Stan Becton | NCAA.com | April 27, 2023

Will Levis: College football career, stats, highlights, records

Before Will Levis began his rise up NFL Draft boards, he transferred to Kentucky to blossom into a star. The move to the Wildcats in 2021 turned Levis from a backup quarterback to a potential first-round quarterback.

Here's everything you need to know about Will Levis's college career.

The vitals on Will Levis

School: Kentucky/Penn State
Position: Quarterback
Height: 6-3
Weight: 232 pounds
Years active: 2018-22

Here are Will Levis’s career stats in college.

YEAR GAMES COMP ATT COMP. % PASS YDS PASS TD INT RUSH ATT RUSH YDS RUSH TD
2018 (PSU) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
2019 (PSU) 7 28 47 59.6 223 2 2 51 213 3
2020 (PSU) 8 33 55 60.0 421 1 0 82 260 3
2021 (UK) 13 233 353 66.0 2,827 24 13 107 376 9
2022 (UK) 11 185 283 65.4 2,406 19 10 72 -107 2
Career 39 479 738 64.9 5,877 46 25 312 742 17

Where did Will Levis go to college?

Will Levis, a native of Madison, Connecticut, enrolled at Penn State after high school. Per 247Sports, Levis signed with Penn State over offers that included Florida State, Ole Miss and more. After graduating in three years from Penn State, Levis transferred to Kentucky in 2021.

What kind of prospect was Will Levis in high school?

Levis was a three-star quarterback at Xavier high school in Madison, Connecticut. Levis was the second-ranked player in Connecticut and the 28th-ranked pro-style quarterback in the class of 2018. Levis was a dual-sport athlete also playing baseball during his high school tenure. On the gridiron, Levis finished his high school career with 5,419 passing yards and 55 passing touchdowns while adding 327 rushing yards and 12 more scores.

Levis earned second team Walter Camp All-Connecticut honors and was selected to the Connecticut High School Coaches Association (CHSCA) Top 25 list. He was named the Hartford Courant’s Offensive POY and was All-Courant first team selection.

What was Will Levis's record in college?

In the 24 games Levis played in as a starter at Kentucky, the Wildcats won 17 games. Levis never played in an SEC title game, but did win a Citrus Bowl .

Records set by Will Levis

Here are some of the notable records and statistical rankings set by Levis in college:

  • 2nd in Kentucky quarterback wins (17)
  • 4th in Kentucky 300-yard passing games (6)
  • 5th in Kentucky career passing touchdowns (43)
  • 6th in Kentucky career passing yards (5,233)

What awards did Will Levis win in college?

Here are the awards and honors Levis won in college:

  • College Sports Communicators Academic All-America Division I Football Team Member of the Year (2022)
  • Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Top 10 (2022)
  • Davey O’Brien QB Class of 2022
  • Team Captain (2022)
  • Preseason Third-Team All-SEC (2022)
  • Named the Walter Camp Connecticut Player of the Year
  • Davey O’Brien QB Class of 2021
  • Team Captain (2021)

