A history of every HBCU football classic

Every year HBCU football teams around the country play in games known as "classics", showcasing the sport at select venues and even highlighting historic rivalries. Here's a look at the history of some of HBCU football's premier classic games.
All stats and records are updated through the 2022 college football season
Celebration Bowl
Location: Atlanta, GA
First game: 2015
Most recent result: 2022 — North Carolina Central def. Jackson State 41-34 in OT
|Team
|Record
|Win PCT
|North Carolina A&T
|4-0
|1.00
|South Carolina State
|1-0
|1.00
|North Carolina Central
|1-1
|.500
|Grambling State
|1-1
|.500
|Jackson State
|0-2
|0.00
|Alcorn State
|0-3
|0.00
Notable games
MEAC/SWAC Challenge
Location: Atlanta, GA
First game: 2005
Most recent result: 2022 — Alabama State def. Howard 23-13
|Team
|Record
|Win PCT
|Bethune-Cookman, Southern
|3-0
|1.00
|South Carolina State
|3-1
|.750
|North Carolina A&T
|1-0
|1.00
|Florida A&M, Hampton,
North Carolina Central, Prairie View A&M
|1-1
|.500
|Alabama State
|1-2
|.333
|Alabama A&M, Alcorn State, Arkansas-Pine Bluff,
Delaware State, Howard, Mississippi Valley State
|0-1
|0.00
|Grambling State, Jackson State
|0-2
|0.00
Notable games
- Click or tap here for 16 of the best MEAC/SWAC Challenge moments
- 2021 MEAC/SWAC Challenge
- 2022 MEAC/SWAC Challenge
Bayou Classic
Location: New Orleans, LA
Teams: Southern vs. Grambling State
First game: 1974
Most recent result: 2022 — Southern def. Grambling State 34-17
|Team
|Record
|Win PCT
|Southern
|25-24
|.510
|Grambling State
|24-25
|.490
Notable games
Florida Classic
Location: Orlando, FL
Teams: Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M
First game: 1978
Most recent result: 2022 — Florida A&M def. Bethune-Cookman 41-20
|Team
|Record
|Win PCT
|Florida A&M
|24-19
|.558
|Bethune-Cookman
|19-24
|.442
Notable games
Orange Blossom Classic
Location: Miami, FL
Team: Florida A&M
First game: 1933
Most recent result: 2022 — Jackson State def. Florida A&M 59-3
|Team
|Record
|Win PCT
|Florida A&M
|26-22-1
|.548
|Prairie View A&M
|4-1
|.800
|Jackson State
|3-1
|.750
|Morgan State
|2-0
|1.00
|Grambling State
|2-3
|.400
|Alcorn State, Jacksonville State, Lincoln (PA)
North Carolina A&T, Virginia Union
|1-0
|1.00
|Wiley
|1-1
|.500
|Central State (OH)
|1-1-1
|.500
|Hampton, Kentucky State, Virginia State
|1-2
|.333
|Alabama A&M, Delaware State, Langston,
North Carolina Central, South Carolina State,
Tennessee State, Texas College, Tuskegee
|0-1
|0.00
|Howard, Maryland-Eastern Shore
|0-2
|0.00
Notable games
Labor Day Classic
Location: Montgomery, AL
Team: Alabama State
First game: 2017
Most recent result: 2022 — Alabama State def Miles 21-13
|Team
|Record
|Win PCT
|Alabama State
|4-1
|.800
|Tuskegee
|1-0
|1.00
|Miles
|0-4
|0.00
Labor Day Classic
Teams: Prairie View A&M vs. Texas Southern
First game: 1985
Most recent result: 2022 — Prairie View A&M def. Texas Southern 40-23
|Team
|Record
|Win PCT
|Texas Southern
|20-17
|.541
|Prairie View A&M
|17-19
|.472
|Hampton
|0-1
|0.00
Aggie-Eagle Classic
Teams: North Carolina Central vs. North Carolina A&T
First game: 1922
Most recent result: 2022 — North Carolina Central def. North Carolina A&T 28-13
|Team
|Record
|Win PCT
|North Carolina A&T
|55–35–5
|.605
|North Carolina Central
|35-55-5
|.395
Pete Richardson Classic
Location: Baton Rouge, LA
Team: Southern
First game: 2018
Most recent result: 2022 — Southern def. Florida Memorial 86-0
|Team
|Record
|Win PCT
|Southern
|4-0
|1.00
|Florida Memorial
|0-1
|0.00
|Miles
|0-1
|0.00
|Edward Waters
|0-1
|0.00
|Langston
|0-1
|0.00
Southern Heritage Classic
Location: Memphis, TN
Team: Tennessee State
First game: 1990
Most recent result: 2022 — Jackson State def. Tennessee State 16-3
|Team
|Record
|Win PCT
|Tennessee State
|17-14
|.548
|Jackson State
|12-17
|.414
|Mississippi Valley State
|1-0
|1.00
|Grambling State
|1-0
|1.00
Jake Gaither Classic
Location: Tallahassee, FL
Team: Florida A&M
First game: 2017
Most recent result: 2022 — Florida A&M def. Albany State 23-13
|Team
|Record
|Win PCT
|Florida A&M
|4-0
|1.00
|Albany State
|0-1
|0.00
|Texas Southern
|0-1
|0.00
|Fort Valley State
|0-2
|0.00
Battle of the Bay
Teams: Norfolk State vs. Hampton
First game: 1963
Most recent result: 2022 — Hampton def. Norfolk State 17-7
|Team
|Record
|Win PCT
|Norfolk State
|27-27-1
|.500
|Hampton
|27-27-1
|.500
HBCU New York Football Classic
Location: East Rutherford, NJ
First game: 2022
Most recent result: 2022 — Howard def. Morehouse 31-0
|Team
|Record
|Win PCT
|Howard
|1-0
|1.00
|Morehouse
|0-1
|0.00
Turkey Day Classic
Location: Montgomery, AL
Team: Alabama State
First game: 1924
Most recent result: 2022 — Arkansas-Pine Bluff def. Alabama State 19-14
|Team
|Record
|Win PCT
|Tuskegee
|49-34-3
|.587
|Alabama State
|43-52-3
|.454
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Prairie View A&M
|1-0
|1.00
|Mississippi Valley State
|1-1
|.500
|Edward Waters, Fayetteville State
|0-1
|0.00
|Johnson C. Smith, Miles, Stillman
|0-2
|0.00
Louis Crews Classic
Location: Huntsville, AL
Team: Alabama A&M
First game: 2010
Most recent result: 2022 — Austin Peay def. Alabama A&M 28-3
|Team
|Record
|Win PCT
|Alabama A&M
|8-4
|.667
|Tuskegee
|1-4
|.200
|Austin Peay, Prairie View A&M
|1-0
|1.00
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff
|1-1
|.500
|Central State, Miles,
South Carolina State, Texas Southern
|0-1
|0.00
|Grambling State
|0-2
|0.00
Arlington Football Showdown
Location: Arlington, TX
Teams: Southern vs. Texas Southern
First game: 2021
Most recent result: 2022 — Texas Southern def. Southern 24-0
|Team
|Record
|Win PCT
|Texas Southern
|2-0
|1.00
|Southern
|0-2
|0.00
John Merritt Classic
Location: Nashville, TN
Team: Tennessee State
First game: 1999
Most recent result: 2022 — Lane def. Tennessee State 28-27 in OT
|Team
|Record
|Win PCT
|Tennessee State
|2-0
|1.00
|Alabama A&M
|4-2
|.667
|Eastern Illinois, Lane
|1-0
|1.00
|Bethune-Cookman
|1-1
|.500
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Edward Waters, Florida A&M,
Kentucky State, Mississippi Valley State,
Prairie View A&M, South Carolina State
|0-1
|0.00
|Southern
|0-2
|0.00
|Alabama State
|0-4
|0.00
State Fair Classic
Location: Dallas, TX
Teams: Grambling State vs. Prairie View A&M
First game: 1925
Most recent result: 2022 — Prairie View A&M def. Grambling State 34-14
|Team
|Record
|Win PCT
|Prairie View A&M
|43-45-4
|.489
|Grambling State
|27-11
|.711
|Wiley
|8-22-5
|.300
|Bishop
|9-8
|.529
|Langston
|2-0-2
|.750
|Tennessee State
|2-0
|1.00
|North Carolina A&T
|1-0
|1.00
|Elizabeth City State
|0-1
|0.00
|Texas Southern
|0-3
|0.00
Truth & Service Classic
Location: Washington, D.C.
Team: Howard
First game: 2021
Most recent result: 2022 — Harvard def. Howard 41-25
|Team
|Record
|Win PCT
|Hampton
|1-0
|1.00
|Harvard
|1-0
|1.00
|Howard
|0-2
|0.00
BoomBox Classic
Teams: Southern vs. Jackson State
First game: 1929
Most recent result: 2022 — Jackson State def. Southern 35-0
|Team
|Record
|Win PCT
|Southern
|35-32
|.522
|Jackson State
|32-35
|.478
Magic City Classic
Location: Birmingham, AL
Teams: Alabama State vs. Alabama A&M
First game: 1940
Most recent result: 2022 — Alabama State def. Alabama A&M 24-17
|Team
|Record
|Win PCT
|Alabama A&M
|41-35-4
|.538
|Alabama State
|35-41-4
|.463
Soul Bowl — Capital City Classic
Teams: Jackson State vs. Alcorn State
First game: 1927
Most recent result: 2022 — Jackson State def. Alcorn State 24-13
|Team
|Record
|Win PCT
|Jackson State
|48-37-2
|.565
|Alcorn State
|37-48-2
|.435
W.C. Gorden Classic
Team: Jackson State
First game: 2008
Most recent result: 2022 — Jackson State def. Grambling State 66-24
|Team
|Record
|Win PCT
|Jackson State
|9-6
|.600
|Grambling State
|3-1
|.750
|Alabama A&M, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Southern
|1-0
|1.00
|Alabama State, Concordia, Edward Waters,
Florida A&M, Stillman, Texas Southern
|0-1
|0.00
|Delta State
|0-2
|0.00
Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic
Location: Canton, OH
First game: 2019
Most recent result: 2022 — Central State def. Winston-Salem State 41-21
|Team
|Record
|Win PCT
|Alabama A&M, Central State, Grambling State
|1-0
|1.00
|Morehouse, Tennessee State, Winston-Salem State
|0-1
|0.00
Red Tails Classic
Location: Montgomery, AL
Teams: Fort Valley State vs. Tuskegee
First game: 2021
Most recent result: 2022 — Fort Valley State def. Tuskegee 21-6
|Team
|Record
|Win PCT
|Fort Valley State
|2-0
|1.00
|Tuskegee
|0-2
|0.00
Fountain City Classic
Location: Columbus, GA
Teams: Fort Valley State vs. Albany State
First game: 1989
Most recent result: 2022 — Fort Valley State def. Albany State 31-21
|Team
|Record
|Win PCT
|Albany State
|24-9
|.727
|Fort Valley State
|9-24
|.273
Morehouse-Tuskegee Classic
Location: Birmingham, AL
Teams: Morehouse vs. Tuskegee
First game: 1902
Most recent result: 2022 — Tuskegee def. Morehouse 31014
|Team
|Record
|Win PCT
|Tuskegee
|73-30-7
|.696
|Morehouse
|30-73-7
|.304
Down East Viking Football Classic
Location: Rocky Mount, NC
Team: Elizabeth City State
First game: 1998
Most recent result: 2022 — Livingstone def. Elizabeth City State 19-0
|Team
|Record
|Win PCT
|Elizabeth City State
|9-13
|.409
|Fayetteville State
|7-2
|.777
|Benedict, Shaw, Winston-Salem State
|1-0
|1.00
|Livingstone, North Carolina Central
|1-1
|.500
|Saint Augustine's
|1-2
|.333
|Chowan, Morehouse
|0-1
|0.00
Eddie C. McGirt Classic
Location: Charlotte, NC
Team: Johnson C. Smith
First game: 2013
Most recent result: 2022 — Lincoln (PA) def. Johnson C. Smith 29-28
|Team
|Record
|Win PCT
|Johnson C. Smith
|3-2
|.600
|Lincoln (PA)
|1-0
|1.00
|Bowie State
|1-1
|.500
|Elizabeth City State, Kentucky State
|0-1
|.000
Gulf Coast Challenge
Location: Mobile, AL
Team: Alabama A&M
First game: 2018
Most recent result: 2022 — Jackson State def. Alabama A&M
|Team
|Record
|Win PCT
|Alabama A&M
|2-2
|.500
|Jackson State, Southern
|1-0
|1.00
|Central State, Tuskegee
|0-1
|0.00
Circle City Classic
Location: Indianapolis, IN
First game: 1984
Most recent result: 2021 — Kentucky State def. Benedict 34-28
|Team
|Record
|Win PCT
|Kentucky State
|6-1
|.857
|Central State
|4-4
|.500
|Alcorn State
|3-0
|1.00
|Mississippi Valley State
|2-0
|1.00
|Florida A&M
|2-2-1
|.500
|Alabama A&M, North Carolina A&T, South Carolina State
|2-2
|.500
|Tennessee State
|2-5
|.400
|Albany State, , North Carolina Central, Winston-Salem State
|1-0
|1.00
|Tuskegee
|1-1
|.500
|Grambling State
|1-2
|.333
|Howard
|1-3
|.250
|Jackson State
|1-3-1
|.300
|Alabama State, Benedict
|0-1
|0.00
|Bethune-Cookman, Hampton, Southern
|0-2
|0.00
Commemorative Classic
Teams: Livingstone vs. Johnson C. Smith
First game: 1892
Most recent result: 2022 — Livingston def. Johnson C. Smith 26-20 in OT
|Team
|Record
|Win PCT
|Johnson C. Smith
|48-33-3
|.589
|Livingstone
|33-48-3
|.411
Raleigh Classic
Teams: Saint Augustine's vs. Shaw
First game: 2016
Most recent result: 2022 — Shaw def. Saint Augustine's 30-27 in 2OT
|Team
|Record
|Win PCT
|Shaw
|4-2
|.667
|Saint Augustine's
|2-4
|.333
Heritage Bowl
Location: Atlanta, GA
First game: 1991
Most recent result: 1999 — Hampton def. Southern 24-3
|Team
|Record
|Win PCT
|Southern
|4-2
|.667
|Grambling State
|1-1
|.500
|South Carolina State
|1-2
|.333
|Alabama State, Hampton, Howard
|1-0
|1.00
|Bethune-Cookman, North Carolina A&T
|0-1
|0.00
|Florida A&M
|0-2
|0.00
Pelican Bowl
Location: New Orleans, LA
First game: 1972
Most recent result: 1975 — Southern def. South Carolina State 15-12
|Team
|Record
|Win PCT
|Grambling State
|2-0
|1.00
|Southern
|1-0
|1.00
|North Carolina Central
|0-1
|0.00
|South Carolina State
|0-2
|0.00
Two Rivers Classic
Teams: Fayetteville State vs. UNC-Pembroke
First game: 2009
Most recent result: 2022 — Fayetteville State def. UNC-Pembroke 15-13
|Team
|Record
|Win PCT
|UNC-Pembroke
|8-1
|.888
|Fayetteville State
|1-8
|.111
Willard Bailey Classic
Location: Richmond, VA
Team: Virginia Union
First game: 2017
Most recent result: 2022 — Virginia Union def. Virginia University of Lynchburg 77-0
|Team
|Record
|Win PCT
|Virginia Union
|3-2
|.600
|Carson-Newman, Winston-Salem State
|1-0
|1.000
|Johnson C. Smith
|0-1
|0.00
|Virginia University of Lynchburg
|0-2
|0.00
L. Douglas Wilder Classic
Teams: Virginia Union vs. Virginia State
First game: 2022
Most recent result: 2022 — Virginia Union def. Virginia State 33-21
|Team
|Record
|Win PCT
|Virginia Union
|1-0
|1.00
|Virginia State
|0-1
|0.00
Palmetto Capital City Classic
Team: Benedict
First game: 2002
Most recent result: 2018 — Benedict def. Fort Valley State 28-20
|Team
|Record
|Win PCT
|Benedict
|8-9
|.471
|South Carolina State
|5-0
|1.00
|Virginia State, Virginia Union
|1-0
|1.00
|Morehouse
|1-1
|.500
|Livingstone
|1-3
|.250
|Fort Valley State, Johnson C. Smith, Savannah State, West Virginia State
|0-1
|0.00
Carolinas Classic
Team: Benedict
First game: 2019
Most recent result: 2022 — Benedict def. Elizabeth City State 58-14
|Team
|Record
|Win PCT
|Benedic
|2-1
|.667
|Johnson C. Smith
|1-0
|1.00
|Allen (SC), Elizabeth City State
|0-1
|0.00
Chicago Football Classic
Location: Chicago, IL
First game: 1997
Most recent result: 2019 — Hampton def. Howard 41-20
|Team
|Record
|Win PCT
|Morehouse
|3-0
|1.00
|Grambling State, Hampton, Jackson State,
|2-0
|1.00
|Alcorn State, Southern
|2-1
|.667
|Mississippi Valley State
|2-4
|.333
|Albany State, , Morgan State, Texas Southern, West Virginia State
|1-0
|1.00
|Alabama A&M, Clark Atlanta
|1-1
|.500
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff
|1-2
|.333
|Alabama State, Kentucky State, Miles, Virginia State
|0-1
|0.00
|Central State, Howard
|0-4
|0.00
5th Quarter Classic
Location: Mobile, AL
First game: 2016
Most recent result: 2017 — Tuskegee def. Jackson State 33-7
|Team
|Record
|Win PCT
|Tuskegee
|2-0
|1.00
|Florida A&M, Jackson State
|0-1
|0.00
White Water Classic
Location: Phenix City, AL
First game: 2014
Most recent result: 2019 — Tuskegee def. Lane 29-10
|Team
|Record
|Win PCT
|Tuskegee
|4-1
|.800
|Albany State
|1-4
|.200
|Lane
|0-1
|0.00
AT&T Nation's Football Classic
Location: Washington, D.C
First game: 2014
Most recent result: 2015 — Hampton def. Howard 37-19
|Team
|Record
|Win PCT
|Howard
|4-1
|.800
|Hampton
|1-0
|1.00
|Morehouse
|0-1
|0.00
Brick City Classic
Location: Harrison, NJ
First game: 2023 — Grambling State vs. Hampton
Most recent result: TBD
Port City Classic
Location: Mobile, AL
First game: 2023 — Grambling State vs. Alabama State
Most recent result: TBD
Coastal City Classic
Location: Brunswick, GA
First game: 2023 — Savannah State vs. Albany State
Most recent result: TBD
Other notable classics
Here are some other notable classics from throughout HBCU football history that no longer exist:
- New York Urban League Classic (1968-2012)
- Gateway Classic (1994-2010)
- Textile Football Classic
- Detroit Football Classic