Isaiah Land: College football career, stats, highlights, records

Before Isaiah Land become one of the top HBCU prospects in the 2023 NFL draft, he had an electric career at Florida A&M. Land won the Buck Buchanan Award (the FCS defensive player of the year) and helped Florida A&M advance to the FCS playoffs.

Here's more on Land's college football career.

The vitals on Isaiah Land

School: Florida A&M

Position: Linebacker

Height: 6-4

Weight: 225 pounds

Years active: 2018-22

Here are Land's career stats in college.

YEAR GAMES SOLO TKL AST TKL TOTAL TFL SACKS PD FF INT 2018 1 - - - - - - - - 2019 9 10 13 23 5 2 2 0 1 2021 12 32 11 43 25.5 19 3 3 0 2022 8 20 3 23 12 8 2 1 0 Career 29 62 27 89 42.5 29 7 4 1

What kind of prospect was Land in high school?

Isaiah Land, a native of Buffalo, New York, went to Grayson High School in Loganville, Georgia. Land was unranked in the class of 2018 by all major recruiting outlets. Land didn't play football from the age of 11 until his junior year of high school, per Sports Illustrated. During his senior year, Land finished with 22 tackles and seven sacks.

Back when they called me a “JV Junior” started playing in 11th grade. Never forget, it doesn’t matter where you start, it’s where you finish 💯🐺 pic.twitter.com/i6o4EG9OAW — Isaiah Land🐺 (@IsaiahLand716) March 20, 2018

What was Land's record in college?

Land and Florida A&M finished a combined 27-7 during his final three years. After redshirting his freshman year, Land played in his final three seasons, helping lead the Rattlers to the 2021 FCS playoffs.

Records set by Land

Here are some of the notable records and statistical rankings set by Land in college:

1st in Florida A&M single-game sacks (5)

Which awards did Land win in college?

Here are the awards and honors Land won in college:

First-Team All-SWAC (2022)

Buck Buchanan Award (2021)

First-Team All-American by AFCA, AP, Athlon, Stats Perform , HERO Sports and BOXTOROW (2021)

SWAC Defensive Player of the Year (2021)

First-Team All-SWAC (2021)