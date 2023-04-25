These are the highest FCS first-round NFL draft picks ever

Twenty-three FCS players have been selected in the first round of the NFL draft since the sub-division was created in 1978.

Here are the highest NFL draft selections in FCS history:

OVerall Pick Athlete College Position Year NFL Team 2 Carson Wentz North Dakota State QB 2016 Philadelphia Eagles 3 Steve McNair Alcorn State QB 1995 Houston Oilers 3 Trey Lance North Dakota State QB 2021 San Francisco 49ers 7 Phil Simms Morehead State QB 1979 New York Giants 11 John Thierry Alcorn State DE 1994 Chicago Bears 16 Jerry Rice Mississippi Valley State WR 1985 San Francisco 49ers 16 Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie Tennessee State CB 2008 Arizona Cardinals 17 Leonard Smith McNeese State CB 1983 St. Louis Cardinals 17 John Stephens Northwestern State RB 1988 New England Patriots 18 Aaron Jones Eastern Kentucky DE 1988 Pittsburgh Steelers 18 Joe Flacco Delaware QB 2008 Baltimore Ravens 19 Lester Holmes Jackson State OL 1993 Philadelphia Eagles 19 Trevor Penning Northern Iowa OT 2022 New Orleans Saints 21 Eric Green Liberty TE 1990 Pittsburgh Steelers 21 Sylvester Morris Jackson State WR 2000 Kansas City Chiefs 22 Terry Taylor Southern Illinois CB 1984 Seattle Seahawks 23 Roynell Young Alcorn State CB 1980 Philadelphia Eagles 23 Rashard Anderson Jackson State CB 2000 Carolina Panthers 23 Tytus Howard Alabama State OT 2019 Houston Texans 26 Robert Porcher South Carolina State DE 1992 Detroit Lions 27 Shawn Collins Northern Arizona WR 1989 Atlanta Falcons 29 Jamain Stephens North Carolina A&T OT 1996 Pittsburgh Steelers 29 Cole Strange Chattanooga OL 2022 New England Patriots

All players selected in the first round