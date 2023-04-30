Colleges and conferences with the most players drafted in the 2023 NFL draft

The 2023 NFL draft saw numerous records set, yet no school could match the 15 players selected by Georgia in 2022 to set a record. However, Alabama and Georgia each had 10 players drafted, joining the exclusive 27-team club of teams with at least 10 draft picks in a single draft during the seven-round draft era.
Here's a complete breakdown of the number of draft picks by school and by conference.
Draft picks by school in the 2023 NFL draft
During this year's NFL draft, players from 95 different schools were selected, less than the 105 schools represented in 2022. However, the 95 is more than the 89 schools represented in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Alabama and Georgia led all schools with 10 players selected each.
|NO. OF PLAYERS SELECTED
|COLLEGE
|10
|Alabama, Georgia
|9
|Michigan
|8
|TCU
|6
|Clemson, Florida, LSU, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Pittsburgh
|5
|Auburn, Maryland, Oklahoma,
Purdue, South Carolina, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas
|4
|Houston, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas State, North Carolina, Northwestern,
Ole Miss, Southern California, UCLA
|3
|BYU, Cincinnati, Iowa State, Kentucky, Louisville, Miami,
Michigan State, Minnesota, Notre Dame, Old Dominion,
Texas A&M, Utah, Wisconsin
|2
|Appalachian State, Arkansas, Boise State, Eastern Michigan,
Mississippi State, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Oregon State,
Syracuse, Tulane, Wake Forest
|1
|Arizona State, Ball State, Baylor, , Boston College, Bowling Green,
California, Central Michigan, Charlotte, Florida State,
Fresno State, Georgia Tech, Jackson State, Kennesaw State, Liberty,
Louisiana, Missouri, NC State, New Mexico, North Dakota State,
Northern Michigan, Princeton, Rutgers, Sacramento State,
San Jose State, SMU, South Alabama, South Dakota State,
Southern Miss, Stephen F. Austin, Texas Tech, Toledo, Troy, UAB,
UT Martin, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wagner, Washington State,
Western Kentucky, Western Michigan, West Virginia,
William & Mary, Wingate
Draft picks by conference in the 2023 draft
Twenty-one conferences were represented in the selections, plus seven picks from independent college football programs. The SEC led all conferences with a 62 draft selections, three selections short of the 2022 record of 65.
|NO. OF PLAYERS SELECTED
|CONFERENCE
|62
|SEC
|55
|Big Ten
|32
|ACC
|30
|Big 12
|27
|Pac-12
|10
|AAC
|9
|Sun Belt
|7
|MAC, Independent (Notre Dame-3, BYU-3, Liberty-1)
|5
|Mountain West
|3
|C-USA
|2
|MVFC
|1
|ASUN, Big Sky, CAA, GLIAC, Ivy, NEC, OVC, SAC, SWAC, WAC
First-round results
Here were the results of the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
- Carolina Panthers - QB Bryce Young, Alabama
- Houston Texans - QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
- Houston Texans - Edge Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
- Indianapolis Colts - QB Anthony Richardson, Florida
- Seattle Seahawks - CB Devon Witherspoon, Illinois
- Arizona Cardinals - OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State
- Las Vegas Raiders - Edge Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech
- Atlanta Falcons - RB Bijan Robinson, Texas
- Philadelphia Eagles - DL Jalen Carter, Georgia
- Chicago Bears - OT Darnell Wright, Tennessee
- Tennessee Titans - OL Peter Skoronski, Northwestern
- Detroit Lions - RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama
- Green Bay Packers - DE Lukas Van Ness, Iowa
- Pittsburgh Steelers - OT Broderick Jones, Georgia
- New York Jets - Edge Will McDonald IV, Iowa State
- Washington Commanders - CB Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State
- New England Patriots - CB Christian Gonzalez, Oregon
- Detroit Lions - LB Jack Campbell, Iowa
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers - DT Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh
- Seattle Seahawks - WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State
- Los Angeles Chargers - WR Quentin Johnston, TCU
- Baltimore Ravens - WR Zay Flowers, Boston College
- Minnesota Vikings - WR Jordan Addison, Southern California
- New York Giants - CB Deonte Banks, Maryland
- Buffalo Bills - TE Dalton Kincaid, Utah
- Dallas Cowboys - DT Mazi Smith, Michigan
- Jacksonville Jaguars - OT Anton Harrison, Oklahoma
- Cincinnati Bengals - Edge Myles Murphy, Clemson
- New Orleans Saints - DT Bryan Bresee, Clemson
- Philadelphia Eagles - Edge Nolan Smith, Georgia
- Kansas City Chiefs - DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State