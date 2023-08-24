These are the biggest stadiums in college football

The 2023-24 College Football Playoff will conclude with semifinals and the national championship spread out in early January.

The semifinals are set for Monday, Jan. 1, with the title game a week later on Jan. 8 in Houston. Get the complete schedule and details below.

2023-24 College Football Playoff schedule, dates, TV channel, sites

Rose Bowl (Semifinal) | 5 p.m. ET Monday, Jan. 1 on ESPN

Sugar Bowl (Semifinal) | 8:45 p.m. Monday, Jan. 1 on ESPN

CFP National Championship Game (Houston, Texas) | 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 8 on ESPN

Here is the history of the College Football Playoff national championship game.

Year

(Game Date) Game LOCATION 2015 No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20 Arlington, Texas 2016 No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40 Glendale, Arizona 2017 No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31 Tampa, Florida 2018 No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23 Atlanta, Georgia 2019 No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16 Santa Clara, California 2020 No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25 New Orleans, Louisiana 2021 No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 3 Ohio State 24 Miami Gardens, Florida 2022 No. 3 Georgia 33, No. 1 Alabama 18 Indianapolis, Indiana 2023 No. 1 Georgia 65, No. 3 TCU 7 Inglewood, California

2023-2026 CFP national championship locations and dates

2024 : Houston (NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas) - Jan. 8

: Houston (NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas) - Jan. 8 2025 : Atlanta (Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA) - Jan. 6

: Atlanta (Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA) - Jan. 6 2026: Miami (Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida) - Jan. 5

2022-23 College Football Playoff scores, results

Last season, No. 1 Georgia crushed No. 3 TCU 65-7 in the 2022-23 CFP National Championship Game. The Bulldogs set the record for the most points in a BCS or CFP title game and set a record for the largest margin of victory in a BCS or CFP title game.

Stetson Bennett tied a CFP record with six total touchdowns (four passing and two rushing). Georgia is the first back-to-back champion in the College Football Playoff era. The Bulldogs are the first to win back-to-back titles since Alabama in 2011 and 2012 in the BCS era.