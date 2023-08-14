Trending

Stan Becton | NCAA.com | August 14, 2023

College football's longest active regular-season win streaks entering the 2023 season

These are the biggest stadiums in college football

It's hard to finish a regular season undefeated in college football, but a few teams every year across NCAA divisions achieve the mighty feat, with some teams impressively finishing regular seasons unbeaten in consecutive years.

We've gathered the data from the FBS, FCS, DII and DIII levels of football to find out which programs have the longest active regular-season win streaks in college football. A regular-season win streak means counting games during the regular season beginning in "Week 0" through the last regular-season game, not counting conference championships, playoffs or bowl games. Check out the list below:

Longest active regular-season win streaks entering the 2023 season
Regular-SEason Win Streak School Division
54 Mount Union DIII
28 Delaware Valley DIII
27 Georgia FBS
26 North Central DIII
25 Linfield DIII
20 Trinity (TX) DIII
19 Jackson State FCS
19 Sacramento State FCS
17 Carnegie Mellon DIII
17 Holy Cross FCS
17 Shepherd DII
16 Michigan FBS
16 Angelo State DII
15 Grand Valley State DII

