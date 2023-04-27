Anthony Richardson: College football stats, records

These are the biggest stadiums in college football

Anthony Richardson had an electric career as the quarterback at Florida. After taking over as the full-time starter his final year, Richardson flourished as a dual-threat quarterback.

Here's a quick guide to Anthony Richardson's college career.

The vitals on Anthony Richardson

School: Florida

Position: Quarterback

Height: 6-4

Weight: 232 pounds

Years active: 2020-2022

Here are Anthony Richardson’s career stats in college.

YEAR GAMES COMP ATT COMP. % PASS YDS PASS TD INT RUSH ATT RUSH YDS RUSH TD 2020 4 1 2 50.0 27 1 1 7 61 0 2021 8 38 64 59.4 529 6 5 51 401 3 2022 12 176 327 53.8 2,549 17 9 103 656 9 Career 24 215 393 54.7 3,105 24 15 161 1,116 12

Anthony Richardson, a native of Gainesville, Florida, attended Florida. Per 247Sports, Richardson signed with Florida over offers from Georgia, Michigan and more.

What kind of prospect was Anthony Richardson in high school?

Richardson was a four-star quarterback at Eastside high school. Richardson was the ninth-ranked dual-threat quarterback in the class of 2020. Richardson finished his high school career with 4,633 passing yards and 37 touchdowns while adding 1,633 rushing yards and 41 touchdowns.

The Florida native was a finalist in the Elite 11 and played in the U.S Army All-American Bowl. He led his high school to a 7-4 record and a berth in the FHSAA Class 5A State Playoffs in 2018 during his junior season before suffering a season-ending injury his senior year. Richardson also appeared on the Netflix series “QB1: Beyond The Lights” during his time in high school.

What was Anthony Richardson's record in college?

In Richardson's lone season as the full-time starting quarterback, Florida finished 6-7. Richardson lost his final three games, including the Las Vegas Bowl.

Records set by Anthony Richardson

Here are some of the notable records and statistical rankings set by Richardson in college:

3rd in single-game total offense (515 yards)

Longest rushing touchdown by Florida QB (81 yards)

What awards did Anthony Richardson win in college?

Here are the awards and honors Richardson won in college: