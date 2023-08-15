Ranking the top 3 HBCU football players at every position entering 2023

Before the first HBCU football game kicks off this month, let's look at which players reign supreme. I ranked the top three returning players at every position by using stats and on-field play from prior seasons.

Let's take a look at the list.

Top three players in HBCU football entering 2023, by position

Quarterback

1. Davius Richard | NC Central

2. Jeremy Moussa | Florida A&M

3. Andrew Body | Texas Southern

Richard is one of the best quarterbacks in the FCS, so he was the obvious top pick here. Moussa follows as the most consistent quarterback left. Body gets the nod over Howard's Quinton Williams because of Body's contributions in the run game.

Running back

1. Jarveon Howard | Alcorn State

2. Latrell Collier | North Carolina Central

3. Jarrett Hunter | Howard

Howard was one of the best running backs in the FCS last year, finishing 11th in rushing yards. Collier stole the show with his stiff arm in the Celebration Bowl and is one of the lead backs in a dominant North Carolina Central run game. Hunter nabs the final spot as the best back in a loaded Howard running back room.

Wide receiver

1. Jah'Marae Sheread | Florida A&M

2. Devin Smith | North Carolina Central

3. Marcus Riley | Florida A&M

HBCUs lost a lot of talent at the wide receiver position from last year, but don't sleep on Sheread. The Florida A&M wideout was WR No. 2 last year for the Rattlers and still finished with 45 catches. Similarly, Devin Smith is another WR No. 2 taking on a bigger role this year, while Riley transferred to Florida A&M from Bethune-Cookman this offseason.

Tight end

1. D.J. Stevens | Jackson State

2. Brennan Brown | Howard

3. Kamari Young | Florida A&M

Quality tight ends have been hard to come by at HBCUs, but Stevens is bucking the trend. He caught 38 passes for four touchdowns last year and is one of the few returnees to a new-look Jackson State offense. Howard's Brown made the most of his opportunities last year, catching four touchdowns from seven passes. Young rounds out the tight end lineup; he's searching for a bounceback year after being held scoreless a year ago.

Offensive tackle

1. Anim Dankwah | Howard

2. Cameron Covin | Florida A&M

3. Tairiq Stewart | North Carolina A&T

Dankwah is the best offensive lineman returning to HBCU football this year, but Covin is not far behind. Both offensive tackles were anchors for two of HBCU football's best offensive lines last year. Stewart takes the final spot after leading the way for Bhyasul Tuten in 2022.

Offensive guard

1. Darius Fox | Howard

2. Nick Taiste | South Carolina State

3. Will Ready | Alcorn State

Fox is the best returning guard in HBCU football, joining Danwah to form the best guard-tackle combination among black colleges. Elsewhere, Taiste has been as consistent as they come at South Carolina State, while Will Ready blocked for a 1,000-yard back last fall.

Center

1. Torricelli Simpkins III | North Carolina Central

2. Cesar Minarro | North Carolina A&T

3. Deshawn Ingram | Howard

Simpkins led the best offensive line in HBCU football last year to a Celebration Bowl. In contrast, Minarro's season didn't have as good an end as he missed the final games of the season with an injury. However, when healthy, he was one of the best centers in the Big South. Ingram gets the final center spot, highlighting Howard's offensive line talent.

Defensive tackle

1. Jalen Bell | Tennessee State

2. Gentle Hunt | Florida A&M

3. Devonta Davis | Jackson State

Bell might've transferred from Mississippi Valley State to Tennessee State, but he remains one of the best interior defensive linemen in HBCU football. Hunt is a true stop-gap on the interior, while Davis is looking to get his numbers back to where they were in 2021.

Edge rusher

1. Sundiata Anderson | Grambling State

2. Elijah Williams | Morgan State

3. Patrick Godbolt | South Carolina State

Anderson had a breakout season last year at Grambling State. Now he's added 20 pounds to further terrorize SWAC defenses. Meanwhile, Williams is arguably the most versatile HBCU defensive lineman, and Godbolt often strikes the perfect balance between rushing the passer and stopping the run.

Off-ball linebacker

1. Colton Adams | Alabama State

2. Isaiah Major | Florida A&M

3. Lewis Matthews | Grambling State

No one averaged more tackles per game in the FCS than Adams last year. Meanwhile, Major set the tone in 2022 for Florida A&M's "Dark Cloud Defense." Matthews gets the final linebacker spot after making 103 tackles and 12 tackles for loss last fall.

Cornerback

1. Omari Hill-Robinson | Bethune-Cookman

2. Karon Prunty | North Carolina A&T

3. Kendall Bohler | Florida A&M

Hill-Robinson grabbed four interceptions in each of the last two years as one of the best ballhawks in HBCU football. Prunty joined the HBCU ranks for his first season last year, also grabbing four interceptions. Taking the third spot on the list is Bohler, who at times looked better than his now-graduated brother BJ Bohler at cornerback.

Safety

1. Khalil Baker | North Carolina Central

2. Jordan Carter | Southern

3. Kenny Gallop Jr. | Howard

Baker played at an All-American level in 2022 and is the best safety in the FCS entering 2023. Carter nabs the second safety spot after successfully transitioning from Division II to the FCS level last fall. Rounding out the safeties is Gallop, a player you'll almost always find around the football.

Kicker/punter

1. Adrian Olivo | North Carolina Central

2. Trey Wilhoit | Florida A&M

3. Matt Noll | Jackson State

Olivo has long been one of the best kickers in HBCU football. That's doubtful to change in 2023. The final two kicker/punter spots go to transfers. Both Wilhoit (Florida A&M via Eastern Illinois) and Noll (Jackson State via Delaware State) found success at their previous stomping grounds.