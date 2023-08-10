These are the biggest stadiums in college football

These are the biggest stadiums in college football

The last time the Ohio State football team hoisted a College Football National Championship trophy was nine years ago. This season, the Buckeyes hope to hunt for the trophy once more.

Here is the 2023 Ohio State football schedule, including opponents, results, TV networks and game times.

2023 Ohio State football schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, results

OPPONENT SCORE DATE TIME (ET) TV LOCATION at Indiana Saturday, Sept. 2 3:30 p.m CBS Bloomington, IN vs. Youngstown State Saturday, Sept. 9 Noon Big Ten Network Columbus, OH vs. Western Kentucky Saturday, Sept. 16 4 p.m. FOX Columbus, OH at Notre Dame Saturday, Sept. 23 7:30 p.m. NBC Notre Dame, IN vs. Maryland Saturday, Oct. 7 TBD TBD Columbus, OH at Purdue Saturday, Oct. 14 TBD TBD West Lafayette, IN vs. Penn State Saturday, Oct. 21 TBD TBD Columbus, OH at Wisconsin Saturday, Oct. 28 TBD TBD Madison, WI at Rutgers Saturday, Nov. 4 TBD TBD New Brunswick, NJ vs. Michigan State Saturday, Nov. 11 7:30 p.m. NBC Columbus, OH vs. Minnesota Saturday, Nov. 18 TBD TBD Columbus, OH at Michigan Saturday, Nov. 25 12 p.m. FOX Ann Arbor, MI

SCOREBOARD: See scores from every college football game

Big Ten football standings

Click or tap here to view the latest Big Ten football standings.

Latest college football rankings

Click or tap here to find out where the Buckeyes landed in this week's polls

2022 results

The Buckeyes went 11-2 in 2022, appearing in the 2023 CFP semifinals but falling short to Georgia. The Buckeyes have a 27-28 all-time bowl game record and have five CFP appearances.

Here’s what happened in every game of Ohio State's 2022 schedule:

College football schedule: Click or tap here for game times, TV channels and scores from every game

When are the College Football Playoff semifinals?

The CFP semifinals are set for Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. One semifinal is the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. The other semifinal is theSugar Bowl at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

BOWL SCHEDULE: Here's a complete college football bowl game schedule

When is the 2023-24 College Football Playoff national championship?

The 2023-24 College Football Playoff National Championship Game will be Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. The title game will be played at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. This will mark the first time Houston will serve as host of the CFP National Championship Game.

CFP SCHEDULE: Here's a look at the 2023-24 College Football Playoff schedule

Below is a complete history of the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

YEAR

(GAME DATE) GAME LOCATION 2015 No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20 Arlington, Texas 2016 No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40 Glendale, Arizona 2017 No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31 Tampa, Florida 2018 No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23 Atlanta, Georgia 2019 No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16 Santa Clara, California 2020 No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25 New Orleans, Louisiana 2021 No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 3 Ohio State 24 Miami Gardens, Florida 2022 No. 3 Georgia 33, No. 1 Alabama 18 Indianapolis, Indiana 2023 No. 1 Georgia 65, No. 2 TCU 7 Inglewood, California

MORE: Programs with the most national championships

Future CFP national championship locations and dates

2025: Atlanta (Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia) - Jan. 20

2026: Miami (Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida) - Jan. 19

2027: TBD