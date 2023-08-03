Trending

Declan Walsh | NCAA.com | August 3, 2023

2023 Alabama football schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, scores

Way-too-early predictions for the 2023 college football season with B/R's Adam Kramer

After a rare absence from the College Football Playoff in 2022, Alabama's road back to the summit this year features another grueling SEC slate and a compelling out-of-conference matchup. 

Texas travels to Tuscaloosa for a blockbuster Week 2 clash while Texas A&M, LSU and Auburn headline the Tide's conference schedule. 

Check out Alabama's entire 2023 slate below:

2023 Alabama football schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, scores

OPPONENT SCORE DATE TIME (ET) TV LOCATION
vs. Middle Tennessee -- Saturday, Sept. 2 7:30 p.m. SEC Network Tuscaloosa, Ala.
vs. Texas -- Saturday, Sept. 9 7 p.m. ESPN Tuscaloosa, Ala.
at South Florida -- Saturday. Sept. 16 3:30 p.m. ABC Tampa, Fla.
vs. Ole Miss -- Saturday, Sept. 23 TBD TBD Tuscaloosa, Ala.
at Mississippi State -- Saturday, Sept. 30 TBD TBD Starkville, Miss.
at Texas A&M -- Saturday, Oct. 7 TBD TBD College Station, Texas
vs. Arkansas -- Saturday, Oct. 14 TBD TBD Tuscaloosa, Ala.
vs. Tennessee -- Saturday, Oct. 21 TBD TBD Tuscaloosa, Ala.
vs. LSU -- Saturday, Nov. 4 TBD TBD Tuscaloosa, Ala.
at Kentucky -- Saturday, Nov. 11 TBD TBD Lexington, Ky.
vs. Chattanooga -- Saturday, Nov. 18 12 p.m. SEC Network+ Tuscaloosa, Ala.
at Auburn -- Saturday, Nov. 25 TBD TBD Auburn, Ala.

Alabama can exact revenge for both of its losses last season — the Tide lost at Tennessee and LSU by a combined four points — from the cozy confines of Bryant-Denny Stadium. The entirety of Alabama's 2022 results can be found below. 

OPPONENT SCORE DATE TIME (ET) TV LOCATION
vs. Utah State W, 55-0 Saturday, Sept. 3 7:30 p.m. SEC Network Tuscaloosa, Ala.
at Texas W, 20-19 Saturday, Sept. 10 12 p.m. FOX Austin, Texas
vs. ULM W, 63-7 Saturday. Sept. 17 4 p.m. SEC Network Tuscaloosa, Ala.
vs. Vanderbilt W, 55-3 Saturday, Sept. 24 7:30 p.m. SEC Network Tuscaloosa, Ala.
at No. 20 Arkansas W, 49-26 Saturday, Oct. 1 3:30 CBS Fayetteville, Ark.
vs. Texas A&M W, 24-20 Saturday, Oct. 8 8 p.m. CBS Tuscaloosa, Ala.
at No. 6 Tennessee L, 52-49 Saturday, Oct. 15 3:30 p.m. CBS Knoxville, Tenn.
vs. No. 24 Mississippi State W, 30-6 Saturday, Oct. 22 7 p.m. ESPN Tuscaloosa, Ala.
at No. 10 LSU L, 32-31 (OT) Saturday, Nov. 5 7 p.m. ESPN Baton Rouge, La.
at No. 11 Ole Miss W, 30-24 Saturday, Nov. 12 3:30 p.m. CBS Oxford, Miss.
vs. Austin Peay W, 34-0 Saturday, Nov. 19 Noon ESPN+/SEC Network Tuscaloosa, Ala.
vs. Auburn W, 49-27 Saturday, Nov. 26 3:30 p.m. CBS Tuscaloosa, Ala.
vs. No. 9 Kansas State (Sugar Bowl) W, 45-20 Saturday, Dec. 31 Noon ESPN New Orleans, La.

2023-24 College Football Playoff

The 2023-24 season marks the 10-year anniversary of the College Football Playoff era.

CFP Schedule
ROUND GAME DATE LOCATION STADIUM
Semifinals Rose Bowl Jan. 1, 2024 Pasadena, Calif. Rose Bowl Stadium
Semifinals Allstate Sugar Bowl Jan. 1, 2024 New Orleans, La. Caesars Superdome
Championship CFP National Championship Jan. 8, 2024 Houston, Texas NRG Stadium

2023 SEC Championship Game: Date, time, history

Here's the quick guide to the 2023 SEC Championship Game, which will have the SEC East and SEC West champions face off.
READ MORE

