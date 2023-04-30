Colleges and conferences with the most players drafted in the 2023 NFL draft

These are the biggest stadiums in college football

The 2023 NFL draft saw numerous records set, yet no school could match the 15 players selected by Georgia in 2022 to set a record. However, Alabama and Georgia each had 10 players drafted, joining the exclusive 27-team club of teams with at least 10 draft picks in a single draft during the seven-round draft era.

Here's a complete breakdown of the number of draft picks by school and by conference.

Draft picks by school in the 2023 NFL draft

During this year's NFL draft, players from 95 different schools were selected, less than the 105 schools represented in 2022. However, the 95 is more than the 89 schools represented in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Alabama and Georgia led all schools with 10 players selected each.

NO. OF PLAYERS SELECTED COLLEGE 10 Alabama, Georgia 9 Michigan 8 TCU 6 Clemson, Florida, LSU, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Pittsburgh 5 Auburn, Maryland, Oklahoma,

Purdue, South Carolina, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas 4 Houston, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas State, North Carolina, Northwestern,

Ole Miss, Southern California, UCLA 3 BYU, Cincinnati, Iowa State, Kentucky, Louisville, Miami,

Michigan State, Minnesota, Notre Dame, Old Dominion,

Texas A&M, Utah, Wisconsin 2 Appalachian State, Arkansas, Boise State, Eastern Michigan,

Mississippi State, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Oregon State,

Syracuse, Tulane, Wake Forest 1 Arizona State, Ball State, Baylor, , Boston College, Bowling Green,

California, Central Michigan, Charlotte, Florida State,

Fresno State, Georgia Tech, Jackson State, Kennesaw State, Liberty,

Louisiana, Missouri, NC State, New Mexico, North Dakota State,

Northern Michigan, Princeton, Rutgers, Sacramento State,

San Jose State, SMU, South Alabama, South Dakota State,

Southern Miss, Stephen F. Austin, Texas Tech, Toledo, Troy, UAB,

UT Martin, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wagner, Washington State,

Western Kentucky, Western Michigan, West Virginia,

William & Mary, Wingate

Draft picks by conference in the 2023 draft

Twenty-one conferences were represented in the selections, plus seven picks from independent college football programs. The SEC led all conferences with a 62 draft selections, three selections short of the 2022 record of 65.

NO. OF PLAYERS SELECTED CONFERENCE 62 SEC 55 Big Ten 32 ACC 30 Big 12 27 Pac-12 10 AAC 9 Sun Belt 7 MAC, Independent (Notre Dame-3, BYU-3, Liberty-1) 5 Mountain West 3 C-USA 2 MVFC 1 ASUN, Big Sky, CAA, GLIAC, Ivy, NEC, OVC, SAC, SWAC, WAC

First-round results

