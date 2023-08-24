The 2023-24 College Football Playoff will conclude with semifinals and the national championship spread out in early January.
The semifinals are set for Monday, Jan. 1, with the title game a week later on Jan. 8 in Houston. Get the complete schedule and details below.
2023-24 College Football Playoff schedule, dates, TV channel, sites
- Rose Bowl (Semifinal) | 5 p.m. ET Monday, Jan. 1 on ESPN
- Sugar Bowl (Semifinal) | 8:45 p.m. Monday, Jan. 1 on ESPN
- CFP National Championship Game (Houston, Texas) | 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 8 on ESPN
Here is the history of the College Football Playoff national championship game.
|Year
(Game Date)
|Game
|LOCATION
|2015
|No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20
|Arlington, Texas
|2016
|No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40
|Glendale, Arizona
|2017
|No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31
|Tampa, Florida
|2018
|No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23
|Atlanta, Georgia
|2019
|No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16
|Santa Clara, California
|2020
|No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25
|New Orleans, Louisiana
|2021
|No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 3 Ohio State 24
|Miami Gardens, Florida
|2022
|No. 3 Georgia 33, No. 1 Alabama 18
|Indianapolis, Indiana
|2023
|No. 1 Georgia 65, No. 3 TCU 7
|Inglewood, California
2023-2026 CFP national championship locations and dates
- 2024: Houston (NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas) - Jan. 8
- 2025: Atlanta (Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA) - Jan. 6
- 2026: Miami (Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida) - Jan. 5
2022-23 College Football Playoff scores, results
Last season, No. 1 Georgia crushed No. 3 TCU 65-7 in the 2022-23 CFP National Championship Game. The Bulldogs set the record for the most points in a BCS or CFP title game and set a record for the largest margin of victory in a BCS or CFP title game.
Stetson Bennett tied a CFP record with six total touchdowns (four passing and two rushing). Georgia is the first back-to-back champion in the College Football Playoff era. The Bulldogs are the first to win back-to-back titles since Alabama in 2011 and 2012 in the BCS era.
- Fiesta Bowl (Dec. 31 2022): No. 3 TCU 51, No. 2 Michigan 45 (in Glendale, Arizona)
- Peach Bowl (Dec. 31, 2022): No. 1 Georgia 42, No. 4 Ohio State 41 (in Atlanta, Georgia)
- CFP National Championship Game (Jan. 9, 2023): No. 1 Georgia 65, No. 3 TCU 7 (in Inglewood, California)