Fewer clock stoppages on first downs and more 2023 college football rule changes

While watching college football games in 2023, you might notice games ending sooner than they did in the past. This is because of new rules set out by the NCAA Football Rules Committee for Division I and Division II football.

One of the newly implemented rules resembles one of the NFL's clock rules — it will allow the game clock to continue to run even after a first down is gained. Although this is a switch-up from previous years when the clock stopped after every first down, a gained first down will still stop the clock during the last two minutes of either half.

"This rule change is a small step intended to reduce the overall game time and will give us some time to review the impact of the change," Kirby Smart, co-chair of the committee and Georgia's head coach, said.

This rule, along with others approved by the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel will help analyze the number of plays in a game and possibly reduce game time. According to the NCAA's release, these rules were proposed as a way to "continue the effort to control the flow of the game and encourage more consistent game management."

This new rule will be implemented for all DI and DII teams, but will not affect DIII teams as it was reported that the "Division III Management Council requested this proposal be referred back to the Football Rules Committee due to opposition within its division."

Why is this important?

Originally, the game clock was stopped when a team gained a first down and the clock would resume when a referee placed a marker on the field and the team was awarded the first down. With this new rule change, for coaches, it is important to maximize each play, without the usage of possibly calling a time-out, and think of ways to score on each drive.

In addition to the new first down rule, the NCAA implemented other rule changes and other clarifications such as :

Teams will be prohibited from calling consecutive team timeouts: This rule prohibits teams from calling back-to-back timeouts as a tactic sometimes used to "ice the kicker." In college football, teams get three timeouts per half each lasting about 90 seconds.

This rule prohibits teams from calling back-to-back timeouts as a tactic sometimes used to "ice the kicker." In college football, teams get three timeouts per half each lasting about 90 seconds. Penalties at the end of the first and third quarters will carry over and be enforced on the first play of the next quarter.

Teams will have the optional use of instant replay in games that do not have an instant replay booth official.

Second-half warmup activities guidelines were established, including that teams are required to wait until the field is made available to return and have designated areas of the field to warm up.

When teams are on the field, drones are not allowed over the playing surface or the team area.

The NCAA hopes to utilize the 2023 season to study whether or not the rule changes and clarifications will affect the number of plays in a game and game time.