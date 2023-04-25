These are the highest FCS first-round NFL draft picks ever

Twenty-three FCS players have been selected in the first round of the NFL draft since the sub-division was created in 1978.
Here are the highest NFL draft selections in FCS history:
(depending on your device, you might need to swipe or scroll the table. The scroll bar is at bottom.)
|OVerall Pick
|Athlete
|College
|Position
|Year
|NFL Team
|2
|Carson Wentz
|North Dakota State
|QB
|2016
|Philadelphia Eagles
|3
|Steve McNair
|Alcorn State
|QB
|1995
|Houston Oilers
|3
|Trey Lance
|North Dakota State
|QB
|2021
|San Francisco 49ers
|7
|Phil Simms
|Morehead State
|QB
|1979
|New York Giants
|11
|John Thierry
|Alcorn State
|DE
|1994
|Chicago Bears
|16
|Jerry Rice
|Mississippi Valley State
|WR
|1985
|San Francisco 49ers
|16
|Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie
|Tennessee State
|CB
|2008
|Arizona Cardinals
|17
|Leonard Smith
|McNeese State
|CB
|1983
|St. Louis Cardinals
|17
|John Stephens
|Northwestern State
|RB
|1988
|New England Patriots
|18
|Aaron Jones
|Eastern Kentucky
|DE
|1988
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|18
|Joe Flacco
|Delaware
|QB
|2008
|Baltimore Ravens
|19
|Lester Holmes
|Jackson State
|OL
|1993
|Philadelphia Eagles
|19
|Trevor Penning
|Northern Iowa
|OT
|2022
|New Orleans Saints
|21
|Eric Green
|Liberty
|TE
|1990
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|21
|Sylvester Morris
|Jackson State
|WR
|2000
|Kansas City Chiefs
|22
|Terry Taylor
|Southern Illinois
|CB
|1984
|Seattle Seahawks
|23
|Roynell Young
|Alcorn State
|CB
|1980
|Philadelphia Eagles
|23
|Rashard Anderson
|Jackson State
|CB
|2000
|Carolina Panthers
|23
|Tytus Howard
|Alabama State
|OT
|2019
|Houston Texans
|26
|Robert Porcher
|South Carolina State
|DE
|1992
|Detroit Lions
|27
|Shawn Collins
|Northern Arizona
|WR
|1989
|Atlanta Falcons
|29
|Jamain Stephens
|North Carolina A&T
|OT
|1996
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|29
|Cole Strange
|Chattanooga
|OL
|2022
|New England Patriots
All players selected in the first round