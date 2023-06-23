A history of every HBCU football classic

NC Central's Davius Richard and Khalil Baker break down winning school's first Celebration Bowl

Every year HBCU football teams around the country play in games known as "classics", showcasing the sport at select venues and even highlighting historic rivalries. Here's a look at the history of some of HBCU football's premier classic games.

All stats and records are updated through the 2022 college football season

Celebration Bowl

Location: Atlanta, GA

First game: 2015

Most recent result: 2022 — North Carolina Central def. Jackson State 41-34 in OT

All-time win-loss record by team Team Record Win PCT North Carolina A&T 4-0 1.00 South Carolina State 1-0 1.00 North Carolina Central 1-1 .500 Grambling State 1-1 .500 Jackson State 0-2 0.00 Alcorn State 0-3 0.00

MEAC/SWAC Challenge

Location: Atlanta, GA

First game: 2005

Most recent result: 2022 — Alabama State def. Howard 23-13

All-time win-loss record by team Team Record Win PCT Bethune-Cookman, Southern 3-0 1.00 South Carolina State 3-1 .750 North Carolina A&T 1-0 1.00 Florida A&M, Hampton,

North Carolina Central, Prairie View A&M 1-1 .500 Alabama State 1-2 .333 Alabama A&M, Alcorn State, Arkansas-Pine Bluff,

Delaware State, Howard, Mississippi Valley State 0-1 0.00 Grambling State, Jackson State 0-2 0.00

Bayou Classic

Location: New Orleans, LA

Teams: Southern vs. Grambling State

First game: 1974

Most recent result: 2022 — Southern def. Grambling State 34-17

All-time win-loss record by team Team Record Win PCT Southern 25-24 .510 Grambling State 24-25 .490

Florida Classic

Location: Orlando, FL

Teams: Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M

First game: 1978

Most recent result: 2022 — Florida A&M def. Bethune-Cookman 41-20

All-time win-loss record by team Team Record Win PCT Florida A&M 24-19 .558 Bethune-Cookman 19-24 .442

Orange Blossom Classic

Location: Miami, FL

Team: Florida A&M

First game: 1933

Most recent result: 2022 — Jackson State def. Florida A&M 59-3

All-time win-loss record by team Team Record Win PCT Florida A&M 26-22-1 .548 Prairie View A&M 4-1 .800 Jackson State 3-1 .750 Morgan State 2-0 1.00 Grambling State 2-3 .400 Alcorn State, Jacksonville State, Lincoln (PA)

North Carolina A&T, Virginia Union 1-0 1.00 Wiley 1-1 .500 Central State (OH) 1-1-1 .500 Hampton, Kentucky State, Virginia State 1-2 .333 Alabama A&M, Delaware State, Langston,

North Carolina Central, South Carolina State,

Tennessee State, Texas College, Tuskegee 0-1 0.00 Howard, Maryland-Eastern Shore 0-2 0.00

Labor Day Classic

Location: Montgomery, AL

Team: Alabama State

First game: 2017

Most recent result: 2022 — Alabama State def Miles 21-13

All-time win-loss record by team Team Record Win PCT Alabama State 4-1 .800 Tuskegee 1-0 1.00 Miles 0-4 0.00

Labor Day Classic

Teams: Prairie View A&M vs. Texas Southern

First game: 1985

Most recent result: 2022 — Prairie View A&M def. Texas Southern 40-23

All-time win-loss record by team Team Record Win PCT Texas Southern 20-17 .541 Prairie View A&M 17-19 .472 Hampton 0-1 0.00

Aggie-Eagle Classic

Teams: North Carolina Central vs. North Carolina A&T

First game: 1922

Most recent result: 2022 — North Carolina Central def. North Carolina A&T 28-13

All-time win-loss record by team Team Record Win PCT North Carolina A&T 55–35–5 .605 North Carolina Central 35-55-5 .395

Pete Richardson Classic

Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Team: Southern

First game: 2018

Most recent result: 2022 — Southern def. Florida Memorial 86-0

All-time win-loss record by team Team Record Win PCT Southern 4-0 1.00 Florida Memorial 0-1 0.00 Miles 0-1 0.00 Edward Waters 0-1 0.00 Langston 0-1 0.00

Southern Heritage Classic

Location: Memphis, TN

Team: Tennessee State

First game: 1990

Most recent result: 2022 — Jackson State def. Tennessee State 16-3

All-time win-loss record by team Team Record Win PCT Tennessee State 17-14 .548 Jackson State 12-17 .414 Mississippi Valley State 1-0 1.00 Grambling State 1-0 1.00

Jake Gaither Classic

Location: Tallahassee, FL

Team: Florida A&M

First game: 2017

Most recent result: 2022 — Florida A&M def. Albany State 23-13

All-time win-loss record by team Team Record Win PCT Florida A&M 4-0 1.00 Albany State 0-1 0.00 Texas Southern 0-1 0.00 Fort Valley State 0-2 0.00

Battle of the Bay

Teams: Norfolk State vs. Hampton

First game: 1963

Most recent result: 2022 — Hampton def. Norfolk State 17-7

All-time win-loss record by team Team Record Win PCT Norfolk State 27-27-1 .500 Hampton 27-27-1 .500

HBCU New York Football Classic

Location: East Rutherford, NJ

First game: 2022

Most recent result: 2022 — Howard def. Morehouse 31-0

All-time win-loss record by team Team Record Win PCT Howard 1-0 1.00 Morehouse 0-1 0.00

Turkey Day Classic

Location: Montgomery, AL

Team: Alabama State

First game: 1924

Most recent result: 2022 — Arkansas-Pine Bluff def. Alabama State 19-14

All-time win-loss record by team Team Record Win PCT Tuskegee 49-34-3 .587 Alabama State 43-52-3 .454 Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Prairie View A&M 1-0 1.00 Mississippi Valley State 1-1 .500 Edward Waters, Fayetteville State 0-1 0.00 Johnson C. Smith, Miles, Stillman 0-2 0.00

Louis Crews Classic

Location: Huntsville, AL

Team: Alabama A&M

First game: 2010

Most recent result: 2022 — Austin Peay def. Alabama A&M 28-3

All-time win-loss record by team Team Record Win PCT Alabama A&M 8-4 .667 Tuskegee 1-4 .200 Austin Peay, Prairie View A&M 1-0 1.00 Arkansas-Pine Bluff 1-1 .500 Central State, Miles,

South Carolina State, Texas Southern 0-1 0.00 Grambling State 0-2 0.00

Arlington Football Showdown

Location: Arlington, TX

Teams: Southern vs. Texas Southern

First game: 2021

Most recent result: 2022 — Texas Southern def. Southern 24-0

All-time win-loss record by team Team Record Win PCT Texas Southern 2-0 1.00 Southern 0-2 0.00

John Merritt Classic

Location: Nashville, TN

Team: Tennessee State

First game: 1999

Most recent result: 2022 — Lane def. Tennessee State 28-27 in OT

All-time win-loss record by team Team Record Win PCT Tennessee State 2-0 1.00 Alabama A&M 4-2 .667 Eastern Illinois, Lane 1-0 1.00 Bethune-Cookman 1-1 .500 Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Edward Waters, Florida A&M,

Kentucky State, Mississippi Valley State,

Prairie View A&M, South Carolina State 0-1 0.00 Southern 0-2 0.00 Alabama State 0-4 0.00

State Fair Classic

Location: Dallas, TX

Teams: Grambling State vs. Prairie View A&M

First game: 1925

Most recent result: 2022 — Prairie View A&M def. Grambling State 34-14

All-time win-loss record by team Team Record Win PCT Prairie View A&M 43-45-4 .489 Grambling State 27-11 .711 Wiley 8-22-5 .300 Bishop 9-8 .529 Langston 2-0-2 .750 Tennessee State 2-0 1.00 North Carolina A&T 1-0 1.00 Elizabeth City State 0-1 0.00 Texas Southern 0-3 0.00

Truth & Service Classic

Location: Washington, D.C.

Team: Howard

First game: 2021

Most recent result: 2022 — Harvard def. Howard 41-25

All-time win-loss record by team Team Record Win PCT Hampton 1-0 1.00 Harvard 1-0 1.00 Howard 0-2 0.00

BoomBox Classic

Teams: Southern vs. Jackson State

First game: 1929

Most recent result: 2022 — Jackson State def. Southern 35-0

All-time win-loss record by team Team Record Win PCT Southern 35-32 .522 Jackson State 32-35 .478

Magic City Classic

Location: Birmingham, AL

Teams: Alabama State vs. Alabama A&M

First game: 1940

Most recent result: 2022 — Alabama State def. Alabama A&M 24-17

All-time win-loss record by team Team Record Win PCT Alabama A&M 41-35-4 .538 Alabama State 35-41-4 .463

Soul Bowl — Capital City Classic

Teams: Jackson State vs. Alcorn State

First game: 1927

Most recent result: 2022 — Jackson State def. Alcorn State 24-13

All-time win-loss record by team Team Record Win PCT Jackson State 48-37-2 .565 Alcorn State 37-48-2 .435

W.C. Gorden Classic

Team: Jackson State

First game: 2008

Most recent result: 2022 — Jackson State def. Grambling State 66-24

All-time win-loss record by team Team Record Win PCT Jackson State 9-6 .600 Grambling State 3-1 .750 Alabama A&M, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Southern 1-0 1.00 Alabama State, Concordia, Edward Waters,

Florida A&M, Stillman, Texas Southern 0-1 0.00 Delta State 0-2 0.00

Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic

Location: Canton, OH

First game: 2019

Most recent result: 2022 — Central State def. Winston-Salem State 41-21

All-time win-loss record by team Team Record Win PCT Alabama A&M, Central State, Grambling State 1-0 1.00 Morehouse, Tennessee State, Winston-Salem State 0-1 0.00

Red Tails Classic

Location: Montgomery, AL

Teams: Fort Valley State vs. Tuskegee

First game: 2021

Most recent result: 2022 — Fort Valley State def. Tuskegee 21-6

All-time win-loss record by team Team Record Win PCT Fort Valley State 2-0 1.00 Tuskegee 0-2 0.00

Fountain City Classic

Location: Columbus, GA

Teams: Fort Valley State vs. Albany State

First game: 1989

Most recent result: 2022 — Fort Valley State def. Albany State 31-21

All-time win-loss record by team Team Record Win PCT Albany State 24-9 .727 Fort Valley State 9-24 .273

Morehouse-Tuskegee Classic

Location: Birmingham, AL

Teams: Morehouse vs. Tuskegee

First game: 1902

Most recent result: 2022 — Tuskegee def. Morehouse 31014

All-time win-loss record by team Team Record Win PCT Tuskegee 73-30-7 .696 Morehouse 30-73-7 .304

Down East Viking Football Classic

Location: Rocky Mount, NC

Team: Elizabeth City State

First game: 1998

Most recent result: 2022 — Livingstone def. Elizabeth City State 19-0

All-time win-loss record by team Team Record Win PCT Elizabeth City State 9-13 .409 Fayetteville State 7-2 .777 Benedict, Shaw, Winston-Salem State 1-0 1.00 Livingstone, North Carolina Central 1-1 .500 Saint Augustine's 1-2 .333 Chowan, Morehouse 0-1 0.00

Eddie C. McGirt Classic

Location: Charlotte, NC

Team: Johnson C. Smith

First game: 2013

Most recent result: 2022 — Lincoln (PA) def. Johnson C. Smith 29-28

All-time win-loss record by team Team Record Win PCT Johnson C. Smith 3-2 .600 Lincoln (PA) 1-0 1.00 Bowie State 1-1 .500 Elizabeth City State, Kentucky State 0-1 .000

Gulf Coast Challenge

Location: Mobile, AL

Team: Alabama A&M

First game: 2018

Most recent result: 2022 — Jackson State def. Alabama A&M

All-time win-loss record by team Team Record Win PCT Alabama A&M 2-2 .500 Jackson State, Southern 1-0 1.00 Central State, Tuskegee 0-1 0.00

Circle City Classic

Location: Indianapolis, IN

First game: 1984

Most recent result: 2021 — Kentucky State def. Benedict 34-28

All-time win-loss record by team Team Record Win PCT Kentucky State 6-1 .857 Central State 4-4 .500 Alcorn State 3-0 1.00 Mississippi Valley State 2-0 1.00 Florida A&M 2-2-1 .500 Alabama A&M, North Carolina A&T, South Carolina State 2-2 .500 Tennessee State 2-5 .400 Albany State, , North Carolina Central, Winston-Salem State 1-0 1.00 Tuskegee 1-1 .500 Grambling State 1-2 .333 Howard 1-3 .250 Jackson State 1-3-1 .300 Alabama State, Benedict 0-1 0.00 Bethune-Cookman, Hampton, Southern 0-2 0.00

Commemorative Classic

Teams: Livingstone vs. Johnson C. Smith

First game: 1892

Most recent result: 2022 — Livingston def. Johnson C. Smith 26-20 in OT

All-time win-loss record by team Team Record Win PCT Johnson C. Smith 48-33-3 .589 Livingstone 33-48-3 .411

Raleigh Classic

Teams: Saint Augustine's vs. Shaw

First game: 2016

Most recent result: 2022 — Shaw def. Saint Augustine's 30-27 in 2OT

All-time win-loss record by team Team Record Win PCT Shaw 4-2 .667 Saint Augustine's 2-4 .333

Heritage Bowl

Location: Atlanta, GA

First game: 1991

Most recent result: 1999 — Hampton def. Southern 24-3

All-time win-loss record by team Team Record Win PCT Southern 4-2 .667 Grambling State 1-1 .500 South Carolina State 1-2 .333 Alabama State, Hampton, Howard 1-0 1.00 Bethune-Cookman, North Carolina A&T 0-1 0.00 Florida A&M 0-2 0.00

Pelican Bowl

Location: New Orleans, LA

First game: 1972

Most recent result: 1975 — Southern def. South Carolina State 15-12

All-time win-loss record by team Team Record Win PCT Grambling State 2-0 1.00 Southern 1-0 1.00 North Carolina Central 0-1 0.00 South Carolina State 0-2 0.00

Two Rivers Classic

Teams: Fayetteville State vs. UNC-Pembroke

First game: 2009

Most recent result: 2022 — Fayetteville State def. UNC-Pembroke 15-13

All-time win-loss record by team Team Record Win PCT UNC-Pembroke 8-1 .888 Fayetteville State 1-8 .111

Willard Bailey Classic

Location: Richmond, VA

Team: Virginia Union

First game: 2017

Most recent result: 2022 — Virginia Union def. Virginia University of Lynchburg 77-0

All-time win-loss record by team Team Record Win PCT Virginia Union 3-2 .600 Carson-Newman, Winston-Salem State 1-0 1.000 Johnson C. Smith 0-1 0.00 Virginia University of Lynchburg 0-2 0.00

L. Douglas Wilder Classic

Teams: Virginia Union vs. Virginia State

First game: 2022

Most recent result: 2022 — Virginia Union def. Virginia State 33-21

All-time win-loss record by team Team Record Win PCT Virginia Union 1-0 1.00 Virginia State 0-1 0.00

Palmetto Capital City Classic

Team: Benedict

First game: 2002

Most recent result: 2018 — Benedict def. Fort Valley State 28-20

All-time win-loss record by team Team Record Win PCT Benedict 8-9 .471 South Carolina State 5-0 1.00 Virginia State, Virginia Union 1-0 1.00 Morehouse 1-1 .500 Livingstone 1-3 .250 Fort Valley State, Johnson C. Smith, Savannah State, West Virginia State 0-1 0.00

Carolinas Classic

Team: Benedict

First game: 2019

Most recent result: 2022 — Benedict def. Elizabeth City State 58-14

All-time win-loss record by team Team Record Win PCT Benedic 2-1 .667 Johnson C. Smith 1-0 1.00 Allen (SC), Elizabeth City State 0-1 0.00

Chicago Football Classic

Location: Chicago, IL

First game: 1997

Most recent result: 2019 — Hampton def. Howard 41-20

All-time win-loss record by team Team Record Win PCT Morehouse 3-0 1.00 Grambling State, Hampton, Jackson State, 2-0 1.00 Alcorn State, Southern 2-1 .667 Mississippi Valley State 2-4 .333 Albany State, , Morgan State, Texas Southern, West Virginia State 1-0 1.00 Alabama A&M, Clark Atlanta 1-1 .500 Arkansas-Pine Bluff 1-2 .333 Alabama State, Kentucky State, Miles, Virginia State 0-1 0.00 Central State, Howard 0-4 0.00

5th Quarter Classic

Location: Mobile, AL

First game: 2016

Most recent result: 2017 — Tuskegee def. Jackson State 33-7

All-time win-loss record by team Team Record Win PCT Tuskegee 2-0 1.00 Florida A&M, Jackson State 0-1 0.00

White Water Classic

Location: Phenix City, AL

First game: 2014

Most recent result: 2019 — Tuskegee def. Lane 29-10

All-time win-loss record by team Team Record Win PCT Tuskegee 4-1 .800 Albany State 1-4 .200 Lane 0-1 0.00

AT&T Nation's Football Classic

Location: Washington, D.C

First game: 2014

Most recent result: 2015 — Hampton def. Howard 37-19

All-time win-loss record by team Team Record Win PCT Howard 4-1 .800 Hampton 1-0 1.00 Morehouse 0-1 0.00

Brick City Classic

Location: Harrison, NJ

First game: 2023 — Grambling State vs. Hampton

Most recent result: TBD

Port City Classic

Location: Mobile, AL

First game: 2023 — Grambling State vs. Alabama State

Most recent result: TBD

Coastal City Classic

Location: Brunswick, GA

First game: 2023 — Savannah State vs. Albany State

Most recent result: TBD

Other notable classics

