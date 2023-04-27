Hendon Hooker: College football career, stats, highlights, records

These are the biggest stadiums in college football

Before Hendon Hooker began his rise up NFL Draft boards, he transferred to Tennessee to blossom into a star. The move to the Volunteers in 2021 turned Hooker from a backup quarterback to one of the top players in the nation.

Here's everything you need to know about Hendon Hooker's college career.

The vitals on Hendon Hooker

School: Tennessee/Virginia Tech

Position: Quarterback

Height: 6-3

Weight: 217 pounds

Years active: 2017-22

Here are Hendon Hooker’s career stats in college.

YEAR GAMES COMP ATT COMP. % PASS YDS PASS TD INT RUSH ATT RUSH YDS RUSH TD 2018 (VT) 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 57 1 2019 (VT) 11 99 162 61.1 1,555 13 2 123 356 5 2020 (VT) 8 98 150 65.3 1,339 9 5 120 620 9 2021 (UT) 13 206 303 67.9 2,945 31 3 166 616 5 2022 (UT) 11 229 329 69.6 3,135 27 2 104 430 5 Career 49 632 944 66.9 8,974 80 12 517 2,079 25

Good morning Vol fans. Here’s some Hendon Hooker highlights to help cheer you up. 🍊 pic.twitter.com/91MCREhrNu — Action 247 (@TNAction247) March 24, 2023

Where did Hendon Hooker go to college?

Hendon Hooker, a native of Greensboro, North Carolina, enrolled at Virginia Tech after high school. Per 247Sports, Hooker signed with Virginia Tech over offers that included Oregon, Clemson and more. After graduating as a redshirt junior from Virginia Tech, Hooker transferred to Tennessee in 2021.

Dream chasing is an occupation, those with the job understand the process of manifestation.

Committed pic.twitter.com/C4fWJPxuuQ — Hendon Hooker (@henhook2) January 7, 2021

What kind of prospect was Hendon Hooker in high school?

Hooker was a dual-sport athlete at Dudley high school in Greensboro, North Carolina. On the hardwood, Hooker scored more than 1,000 points in basketball and was a three-time All-Metro conference selection. On the gridiron, Hooker was a four-star quarterback.

Hooker was the seventh-ranked player in North Carolina and the 11th-ranked dual-threat quarterback in the class of 2017. Hooker finished his high school career with 6,027 passing yards and 55 passing touchdowns while rushing for 2,975 yards and 48 touchdowns. He finished his career as his high school's all-time leading passer.

Wild to look back on Hendon Hooker as a junior in high school. His maturity was evident at a young age (🎥: @WXII) pic.twitter.com/GgT8P9Ovu2 — zach ragan (@zachTNT) March 4, 2023

What was Hendon Hooker's record in college?

In the 22 games Hooker played in as a starter at Tennessee, the Volunteers won 15 games. Hooker never played in an SEC title game, but did lead Tennessee to an 8-0 start in 2022.

Hendon Hooker has rejuvenated the @Vol_Football offense.



Not too long ago, @henhook2 had a medical scare that gave him a new appreciation for the game he loves 🧡



𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐋𝐨𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐞 #SECNation pic.twitter.com/wortry7FRO — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) November 6, 2021

Records set by Hendon Hooker

Here are some of the notable records and statistical rankings set by Hooker in college:

1st in Tennessee career completion percentage (68.8)

1st in Tennessee career passer efficiency rating (178.34)

1st in Tennessee single-season completion percentage (69.6, 2022)

1st in Tennessee single-season passer efficiency rating (181.4, 2021)

3rd in Tennessee single-season touchdown passes (31, 2021)

3rd in Tennessee single-season rushing yards by a QB (620, 2021)

3rd in Tennessee career rushing yards by a QB (1,046)

4th in Tennessee career 300-Yard passing games (6)

4th in Tennessee single-season total offense (3,565, 2022)

5th in Tennessee single-season passing yards (3,135, 2022)

5th in Tennessee career touchdown passes (58)

6th in Tennessee career total offense (7,126)

8th in Tennessee career Passing Yards (6,080)

8th in Tennessee single-season completions (229, 2022)

9th in Tennessee career Completions (435)

What awards did Hendon Hooker win in college?

Here are the awards and honors Hooker won in college:

2022 SEC Offensive Player of the Year (Associated Press, Coaches, USA TODAY)

2022 All-America Second Team (CBSSports.com/247Sports)

2022 All-America Third Team (Associated Press)

2022 All-SEC First Team (Associated Press, Coaches, USA TODAY)

2022 Maxwell Award Finalist

2022 Walter Camp Player of the Year Finalist

2022 Manning Award Finalist

2022 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Finalist

2022 Davey O'Brien Award Semifinalist

2022 Jason Witten Man of the Year Semifinalist

2021 Davey O’Brien Award Semifinalist

2021 All-SEC Fourth Team (Phil Steele)

2021-22 First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll