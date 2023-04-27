TRENDING:

Anthony Chiusano | NCAA.com | April 28, 2023

Colleges with the most overall No. 1 picks in NFL draft history

Alabama QB Bryce Young became the latest No. 1 overall pick when the Carolina Panthers selected him with the top pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Young became the second No. 1 overall pick in Alabama history and the first since 1948.

In 2022, Georgia DE Travon Walker became the fifth Georgia player to go No. 1 overall, tying the mark for most by a school. Notre Dame, Southern California and Oklahoma also have five.

In 2021, Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence went No. 1 to the Jaguars. In 2020, the Cincinnati Bengals took Joe Burrow with the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft. Burrow, who won the 2019 Heisman Trophy, became the third LSU player to be drafted No. 1 overall.

 Here are the schools with the most No. 1 selections since the NFL Draft began in 1936:

Colleges with most overall No. 1 picks in the NFL Draft

  • Georgia (5) — Travon Waker (2022), Matthew Stafford (2009), Harry Babcock (1953), Charley Trippi (1945), Frank Sinkwich (1943)
  • Notre Dame (5) — Walt Patulski (1972), Paul Hornung (1957), Leon Hart (1950), Frank Dancewicz (1946), Angelo Bertelli (1944)
  • Oklahoma (5) — Kyler Murray (2019), Baker Mayfield (2018), Sam Bradford (2010), Billy Sims (1980), Lee Roy Selmon (1976)
  • Southern California (5) — Carson Palmer (2003), Keyshawn Johnson (1996), Ricky Bell (1977), O.J. Simpson (1969), Ron Yary (1968)
  • Auburn (4) — Cam Newton (2011), Aundray Bruce (1988), Bo Jackson (1986), Tucker Frederickson (1965)
  • Stanford (4) —Andrew Luck (2012), John Elway (1983), Jim Plunkett (1971), Bobby Garrett (1954)
  • LSU (3) — Joe Burrow (2020), JaMarcus Russell (2007), Billy Cannon (1960)
  • Ohio State (3) — Orlando Pace (1997), Dan Wilkinson (1994), Tom Cousineau (1979)
  • Texas (3) — Kenneth Sims (1982), Earl Campbell (1978), Tommy Nobis (1966)
  • Alabama (2) — Bryce Young (2023), Harry Gilmer (1948)
  • California (2) —Jared Goff (2016), Steve Bartkowski (1975)
  • Miami (Fla.) (2) — Russell Maryland (1991), Vinny Testaverde (1987)
  • Michigan (2) —Jake Long (2008), Tom Harmon (1941)
  • Nebraska (2) —Irving Fryar (1984), Sam Francis (1937)
  • Penn State (2) — Courtney Brown (2000), Ki-Jana Carter (1995)
  • South Carolina (2) — Jadeveon Clowney (2014), George Rogers (1981)
  • Tennessee (2) —Peyton Manning (1998), George Cafego (1940)
  • Virginia Tech (2) — Michael Vick (2001), Bruce Smith (1985)
  • Central Michigan (1) — Eric Fisher (2013)
  • Chicago (1) — Jay Berwanger (1936)
  • Clemson (1) — Trevor Lawrence (2021)
  • Colorado A&M (1) — Gary Glick (1956)
  • Florida State (1)— Jameis Winston (2015)
  • Fresno State (1) —David Carr (2002)
  • Illinois (1) — Jeff George (1990)
  • Iowa (1) — Randy Duncan (1959)
  • Indiana (1) —Corbett Davis (1938)
  • Kentucky (1) —Tim Couch (1999)
  • Louisiana Tech (1) — Terry Bradshaw (1970)
  • Michigan State (1) — Bubba Smith (1967)
  • Mississippi (1) — Eli Manning (2004)
  • North Carolina State (1) — Mario Williams (2006)
  • Oklahoma State (1) — Bob Fenimore (1947)
  • Oregon (1) — George Shaw (1955)
  • Oregon State (1) —Terry Baker (1963)
  • Pennsylvania (1) —Chuck Bednarik (1949)
  • Rice (1) — King Hill (1958)
  • Southern Methodist (1)— Kyle Rote (1951)
  • Syracuse (1) — Ernie Davis (1962)
  • Tampa (1) — John Matuszak (1973)
  • TCU (1) — Ki Aldrich (1939)
  • Tennessee State (1) — Ed 'Too Tall' Jones (1974)
  • Texas A&M (1) —Myles Garrett (2017)
  • Texas Tech (1) — Dave Parks (1964)
  • Tulane (1) — Tommy Mason (1961)
  • UCLA (1) — Troy Aikman (1989)
  • Utah (1) — Alex Smith (2005)
  • Vanderbilt (1) — Bill Wade (1952)
  • Virginia (1) — Bill Dudley (1942)
  • Washington (1) — Steve Emtman (1992)
  • Washington State (1) — Drew Bledsoe (1993)

In total, 51 different schools have had a player selected No. 1 overall in the NFL draft. Travon Walker's selection in 2022 ended a string of four quarterbacks in a row as top picks, including Oklahoma starters two years in a row (Baker Mayfield in 2018 and Kyler Murray in 2019).

