Here's every 2023 HBCU football classic in the FCS

In HBCU football, a "classic" matchup has been a premier event for decades. These classics often see rivals play head-to-head and carry historical value. Fans, players, alumni and more all get excited for these games.
In 2023, there are over 20 classics that feature at least one HBCU team from the FCS level. Below, we'll provide the scheduling information for these classic games, plus a few additional headliner HBCU football matchups, including the MEAC/SWAC Challenge and the Celebration Bowl for instance.
That said, here is every HBCU classic scheduled for 2023:
|Classic
|Matchup
|Date
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Location
|MEAC/SWAC Challenge
|Jackson State vs. South Carolina State
|Aug. 26
|7:30 p.m.
|ABC
|Atlanta, GA
|Brick City Classic
|Grambling State vs. Hampton
|Sept. 2
|3 p.m.
|NFL Network
|Harrison, NJ
|Labor Day Classic
|Virginia State at Norfolk State
|Sept. 2
|2 p.m.
|TBA
|Norfolk, VA
|Labor Day Classic
|Southern at Alabama State
|Sept. 2
|6 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Montgomery, AL
|Labor Day Classic
|Prairie View A&M at Texas Southern
|Sept. 2
|8 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Houston, TX
|Chicago Football Classic
|Central State vs. Mississippi Valley State
|Sept. 2
|4 p.m.
|HBCU GO
|Chicago, IL
|Orange Blossom Classic
|Jackson State vs. Florida A&M
|Sept. 3
|3 p.m.
|ESPN
|Miami, FL
|Louis Crews Classic
|Lane at Alabama A&M
|Sept. 9
|6 p.m.
|TBA
|Huntsville, AL
|Battle of the Bay
|Norfolk State at Hampton
|Sept. 9
|6 p.m.
|FloFootball
|Hampton, VA
|Pete Richardson Classic —
Boombox Classic
|Jackson State at Southern
|Sept. 9
|7 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Baton Rouge, LA
|Southern Heritage Classic
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. Tennessee State
|Sept. 9
|7 p.m.
|HBCU GO
|Memphis, TN
|Aggie-Eagle Classic
|North Carolina Central at North Carolina A&T
|Sept. 9
|7 p.m.
|FloFootball
|Greensboro, NC
|Truth & Service Classic —
Battle of the Real HU
|Hampton vs. Howard
|Sept. 16
|3:30 p.m.
|TBA
|Washington, DC
|Battle for Greater Baltimore
|Towson at Morgan State
|Sept. 16
|6 p.m.
|TBA
|Baltimore, MD
|John Merritt Classic
|Gardner-Webb at Tennessee state
|Sept. 16
|6 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Nashville, TN
|Delta Classic
|Mississippi Valley State at Delta State
|Sept. 16
|7 p.m.
|Valley State Sports
Network
|Cleveland, MS
|W.C. Gorden Classic
|Bethune-Cookman at Jackson State
|Sept. 23
|3 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Jackson, MS
|Circle City Classic
|Mississippi Valley State vs. North Carolina Central
|Sept. 23
|3 p.m.
|TBA
|Indianapolis, IN
|State Fair Classic
|Grambling State vs. Prairie View A&M
|Sept. 30
|7 p.m.
|HBCU GO
|Dallas, TX
|Gulf Coast Challenge
|Jackson State vs. Alabama A&M
|Oct. 7
|5 p.m.
|ESPN Family
of Networks
|Mobile, AL
|Magic City Classic
|Alabama A&M vs. Alabama State
|Oct. 28
|3:30 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Birmingham, AL
|Port City Classic
|Alabama State vs. Grambling State
|Nov. 4
|4 p.m.
|TBA
|Mobile, AL
|Soul Bowl —
Capital City Classic
|Alcorn State at Jackson State
|Nov. 18
|3 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Jackson, MS
|Florida Classic
|Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M
|Nov. 18
|3:30 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Orlando, FL
|Turkey Day Classic
|Tuskegee at Alabama State
|Nov. 23
|3 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Montgomery, AL
|Bayou Classic
|Grambling State vs. Southern
|Nov. 25
|2 p.m.
|NBC
|New Orleans, LA
|SWAC Championship
|SWAC East champ vs. SWAC West champ
|Dec. 2
|4 p.m.
|ESPN2
|TBD
|Celebration Bowl
|MEAC champ vs. SWAC champ
|Dec. 16
|12 p.m.
|ABC
|Atlanta, GA
Here are some other notable classics that have featured FCS HBCUs in the past will feature DII HBCUs in 2023.
- Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic — Morehouse vs. Virginia Union | Sept. 3
- HBCU New York Football Classic — Morehouse vs. Albany State | Sept. 16