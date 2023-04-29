10 FCS players taken in the 2023 NFL draft

The 2023 NFL draft is complete. Three former FCS players were selected on Day 2 of the draft, led by North Dakota State offensive lineman Cody Mauch going 48th overall in the second round. Here's a breakdown of who got picked.

10 FCS players selected in the 2023 NFL draft

See every FCS player selected below:

Player Position School Round (Pick) Overall Pick NFL TEAM Cody Mauch OL North Dakota State 2 (17) 48 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Marte Mapu LB/S Sacramento State 3 (13) 76 New England Patriots Tucker Kraft TE South Dakota State 3 (15) 78 Green Bay Packers Colby Sorsdal OT William & Mary 5 (18) 152 Detroit Lions B.J. Thompson DE Stephen F. Austin 5 (32) 166 Kansas City Chiefs Andrei Iosivas WR Princeton 6 (29) 206 Cincinnati Bengals Titus Leo LB Wagner 6 (34) 211 Indianapolis Colts Travis Bell DT Kennesaw State 7 (1) 218 Chicago Bears Colton Dowell WR UT Martin 7 (11) 228 Tennessee Titans Isaiah Bolden CB Jackson State 7 (28) 245 New England Patriots

The 10 FCS players drafted are less than the 20 players selected n 2022. However, it is more than the five players selected in the 2021 draft and and six players in the 2020 draft class.

Breakdown by conference

Here's the complete breakdown of FCS selections by conference

Conference # of Players Selected MVFC 2 Big Sky 1 CAA 1 WAC 1 Ivy 1 NEC 1 ASUN 1 OVC 1 SWAC 1

Breakdown by position

Position # of Players Selected OL 2 LB* 2 DL 2 WR 2 TE 1 DB 1

*Marte Mapu counted as a linebacker

Notables

No FCS player was selected in the first round for the first time in two years.

A North Dakota State player has been selected in five straight years. Eleven have been selected since the Bison's first FCS title in 2011. North Dakota State is the first FCS program with five straight years of draft picks since Florida A&M did so from 1994-98.

The Bison have had an offensive lineman selected in the draft for three straight years and six total since joining the FCS in 2004.

OL Cody Mauch (North Dakota State) and TE Tucker Kraft played in last year's FCS championship game. South Dakota State won 45-21.

(North Dakota State) and TE played in last year's FCS championship game. South Dakota State won 45-21. Kraft is the fourth-highest South Dakota State player drafted into the NFL.

is the fourth-highest South Dakota State player drafted into the NFL. Colby Sorsdal is the first William & Mary offensive player selected since 1992.

is the first William & Mary offensive player selected since 1992. No FCS player was selected in the fourth round for the first time since 2020.

Andrei Iosivas holds the NCAA record for the fastest men's 60 meter time run in an indoor heptathlon.

holds the NCAA record for the fastest men's 60 meter time run in an indoor heptathlon. Travis Bell is the first draft pick in Kennesaw State school history.

is the first draft pick in Kennesaw State school history. Colton Dowell is the second UT Martin draft pick since 1996 and 12th overall.

is the second UT Martin draft pick since 1996 and 12th overall. Isaiah Bolden 's selection pushes Jackson State's total number of FCS draft picks to 43, the most all time. That's seven more than second place.

's selection pushes Jackson State's total number of FCS draft picks to 43, the most all time. That's seven more than second place. The New England Patriots were the only NFL team to select multiple FCS players.

The seventh round saw the most FCS players selected with three.

One HBCU football player selected in the 2023 NFL draft

HBCUs saw a drop in NFL draft picks in 2023 with just one player selected after four players were picked in 2022. However, the one player is still more than the zero players selected in 2021.

Jackson State cornerback Isaiah Bolden was the lone HBCU draft pick, going 245th overall to the New England Patriots with pick 28 of the seventh round.

While the NFL draft has concluded, expect several FCS and HBCU players to find NFL homes as undrafted free agents.