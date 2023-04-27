TRENDING:

Stan Becton | NCAA.com | April 27, 2023

Bijan Robinson: College football career, stats, highlights, records

These are the biggest stadiums in college football

Bijan Robinson had a prolific career at Texas, becoming one of college football's best running backs. His collegiate success made him one of the top running back prospects in the 2023 NFL draft. 

Here's more on Robinson's college career.

The vitals on Bijan Robinson

School: Texas
Position: Running back
Height: 6-0
Weight: 215 pounds
Years active: 2020-2022

Here are Bijan Robinsons's career stats in college.

YEAR GAMES Rush Att RUSH YDS RUSH TDS REC REC YDS REC TDS
2020 9 86 703 4 15 196 2
2021 10 195 1,126 11 26 295 4
2022 12 258 1,580 18 19 314 2
Career 31 539 3,410 33 60 805 8

Bijan Robinson, a native of Tuscon, Arizona, signed with Texas over a litany of offers that included Ohio State, Southern California and more, per 247Sports.

What kind of prospect was Bijan Robinson in high school?

Robinson was a five-star running back at Salpointe Catholic High School in Tucson, Arizona. Robinson was ranked the No. 1 overall running back in the country, depending on the recruiting service, and a top-two player in Arizona in the class of 2020. 

Robinson finished his high school career as Arizona’s career touchdown leader with 114 and its leading rusher with 7,036 yards. He rushed for over 2,000 yards in three consecutive seasons. He became the first player in Arizona high school football history to twice win the Ed Doherty Award as the state’s top high school football player by the Grand Canyon State Gridiron Club and participated in the Army All-American game.

What was Bijan Robinson's record in college?

Robinson and Texas finished a combined 20-15 across his three years as a Longhorn, advancing to a bowl game in two of his three seasons.

Records set by Robinson

Here are some of the notable records and statistical rankings set by Robinson in college:

  • Texas school record for yards per carry in a game (19.1)
  • 3rd in Texas career rushing touchdowns (33)
  • 4th in Texas career rushing yards (3,410)
  • 4th in Texas career total touchdowns (41)
  • 8th in Texas career all-purpose yards (4,231)
  • 9th in Texas career points scored (246)

Which awards did Bijan Robinson win in college?

Here are the awards and honors Robinson won in college:

  • Doak Walker Award (2022)
  • Unanimous All-American (2022)
  • 9th in Heisman voting (2022)
  • 1st team All Big 12 (2022)
  • 1st team All Big 12 (2021)
  • Honorable mention Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year (2020)
  • Alamo Bowl MVP (2020)
  • Third-team All-American by AP (2021)

