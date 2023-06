2023-24 college football bowl game schedule, scores, TV channels, times

The 2023-24 college football bowl season will begin in December after the end of the regular season. This article will be updated with how to watch information along with schedules and matchups as they're announced, with updates through the College Football Playoff semifinals and championship game. Check out the full bowl schedule below.

2023-24 college football bowl game schedule, scores, TV channels, matchup information

(all times ET)

Saturday, Dec. 16

Bahamas Bowl

Nassau, Bahamas

11 a.m. | ESPN

Celebration Bowl

Atlanta, Georgia

12 p.m. | ABC

New Orleans Bowl

New Orleans, Louisiana

2:15 p.m. | ESPN

Cure Bowl

Orlando, Florida

3:30 p.m. | ABC

New Mexico Bowl

Albuquerque, New Mexico

5:45 p.m. | ESPN

LA Bowl

Inglewood, California

7:30 p.m. | ABC

Independence Bowl

Shreveport, Louisiana

9:15 p.m. | ESPN

Monday, Dec. 18

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Conway, South Carolina

2:30 p.m. | ESPN

Tuesday, Dec. 19

Frisco Bowl

Frisco, Texas

9 p.m. | ESPN

Thursday, Dec. 21

Boca Raton Bowl

Boca Raton, Florida

8 p.m. | ESPN

Friday, Dec. 22

Gasparilla Bowl

Tampa, Florida

6:30 p.m. | ESPN

Saturday, Dec. 23

Birmingham Bowl

Birmingham, Alabama

12 p.m. | ABC

Camellia Bowl

Montgomery, Alabama

12 p.m. | ESPN

Armed Forces Bowl

Fort Worth, Texas

3:30 p.m. | ABC

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Boise, Idaho

3:30 p.m. | ESPN

68 Ventures Bowl

Mobile, Alabama

7 p.m. | ESPN

Las Vegas Bowl

Las Vegas, Nevada

7:30 p.m. | ABC

Hawai'i Bowl

Honolulu, Hawai'i

10:30 p.m. | ESPN

Tuesday, Dec. 26

Quick Lane Bowl

Detroit, Michigan

2 p.m. | ESPN

First Responder Bowl

Dallas, Texas

5:30 p.m. | ESPN

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Phoenix, Arizona

9 p.m. | ESPN

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Military Bowl

Annapolis, Maryland

2 p.m. | ESPN

Duke's Mayo Bowl

Charlotte, North Carolina

5:30 p.m. | ESPN

Texas Bowl

Houston, Texas

9 p.m. | ESPN

Thursday, Dec. 28

Fenway Bowl

Boston, Massachusetts

11 a.m. | ESPN

Pinstripe Bowl

The Bronx, New York

2:15 p.m. | ESPN

Pop-Tarts Bowl

Orlando, Florida

5:45 p.m. | ESPN

Alamo Bowl

San Antonio, Texas

9:15 p.m. | ESPN

Friday, Dec. 29

Gator Bowl

Jacksonville, Florida

12 p.m. | ESPN

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

El Paso, Texas

2 p.m. | CBS

Liberty Bowl

Memphis, Tennessee

3:30 p.m. | ESPN

Cotton Bowl

Dallas, Texas

8 p.m. | ESPN

Saturday, Dec. 30

Peach Bowl

Atlanta, Georgia

12 p.m. | ESPN

Music City Bowl

Nashville, Tennessee

2 p.m. | ABC

Orange Bowl

Miami Gardens, Florida

4 p.m. | ESPN

Arizona Bowl

Tucson, Arizona

4:30 p.m. | Barstool

Monday, Jan. 1, 2024

ReliaQuest Bowl

Tampa, Florida

12 p.m. | ESPN2

Citrus Bowl

Orlando, Florida

1 p.m. | ABC

Fiesta Bowl

Glendale, Arizona

1 p.m. | ESPN

College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl

Pasadena, California

5 p.m. | ESPN

College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Sugar Bowl

New Orleans, Louisiana

8:45 p.m. | ESPN

Monday, Jan. 8

College Football Playoff National Championship Game

Houston, Texas

7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Here's a complete list of scores from the College Football Playoff since its first season in 2014:

College Football Playoff: Scores

2014 season

Rose Bowl: No. 2 Oregon 59 , No. 3 Florida State 20

, No. 3 Florida State 20 Sugar Bowl: No. 4 Ohio State 42 , No. 1 Alabama 35

, No. 1 Alabama 35 CFP National Championship Game: No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20

2015 season

Orange Bowl: No. 1 Clemson 37 , No. 4 Oklahoma 17

, No. 4 Oklahoma 17 Cotton Bowl: No. 2 Alabama 38 , No. 3 Michigan State 0

, No. 3 Michigan State 0 CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40

2016 season

Fiesta Bowl: No. 2 Clemson 31 , No. 3 Ohio State 0

, No. 3 Ohio State 0 Peach Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 24 , No. 4 Washington 7

, No. 4 Washington 7 CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31

2017 season

Rose Bowl: No. 3 Georgia 54 , No. 2 Oklahoma 48 (2OT)

, No. 2 Oklahoma 48 (2OT) Sugar Bowl: No. 4 Alabama 24 , No. 1 Clemson 6

, No. 1 Clemson 6 CFP National Championship Game: No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23 (OT)

2018 season

Orange Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 45 , No. 4 Oklahoma 34

, No. 4 Oklahoma 34 Cotton Bowl: No. 2 Clemson 30 , No. 3 Notre Dame 3

, No. 3 Notre Dame 3 CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16

2019 season

Peach Bowl: No. 1 LSU 63 , No. 4 Oklahoma 28

, No. 4 Oklahoma 28 Fiesta Bowl: No. 3 Clemson 29 , No. 2 Ohio State 23

, No. 2 Ohio State 23 CFP National Championship Game: No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25

2020 season

Rose Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 31 , No. 4 Notre Dame 14

, No. 4 Notre Dame 14 Sugar Bowl: No. 3 Ohio State 49 , No. 2 Clemson 28

, No. 2 Clemson 28 CFP National Championship Game: No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 3 Ohio State 24

2021 season

Cotton Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 27 , No. 4 Cincinnati 6

, No. 4 Cincinnati 6 Orange Bowl: No. 3 Georgia 34 , No. 2 Michigan 11

, No. 2 Michigan 11 CFP National Championship Game: No. 3 Georgia 33, No. 1 Alabama 18

2022 season

Peach Bowl: No. 1 Georgia 42 , No. 4 Ohio State 41

, No. 4 Ohio State 41 Fiesta Bowl: No. 3 TCU 51 , No. 2 Michigan 45

, No. 2 Michigan 45 CFP National Championship Game: No. 1 Georgia 65, No. 3 TCU 7

Here's a look at some of the upcoming CFP title game locations and dates: