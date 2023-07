College Football Playoff rankings schedule, release dates

These are the biggest stadiums in college football

Before the 2023-24 College Football Playoff concludes the season, we'll have six weekly playoff rankings shows to give a look at where things stand.

These rankings will start on Tuesday, Oct. 31 and continue through the sixth and final reveal on Sunday, Dec. 3 (Selection Day). Check out the full schedule below.

2023-24 College Football Playoff rankings: Release schedule, dates

Here's the schedule for the CFP top 25 announcements. All times ET and announcements will be made on ESPN.

7 p.m. ET Tuesday, Oct. 31

7 p.m. ET Tuesday, Nov. 7

9 p.m ET Tuesday, Nov. 14*

7 p.m. ET Tuesday, Nov. 21

7 p.m. ET Tuesday, Nov. 28

12 p.m. ET Sunday, Dec. 3 (Selection Day)

*Approximate start time. Show will be between the State Farm Champions Classic games.