Stan Becton | NCAA.com | April 27, 2023

Zay Flowers: College football career, stats, highlights, records

Zay Flowers had one of the greatest careers of any wide receiver in Boston College football history, ascending from an unheralded recruit to one of the nation's best.

Here's more on Flowers' college career.

The vitals on Zay Flowers

School: Boston College
Position: Wide receiver
Height: 5-10
Weight: 172 pounds
Years active: 2019-2022

Here are Zay Flowers' career stats in college.

YEAR GAMES REc Rec Yds YPC Rec TD
2019 13 22 341 15.5 3
2020 11 56 892 15.9 9
2021 12 44 746 17.0 5
2022 12 78 1,077 13.8 12
Career 48 200 3,056 15.3 29

Zay Flowers, a native of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, signed with Boston College over offers that included Syracuse, South Carolina and more, per 247Sports.

What kind of prospect was Zay Flowers in high school?

Flowers was a three-star wide receiver at University School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Flowers ranked as high as the No. 83 wide receiver nationally and outside of the top-100 ranked players in the state of Florida, depending on the recruiting service, in the class of 2019. 

Flowers played wide receiver and defensive back in high school, leading his team to back-to-back Florida class 4A state semifinal appearances during his final two seasons.

What was Zay Flowers's record in college?

Flowers and Boston College finished a combined 21-27 during his career, advancing to two bowl games during his tenure.

Records set by Flowers

Here are some of the notable records and statistical rankings set by Flowers in college:

  • 1st in Boston College career touchdown receptions (29)
  • 1st in Boston College career receptions (200)
  • 1st in Boston College career receiving yards (3,056)
  • 1st in Boston College single season touchdown receptions (12, 2022)
  • 1st in Boston College single season receptions (78, 2022)
  • 1st in Boston College single-game touchdown receptions (3)
  • 3rd in Boston College single season receiving yards (1,077, 2022)

Which awards did Zay Flowers win in college?

Here are the awards and honors Flowers won in college:

  • All-ACC First Team (2020, 2022)
  •  All-ACC Third Team (2021)
  •  All-New England honors (2021)
  • Third Team AP All-American (2022)
  • Biletnikoff Award semifinalist (2022)

