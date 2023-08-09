46 players to know for the 46th season of FCS football

The FCS (formerly called I-AA) enters its 46th season in 2023 after beginning back in 1978. In honor of that history, here are 46 players to know for the 2023 season.

This is not a ranking of the top 46 players in the FCS, meaning some fan-favorite players will be left off the list. However, those players are likely to be on the national radar all season long.

That said, let's dive into the 46-player list.

Quarterbacks

QB Theo Day | Northern Iowa

Day is one of the top passers in the MVFC, throwing for 3,121 yards and 26 touchdowns last fall. He leads a Northern Iowa team that has its eyes set on the playoffs.

QB Mark Gronowski | South Dakota State

Gronowski has led South Dakota State to the FCS title game in every season he's played as a starter. He became a championship-winning quarterback in 2022, and if not for a spring 2021 injury in the title game, he might have two rings. Nonetheless, Gronowski has proven he's the best winner at the quarterback position in the FCS. In 2023, he'll try to repeat with a loaded cast of weapons.

QB Michael Hiers | Samford

Hiers is perhaps the best returning FCS quarterback. Last year he showed the ability to make any throw on the field, while also showing off his toughness by fighting through injury to play in the playoffs. He should only get better in year two at Samford, especially with WR Chandler Smith.

QB Tyler Huff | Furman

Not many quarterbacks could go toe-to-toe with UIW's offense last year. Yet, Huff did just that in the FCS playoffs. Now, Huff has Furman as one of the 2023 SoCon favorites.

QB Gevani McCoy | Idaho

McCoy is the reigning Jerry Rice Award winner after leading Idaho to its first playoff appearance since 1995. With a year under his belt, McCoy has Idaho looking like a preseason top-10 team.

QB Parker McKinney | Eastern Kentucky

McKinney threw for the third-most passing yards in the FCS last year and threw for five touchdowns in a first-round playoff loss. He should have Eastern Kentucky in the playoff hunt late in the season this year.

QB Tommy Mellott | Montana State

Since Mellott first took over as Montana State's starting quarterback in the 2021 FCS playoffs he has been great. Last year, Mellott split time with quarterback Sean Chambers to form the nation's best two-headed monster at quarterback. Mellott stands out as the better passer of the two, adding to an already dynamic run game. In 2023, Mellot will look to lead the Bobcats deep into the playoffs for the third season of his career.

QB Davius Richard | North Carolina Central

The best player in HBCU football is Richard. He led North Carolina Central to a Celebration Bowl win last year and the dual-threat quarterback has the Eagles favored to repeat entering the season.

QB Matthew Sluka | Holy Cross

Sluka led Holy Cross to an undefeated regular season and a playoff win in 2022. Sluka elevated himself from a good quarterback to one of the best in the FCS. He enters 2023 with playoff experience, a stocked supporting cast and championship aspirations.

QB Darius Wilson | William & Mary

Wilson continuously handled business last year, leading William & Mary to a CAA title and the FCS quarterfinals. He completed an efficient 63 percent of his passes last year while having an impact with his legs on the ground. He and running back Bronson Yoder form one of the best backfields in the FCS.

Running backs

RB Isaiah Davis | South Dakota State

Davis had his first year as the lead back at South Dakota State last year and finished with 1,451 rushing yards, 15 rushing touchdowns and an FCS championship. This fall, Davis returns as one of many pieces to a deep Jackrabbit offense.

RB Malik Grant | Sacred Heart

Grant first gained notoriety when he replaced All-American running back Julius Chestnut due to injury. Entering 2023, Grant is in his second year as the top back at Sacred Heart. He'll be aiming for his third straight 1,000-yard rushing season.

RB Geno Hess | Southeast Missouri State

Hess has long been one of the top running backs in the FCS, rushing for double-digit touchdowns in each of the last three seasons. Hess' best season came last fall when he gained 1,691 rushing yards and scored 21 rushing touchdowns at Southeast Missouri State. Those numbers could improve this fall with one of the top quarterbacks in the FCS, Paxton DeLaurent, opening the offense up with the passing game.

RB Dylan Laube | New Hampshire

Laube put on a show with 424 all-purpose yards in the first round of the FCS playoffs against Fordham. He impacts the game running the ball, as a receiver out of the backfield and in the return game. Laube should be one of the best players in the CAA in 2023.

RB Jaden Shirden | Monmouth

Shirden led the FCS with 1,722 rushing yards in 2022 and finished third in Walter Payton Award voting. He returns to a Monmouth team entering its second year in the CAA.

Wide receivers

WR Jalen Coker | Holy Cross

Coker's most notable play from last year may be his Hail Mary touchdown reception to knock off FBS opponent Buffalo, but he had a fantastic season beyond that game. Coker caught 50 passes for 11 touchdowns in 2022. In 2023, he should be a top target again for Matthew Sluka.

WR Hayden Hatten | Idaho

Hatten led the FCS with 15 regular-season receiving touchdowns last fall. His development into one of the best receivers in the FCS has many high on Idaho in 2023.

WR Ty James | Mercer

James led the SoCon with 1,105 yards and 13 touchdowns, highlighted by a single-game record 351 receiving yards against Samford. The explosive wideout forms a fantastic duo with Devron Harper entering this season.

WR Jaxon Janke | South Dakota State

Janke scored two touchdowns in the FCS championship game, helping South Dakota State to its first title. He returns as a top weapon to a talented offense in Brookings, which will also feature his twin brother Jadon Janke at wideout.

WR MJ Wright | Fordham

Wright is the top returner from one of the FCS's top offenses in 2022. Wright enters 2023 as the No. 1 wide receiver in the Fordham offense and should ease the transition for the quarterback replacing Walter Payton Award finalist Tim DeMorat.

Tight ends

TE Zach Heins | South Dakota State

Heins is the clear TE1 at South Dakota State this fall after his predecessor Tucker Kraft was selected in the NFL draft. Heins played a lot in 2022 after Kraft suffered an injury, catching four touchdowns.

TE Marshel Martin IV | Sacramento State

Martin IV caught 65 passes for 879 yards and 12 touchdowns last year. Those numbers would look great for a returning receiver, but for a tight end, they look amazing. They say a tight end is a quarterback's best friend and Martin will look to be just that as Sacramento State finds a new quarterback this fall.

Offensive line

OL Nick Correia | Rhode Island

Correia is one of the top right guards in the FCS after earning All-American honors last fall. He'll lead a Rhode Island offensive line that lost just one starter from last season.

OL Anim Dankwah | Howard

Dankwah anchors a talented offensive line as Howard's left tackle. Standing at 6-foot-8, he towers over opposing defensive tackles. His blocking helped the Bison to their first MEAC title since 1993.

OL Mike Edwards | Campbell

Edwards has played at an elite level at left tackle for the last two seasons, helping Campbell set school passing records in consecutive years. Edwards missed time in the latter half of 2022, but when healthy he's a fantastic offensive lineman.

OL Garret Greenfield | South Dakota State

South Dakota State's offensive line is one of the best units in the FCS and left tackle Greenfield is a big reason why. The Jackrabbits averaged nearly 400 yards of offense behind Greenfield and crew in 2022. He'll be joined by another All-American, Mason McCormick, next to him at guard.

Defensive line

DL Thor Griffith | Harvard

Griffith is arguably the best player in the Ivy League as he enters his third season of action. Griffith had five sacks and 12 tackles for loss last year from the interior. He's a frequent disruptor who should again be one of the top defensive linemen in the FCS.

DL Eli Mostaert | North Dakota State

Mostaert enters 2023 as the top player on a North Dakota State defense with a lot of turnover from this offseason. After missing 12 games last year, he's healthy and ready to return to his All-American ways. He'll be joined by his twin brother Will Mostaert on the interior of the Bison defensive line.

DL Sebastian Valdez | Montana State

Valdez had 7.5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss in 2022 for Montana State, which led the Big Sky in rushing defense. Valdez will lead the Bobcats as they try to win their first FCS title since 1984.

Edge rushers

DL Sundiata Anderson | Grambling State

Anderson had a breakout season in 2022, finishing with seven sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss. This offseason, he bulked up from 230 pounds to 250 pounds as he looks to dominate the SWAC with a new mix of power and speed.

DL Ty French | Gardner-Webb

French was the 2022 Big South defensive player of the year after leading Gardner-Webb to its first-ever FCS playoff appearance and win. Over the last two seasons, he has 21 sacks and 30.5 tackles for loss

Edge Jay Person | Chattanooga

Person notched eight sacks and 16.5 tackles for loss in 2022 for a Chattanooga team that just missed the playoffs. He'll enter 2023 as "the guy" on the defensive front after Devonsha Maxwell's departure to the NFL.

LB John Pius | William & Mary

Pius finished second in Buck Buchanan Award voting as the best player in the FCS. He enters 2023 looking to become the first William & Mary player to win a national award since 2004. He'll be joined on the edge by defensive lineman Nate Lynn to form one of the best pass-rushing duos in the FCS.

DL Josiah Silver | New Hampshire

After bursting on the scene in 2021 as the CAA Defensive Rookie of the Year, Silver had another All-Conference season in 2022, even with lesser stats. Silver could have another big year for the defending CAA-co champion Wildcats, and should face fewer double teams as fellow defensive end Dylan Ruiz continues to emerge.

DL David Walker | Central Arkansas

Walker finished third in Buck Buchanan Award voting after leading the FCS in tackles for loss in 2022. His speed off the edge was electric last year. Walker leads a 2023 Central Arkansas team poised to challenge for the merged ASUN-WAC auto-bid.

Linebackers

LB Colton Adams | Alabama State

Adams is the returning player with the most tackles in the FCS last year at 128. Adams blossomed in his first year under former NFL linebacker-turned-head coach Eddie Robinson. A big year could be ahead in year two of the defensive system.

LB Adam Bock | South Dakota State

Bock is the leader of a loaded South Dakota State defense. After missing some time last year due to injury, he returned during the Jackrabbits' run to the FCS national championship last year.

LB Rodney Dansby | Houston Christian

Dansby may not have seen a lot of team success at Houston Christian, but he's been successful individually. He had 131 tackles in 2021 and 125 tackles in 2022, ranking among the best in the FCS each year.

LB Jacob Dobbs | Holy Cross

Dobbs played in only four games last year, but in 2021 he finished as the Patriot League Defensive Player of the Year. He now adds to a Holy Cross defense that led an undefeated regular-season FCS team last year.

LB Tristan Wheeler | Richmond

Year after year, Wheeler has been among the best linebackers in the FCS. He's dominated the CAA since his freshman season, earning three straight First-Team All-Conference honors.

Defensive backs

CB Maxwell Anderson | Weber State

Anderson is a ball-hawking cornerback, entering 2023 after a season with 16 passes defended and five interceptions. He leads a talented Weber State defense that features players like linebacker Winston Reid and more.

S Khalil Baker | North Carolina Central

Baker enters 2023 as the best safety in the FCS after leading North Carolina Central to its first Celebration Bowl title last fall. He'll look to build off a season with 61 tackles and four interceptions.

CB Myles Harden | South Dakota

Harden earned Second Team All-MVFC honors in 2022, despite suffering a season-ending injury in the sixth game of the season. In six games, he had three interceptions and four forced fumbles. A healthy Harden could be the best cornerback in the FCS, especially under the tutelage of standout DB coach Miles Taylor.

CB Devin Haskins | Holy Cross

Haskins had four interceptions and four blocked punts last year. He's one of the most impactful players in the FCS as one of the best defensive backs and special teams aces.

CB/KR Abraham Williams | Weber State

Williams is the best kick returner in the FCS. He took back four kickoffs for touchdowns in 2022. On defense, he grabbed two interceptions from his cornerback position.

S TaMuarion Wilson | Central Arkansas

Wilson had 104 tackles — as a safety last year. He also grabbed two interceptions. Standing 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds, Wilson is one of the most physically imposing safeties in the FCS.