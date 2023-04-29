TRENDING:

Stan Becton | NCAA.com | April 29, 2023

10 FCS players taken in the 2023 NFL draft

South Dakota State beats North Dakota State for 2022 FCS championship

The 2023 NFL draft is complete. Three former FCS players were selected on Day 2 of the draft, led by North Dakota State offensive lineman Cody Mauch going 48th overall in the second round. Here's a breakdown of who got picked.

10 FCS players selected in the 2023 NFL draft

See every FCS player selected below:

Player Position School Round (Pick) Overall Pick NFL TEAM
Cody Mauch OL North Dakota State 2 (17) 48 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Marte Mapu LB/S Sacramento State 3 (13) 76 New England Patriots
Tucker Kraft TE South Dakota State 3 (15) 78 Green Bay Packers
Colby Sorsdal OT William & Mary 5 (18) 152 Detroit Lions
B.J. Thompson DE Stephen F. Austin 5 (32) 166 Kansas City Chiefs
Andrei Iosivas WR Princeton 6 (29) 206 Cincinnati Bengals
Titus Leo LB Wagner 6 (34) 211 Indianapolis Colts
Travis Bell DT Kennesaw State 7 (1) 218 Chicago Bears
Colton Dowell WR UT Martin 7 (11) 228 Tennessee Titans
Isaiah Bolden CB Jackson State 7 (28) 245 New England Patriots

The 10 FCS players drafted are less than the 20 players selected n 2022. However, it is more than the five players selected in the 2021 draft and and six players in the 2020 draft class.

FCS players to know for the 2023 NFL draft

Breakdown by conference

Here's the complete breakdown of FCS selections by conference

Conference # of Players Selected
MVFC 2
Big Sky 1
CAA 1
WAC 1
Ivy 1
NEC 1
ASUN 1
OVC 1
SWAC 1

Breakdown by position

Position # of Players Selected
OL 2
LB* 2
DL 2
WR 2
TE 1
DB 1

*Marte Mapu counted as a linebacker

Way-too-early FCS tiers for every team entering the 2023 season

Notables

  • No FCS player was selected in the first round for the first time in two years.
  • A North Dakota State player has been selected in five straight years. Eleven have been selected since the Bison's first FCS title in 2011. North Dakota State is the first FCS program with five straight years of draft picks since Florida A&M did so from 1994-98.
  • The Bison have had an offensive lineman selected in the draft for three straight years and six total since joining the FCS in 2004.
  • OL Cody Mauch (North Dakota State) and TE Tucker Kraft played in last year's FCS championship game. South Dakota State won 45-21.
  • Kraft is the fourth-highest South Dakota State player drafted into the NFL.
  • Colby Sorsdal is the first William & Mary offensive player selected since 1992.
  • No FCS player was selected in the fourth round for the first time since 2020.
  • Andrei Iosivas holds the NCAA record for the fastest men's 60 meter time run in an indoor heptathlon.
  • Travis Bell is the first draft pick in Kennesaw State school history.
  • Colton Dowell is the second UT Martin draft pick since 1996 and 12th overall.
  • Isaiah Bolden's selection pushes Jackson State's total number of FCS draft picks to 43, the most all time. That's seven more than second place.
  • The New England Patriots were the only NFL team to select multiple FCS players.
  • The seventh round saw the most FCS players selected with three.

The top 10 returning FCS quarterbacks in 2023

One HBCU football player selected in the 2023 NFL draft

HBCUs saw a drop in NFL draft picks in 2023 with just one player selected after four players were picked in 2022. However, the one player is still more than the zero players selected in 2021.

See all that happened in the 2022 HBCU Football season

Jackson State cornerback Isaiah Bolden was the lone HBCU draft pick, going 245th overall to the New England Patriots with pick 28 of the seventh round.

While the NFL draft has concluded, expect several FCS and HBCU players to find NFL homes as undrafted free agents. 

These are the highest FCS first-round NFL draft picks ever

Twenty-three FCS players have been selected in the first round of the NFL draft since 1978. Here are the highest NFL draft selections in FCS history.
The top HBCU football prospects in the 2023 NFL draft

It's time to see who could be the next HBCU prospects to land at the next level. Let's take a look at the top HBCU prospects in the 2023 cycle.
Every HBCU player ever selected in the WNBA draft

Six HBCU women's basketball players have been selected in WNBA history.
