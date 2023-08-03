The 2023 HBCU football season is rapidly approaching. It's time to take a look at the first HBCU football power rankings from NCAA Digital's Stan Becton.

These are the first rankings of the season. The rankings will be done weekly throughout the regular season, sorting each HBCU football team at the FCS level based on their performances this season. Nicknamed "The Road to Atlanta," the weekly power rankings lead up to the annual meeting of HBCU football's two best teams at this year's Celebration Bowl held in Atlanta, GA.

See the preseason power rankings below.

The Road to Atlanta: 2023 preseason HBCU football power rankings

All records listed are 2022 records. All previous rankings are from the 2022 season-ending power rankings.

The top dog

1. North Carolina Central | MEAC | 10-2 | Prev: 1

North Carolina Central is the defending Celebration Bowl champions. Davius Richard is the best quarterback in HBCU football and a top-five quarterback in the FCS. Khalil Baker is the best returning defensive back in the FCS. Trei Oliver is a budding star as an FCS head coach. This North Carolina Central team is loaded.

The only question marks surrounding the Eagles are in the trenches. The offensive line lost three starters, but center Torricelli Simpkins III and right tackle Da'Quan Thomas bring veteran experience to help the new additions. The biggest concern will be formulating a pass rush, but the North Carolina Central secondary can help by forcing coverage sacks.

Nonetheless, North Carolina Central is a step above the rest of the HBCU football competition entering the year.

Championship sights tier

2. Florida A&M | SWAC | 9-2 | Prev: 3

Florida A&M should be the SWAC favorite. The Rattlers have gone 9-2 the last two years, have finally found stability at quarterback with Jeremy Moussa and have a defense that sent two players to the Dallas Cowboys the last two years.

Given the uncertainty at Jackson State and the questions at Southern at quarterback, Florida A&M should have its eyes set on a Celebration Bowl appearance this fall.

3. Southern | SWAC | 7-5 | Prev: 5

Southern is the defending SWAC West champion and they have plenty to be excited about in 2023. Southern's defense led the FCS in sacks during the regular season and returns plenty of talent in every position group. The offense added Gary Quarles Jr. to a running back room that was already deep with the likes of Kobe Dillon.

The biggest question for the Jaguars is at quarterback. Head coach Eric Dooley brought projected starter Harold Blood to SWAC media day with him, but there's plenty of competition on the roster in transfers Dylan Mehrotra (UAB) and Noah Bodden (Grambling State). Nonetheless, any quarterback concerns lessen after Southern struggled at quarterback last year and still won the SWAC West.

4. Howard | MEAC | 5-6 | Prev: 7

Howard is ready to contend for a Celebration Bowl after winning a share of the MEAC title last fall. The Bison return the best running back room top-to-bottom in HBCU football, have two of the three best offensive linemen in HBCU football and a defense with playmakers at every level.

Howard's season will come down to how well quarterback Quinton Williams plays in the biggest games. Williams has the best arm talent in HBCU football, but it hasn't always shown on the field. If he plays to his potential, the Bison could be in Atlanta in December.

5. Jackson State | SWAC | 12-1 | Prev: 2

Jackson State lost a lot this offseason: 60 players, a head coach and more.

Jackson State brought in a lot this offseason: 29 transfers and 27 freshmen.

With all the changes at Jackson State, no one knows how good the Tigers will or won't be. I think No. 5 is a great spot to open the season for a team with past success and present uncertainty.

Bubbling under tier

6. Alabama State | SWAC | 6-5 | Prev: 6

Eddie Robinson Jr. enters year two as Alabama State's head coach, and we know that the Hornets will be a tough out for any team on their schedule. Linebacker Colton Adams and defensive back Adrian Maddox set the tone for a strong defense, while the offense awaits a decision on the starting quarterback. Once the quarterback position gets settled, Alabama State has the talent to stay in the SWAC East division hunt.

7. North Carolina A&T | CAA | 7-4 | Prev: 4

North Carolina A&T heads to the CAA this fall after falling one game short of an FCS playoff berth last year. The Aggies play three HBCUs this year: North Carolina Central, Norfolk State and Hampton. Those three games will hold weight in these rankings, but they'll need to adjust quickly to a new conference to hold on to a spot in the top 10 of the power rankings.

Sleeper Tier

8. Texas Southern | SWAC | 5-6 | Prev: 9

Is this the year Andrew Body takes the next step? Body enters his junior year with a full season of starts under his belt, where he showed glimpses of stardom. He helped lead Texas Southern to a winning record (4-4) in the SWAC for the first time since a vacated 2010 SWAC title. If Body carries that momentum into this fall, he and the Tigers could once again be in contention for the SWAC West title in November.

9. Alcorn State | SWAC | 5-6 | Prev: 10

Head coach Fred McNair has long been one of the best in HBCU football, and he has a star in running back Jarveon Howard. He's not just one of the top backs in the SWAC; Howard's one of the best in the FCS. McNair's defense has another star in defensive lineman Malachi Bailey, who notched 9.5 sacks last fall. Those two helped lead the Braves to a late-season surge last year and should carry that momentum into 2023. Alcorn State should have division title expectations after a down year.

10. Morgan State | MEAC | 4-7 | Prev: 13

Coach Damon Wilson enters year two at Morgan State, and he's building a strong program in Baltimore. The Bears return plenty of talent after finishing third in the MEAC last year.

In 2023, Morgan State's defense should be among the best in all of HBCU football based on talent alone. Defensive lineman Elijah Williams is a top-five defensive player in HBCU football, and the secondary is the deepest in the MEAC and could be bolstered if Norfolk State transfer Brandon Savage returns to full health.

Yet, while the defense will keep the Bears in games, Morgan State will only go as far as its quarterback can take it. The question remains: Who will that quarterback be? Carson Baker is the returning starter, but if his struggles from last year return, an intriguing player like freshman Tahj Smith to take over the role by the season's end. Luckily, whoever is under center will have some pressure relieved by handing the ball off to former Norfolk State All-MEAC running back J.J. Davis.

Bounce-back tier

11. Prairie View A&M | SWAC | 6-5 | Prev: 8

Prairie View A&M finished with a winning record last year, but it lost two of its final three games when it had a chance to win the SWAC West title. The poor end to the season has me bearish on the Panthers, especially with the questions at quarterback. Everyone knows how dynamic quarterback Trazon Connley is when running the ball, but his precision as a passer creates uncertainty about how far this team can go. Connley completed exactly 50 percent of his passes across Prairie View's last three games, which won't be enough if the Panthers want to be a SWAC contender.

12. South Carolina State | MEAC | 3-8 | Prev: 17

"It's been a long time since we've won a football game," said South Carolina State head coach Buddy Pough at a MEAC/SWAC Challenge press conference in July. The Bulldogs last won a game on Oct. 22, 2022, against eventual Celebration Bowl champion North Carolina Central.

Could that win — South Carolina State's only conference win last year — be the reason the Bulldogs were voted third in the preseason MEAC Poll? Maybe, but I can't give the Bulldogs a top-10 ranking in the preseason after last year's disappointing showing.

The Bulldogs lost their best player on offense in wide receiver Shaq Davis and their best player on defense in linebacker BJ Davis. Meanwhile, quarterback Corey Fields returns after having a disappointing season last year. There's only so much confidence one can put in a team with a quarterback who completed 45 percent of his passes last year and threw 10 interceptions, even with new offensive coordinator Kevin Magouirk.

Yet, there is hope for South Carolina State, thanks to its defense. Patrick Godbolt leads a defensive front with four preseason All-MEAC selections. The defense will be vital to a Bulldog bounce back season.

13. Tennessee State | Big South-OVC | 4-7 | Prev: 16

After Tennessee State makes history as Notre Dame's first-ever FCS opponent, it'll play two HBCUs on its schedule: Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Norfolk State. Both games are winnable, but if neither the Golden Lions nor Spartans finish with winning records, Tennessee State will need to perform well in the newly formed Big South-OVC. By the end of September, we'll know if the Tigers are contenders or pretenders in their new conference affiliation and if they'll be a top-10 HBCU team this fall.

Put it together tier

14. Grambling State | SWAC | 3-8 | Prev: 15

Grambling State regressed in total wins during Hue Jackson's first year as head coach. However, the Tigers went 2-2 to close last season. That finish, plus the presence of Sundiata Anderson — the best edge-rusher in HBCU football — has led to some preseason hype for Grambling State.

But Hue Jackson hasn't had a winning season as a head coach since the Obama Administration when Mitt Romney was challenging for the presidency. The newest iPhone was the 4s. My expectations are tempered for the Tigers until they show me on the field.

15. Hampton | CAA | 4-7 | Prev: 12

Do I think Hampton can compete for a CAA conference title in 2023? No. Do I think Hampton could potentially open the season 3-0 against HBCUs for the second straight season? Yes.

The Pirates open the season with Grambling State, Norfolk State and Howard. Hampton's first game against Grambling will be a battle of teams neck-and-neck in this preseason poll, while the latter two games are against rivals. After that trio of HBCUs, Hampton plays North Carolina A&T for homecoming to close October, giving the Pirates a shot at four HBCU wins this season.

However, the Pirates must put together a complete season against CAA opponents. If Hampton can supplement any HBCU wins with a few CAA wins this fall, the Pirates could have a top-10 resume for these rankings.

16. Alabama A&M | SWAC | 4-7 | Prev: 11

Alabama A&M is two years removed from quarterback Aqeel Glass, and questions remain about how good the Bulldogs can be. The offense this fall should run through preseason All-SWAC running back Donovan Eaglin, but the passing game has its question marks. Defensive lineman Zareon Hayes is a standout, but Alabama A&M ranked in the bottom half of the SWAC in every defensive category last fall.

Even with all of those concerns, Alabama A&M still has a shot at bettering last year's 4-7 record thanks to two DII opponents in its first five games. The Bulldogs have four more games against teams in the bottom half of these preseason rankings too. If Alabama A&M can string together wins, it could rise back into SWAC contention.

Uncertainty tier

17. Mississippi Valley State | SWAC | 2-9 | Prev: 19

Mississippi Valley State closed 2022 with wins in two of its last three games, but key contributors to that run are gone. Head coach Vincent Dancy is at Colorado, starting running back Caleb Johnson is at Prairie View and starting defensive tackle Jalen Bell is at Tennessee State.

However, talented dual-threat quarterback Jamari Jones is back, giving new coach Kendrick Wade an experienced option under center. The Delta Devils also open the season with two DII opponents to ease into the regular season. It's been a while since Mississippi Valley State has had a winning record, but the program appears to be heading in the right direction.

18. Delaware State | MEAC | 5-6 | Prev: 14

Delaware State went 2-3 in the MEAC last year, leading to the firing of head coach Rod Milstead and the arrival of new head coach Lee Hull from Howard. Delaware State was picked to finish last in the MEAC at media day, but running back Marquis Gillis and cornerback Romell Harris-Freeman were named first-team preseason All-MEAC. Those two should be bright spots in what could be a strenuous season.

19. Bethune-Cookman | SWAC | 2-9 | Prev: 18

Bethune-Cookman enters 2023 with coach Raymond Woodie Jr. at the helm after a tumultuous start to the offseason that once saw Ed Reed join the HBCU coaching ranks. With that behind it, Bethune-Cookman enters 2023 still searching for its first winning season in the SWAC. Wins figure to be hard to come by for the Wildcats again this fall, but fans should still be excited to watch the best cornerback in HBCU football, Omari Hill-Robinson, play.

20. Norfolk State | MEAC | 2-9 | Prev: 20

The Dawson Odums era at Norfolk State took a turn last year when the Spartans finished 2-9. Odums couldn't figure out the quarterback situation during the season and dealt with a bevy of transfers in the offseason. As Odums tries to right the ship, he'll have to do so with the fewest number of preseason All-MEAC players in the conference.

21. Arkansas-Pine Bluff | Conf | 3-9 | Prev: 21

After finishing with one FCS win a year ago, Alonzo Hampton takes over at Arkansas-Pine Bluff as the new head coach. You never know what can happen in HBCU football, but the 2023 outlook for the Golden Lions looks bleak.

