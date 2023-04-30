TRENDING:

Stan Becton | NCAA.com | May 1, 2023

Colleges and conferences with the most players drafted in the 2023 NFL draft

These are the biggest stadiums in college football

The 2023 NFL draft saw numerous records set, yet no school could match the 15 players selected by Georgia in 2022 to set a record. However, Alabama and Georgia each had 10 players drafted, joining the exclusive 27-team club of teams with at least 10 draft picks in a single draft during the seven-round draft era.

Here's a complete breakdown of the number of draft picks by school and by conference.

Draft picks by school in the 2023 NFL draft

During this year's NFL draft, players from 95 different schools were selected, less than the 105 schools represented in 2022. However, the 95 is more than the 89 schools represented in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Alabama and Georgia led all schools with 10 players selected each.

NO. OF PLAYERS SELECTED COLLEGE
10 Alabama, Georgia
9 Michigan
8 TCU
6 Clemson, Florida, LSU, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Pittsburgh
5 Auburn, Maryland, Oklahoma,
Purdue, South Carolina, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas
4 Houston, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas State, North Carolina, Northwestern,
Ole Miss, Southern California, UCLA
3 BYU, Cincinnati, Iowa State, Kentucky, Louisville, Miami,
Michigan State, Minnesota, Notre Dame, Old Dominion,
Texas A&M, Utah, Wisconsin
2 Appalachian State, Arkansas, Boise State, Eastern Michigan,
Mississippi State, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Oregon State,
Syracuse, Tulane, Wake Forest
1 Arizona State, Ball State, Baylor, , Boston College, Bowling Green,
California, Central Michigan, Charlotte, Florida State,
Fresno State, Georgia Tech, Jackson State, Kennesaw State, Liberty,
Louisiana, Missouri, NC State, New Mexico, North Dakota State,
Northern Michigan, Princeton, Rutgers, Sacramento State,
San Jose State, SMU, South Alabama, South Dakota State,
Southern Miss, Stephen F. Austin, Texas Tech, Toledo, Troy, UAB,
UT Martin, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wagner, Washington State,
Western Kentucky, Western Michigan, West Virginia,
William & Mary, Wingate

Draft picks by conference in the 2023 draft

Twenty-one conferences were represented in the selections, plus seven picks from independent college football programs. The SEC led all conferences with a 62 draft selections, three selections short of the 2022 record of 65.

NO. OF PLAYERS SELECTED CONFERENCE
62 SEC
55 Big Ten
32 ACC
30 Big 12
27 Pac-12
10 AAC
9 Sun Belt
7 MAC, Independent (Notre Dame-3, BYU-3, Liberty-1)
5 Mountain West
3 C-USA
2 MVFC
1 ASUN, Big Sky, CAA, GLIAC, Ivy, NEC, OVC, SAC, SWAC, WAC

First-round results

Here were the results of the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

  1. Carolina Panthers - QB Bryce Young, Alabama
  2. Houston Texans - QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
  3. Houston Texans - Edge Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
  4. Indianapolis Colts - QB Anthony Richardson, Florida
  5. Seattle Seahawks - CB Devon Witherspoon, Illinois
  6. Arizona Cardinals - OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State
  7. Las Vegas Raiders - Edge Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech
  8. Atlanta Falcons - RB Bijan Robinson, Texas
  9. Philadelphia Eagles - DL Jalen Carter, Georgia
  10. Chicago Bears - OT Darnell Wright, Tennessee
  11. Tennessee Titans - OL Peter Skoronski, Northwestern
  12. Detroit Lions - RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama
  13. Green Bay Packers - DE Lukas Van Ness, Iowa
  14. Pittsburgh Steelers - OT Broderick Jones, Georgia
  15. New York Jets - Edge Will McDonald IV, Iowa State
  16. Washington Commanders - CB Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State
  17. New England Patriots - CB Christian Gonzalez, Oregon
  18. Detroit Lions - LB Jack Campbell, Iowa
  19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - DT Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh
  20. Seattle Seahawks - WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State
  21. Los Angeles Chargers - WR Quentin Johnston, TCU
  22. Baltimore Ravens - WR Zay Flowers, Boston College
  23. Minnesota Vikings - WR Jordan Addison, Southern California
  24. New York Giants - CB Deonte Banks, Maryland
  25. Buffalo Bills - TE Dalton Kincaid, Utah
  26. Dallas Cowboys - DT Mazi Smith, Michigan
  27. Jacksonville Jaguars - OT Anton Harrison, Oklahoma
  28. Cincinnati Bengals - Edge Myles Murphy, Clemson
  29. New Orleans Saints - DT Bryan Bresee, Clemson
  30. Philadelphia Eagles - Edge Nolan Smith, Georgia
  31. Kansas City Chiefs - DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State

