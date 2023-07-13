Trey Lance vs. Randy Moss: Who was the better one-year FCS wonder?

Two all-time FCS (or I-AA) legends, North Dakota State's Trey Lance and Marshall's Randy Moss only graced the subdivision with their talents for one full season. But what a season they each had, putting together iconic, championship-winning performances.

But who had the better season between the two?

To answer that question, we'll look at a side-by-side breakdown of the lone FCS seasons of Lance and Moss, from the statistics to the accolades.

Why were they one-year wonders?

Both Lance and Moss played one year at the FCS level because of circumstances beyond their control. Lance was a one-year wonder because his final FCS season was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. For Moss, Marshall moved up to FBS in his final college football season.

That said, let's get into the comparison.

Vitals

Trey Lance VITALS Randy Moss North Dakota State School Marshall 6'3'' Height 6'4'' 221 Weight 210 2019 Year 1996 Redshirt freshman Class Redshirt freshman

Wins and losses

Trey LanCE STATS Randy Moss 16 Games played 15 16-0 Record 15-0 MVFC Conference SoCon National Champion Postseason finish National Champion

Both Lance and Moss went undefeated in their lone FCS seasons. Lance quarterbacked North Dakota State to the first 16-0 finish in college football since 1894, while Moss led Marshall to a 15-0 finish as the third unbeaten and untied FCS champion ever. To date, Lance and Moss have led two of the six FCS programs that have ever had an unbeaten championship season.

Season stats

Trey Lance

Here are Trey Lance's passing stats in college.

SZN GAMES COMP ATT COMP % YARDS YD/GM YD/ATT TD Reg. 12 151 219 68.9% 2,187 182.25 14.5 23 Post. 4 41 68 60.1% 599 149.8 14.6 5

Here are Trey Lance's rushing stats in college.

SZN GAMES CARRIES RUSH/G YARDS YD/GM YD/CAR TD Reg. 12 106 8.8 741 61.8 7.0 10 Post. 4 63 15.8 359 89.8 5.7 4

Randy Moss

Here are Randy Moss' regular season and postseason stats from 1996.

SZN Games Receptions Rec. Yards Rec. TDS YPC Rush TDS Reg. 55 1,073 19 19.5 1 Post. 23 636 9 27.7 0

Championship performance

Championship performance

Trey Lance

Lance won Most Outstanding Player honors in the 2019 FCS championship game after completing 6-of-10 passes for 72 yards and no touchdowns. However, he ran the ball 30 times for 166 yards and one touchdown.

Randy Moss

Moss set a single-game playoff record after catching four touchdowns in the 1996 FCS championship game. He finished the game with nine catches for 220 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 24.4 yards per catch.

Randy Moss was unstoppable in the 1996 FCS championship

Records set

Trey Lance

College football records

1st in most passing attempts in a complete season without an interception: 287 attempts

Quarterbacked the first 16-0 finish in college football since 1894

FCS records

1st in lowest percentage of passes had intercepted in a season (Min. 175 atts.): 0.00%

1st freshman to win the STATS FCS Walter Payton Award

1st player to win the Walter Payton and Jerry Rice Award in the same season

1st freshman voted MVFC Offensive Player of the Year

Randy Moss

FCS records

1st in single-season touchdown receptions (including the postseason): 28 touchdowns

1st in FCS freshman regular season receiving yards: 1,073 yards

1st in FCS games with a touchdown catch: 14 games

1st in single-game playoff touchdown receptions: 4 touchdowns

1st in single-season playoff receiving yards: 636 yards

1st in single-season playoff receiving touchdowns: 9 touchdowns

Who was the better one-year FCS wonder?

Now you’ve seen how all-time FCS greats Lance and Moss stack up and compare during their lone seasons in the subdivision. The stats and the facts have been presented for each.

So, who was the more impressive one-year wonder between Trey Lance and Randy Moss?

That’s for you to decide.