR Michael Westbrook (4)
|10
|Florida State
|1995
|3
|DE Derrick Alexander (11)
|10
|Penn State
|1996
|2
|G Jeff Hartings (23)
|10
|Washington
|1998
|0
|WR Jerome Pathon (32)
|10
|Tennessee
|2002
|3
|DT John Henderson (9)
|10
|Southern California
|2008
|4
|DT Sedrick Ellis (7)
|10
|Louisville
|2015
|1
|WR Devante Parker (14)
|10
|Alabama
|2017
|4
|DE Jonathan Allen (17)
|10
|Ohio State
|2020
|3
|DE Chase Young (2)
|10
|Michigan
|2020
|1
|C Cesar Ruiz (24)
|10
|Alabama
|2021
|6
|WR Jaylen Waddle (6)
|10
|Ohio State
|2021
|1
|QB Justin Fields (11)
NFL draft notes
- 2004 Miami tied 2021 Alabama for the record for most first-round picks at six. The Hurricanes finished with nine total selections.
- Before the seven-round NFL draft, the previous leaders were 1984 Texas at 17 selections, 1946 Notre Dame at 16 selections, 1945 Notre Dame at 15 selections and 1953 Southern California at 15 selections.
- The Fighting Irish hold the record for most players drafted into the NFL in a three-year span at 44 from 1944-1946.