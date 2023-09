2023 SEC football schedule: Team by team dates, matchups

Vanderbilt will be the first SEC football team to play a game in the 2023 season when the Commodores host Hawaii on Saturday, Aug. 26.

The rest of the conference gets started the next weekend when games are played Sept. 2-3. The SEC Championship Game will be Saturday, Dec. 2, in Atlanta at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Here is the team by team 2023 SEC football schedule. Home games are in upper case.

2023 Alabama football schedule

Sept. 2 MIDDLE TENNESSEE

Sept. 9 TEXAS

Sept. 16 at South Florida

Sept. 23 OLE MISS

Sept. 30 at Mississippi State

Oct. 7 at Texas A&M

Oct. 14 ARKANSAS

Oct. 21 TENNESSEE

Oct. 28 Open Date

Nov. 4 LSU

Nov. 11 at Kentucky

Nov. 18 UT CHATTANOOGA

Nov. 25 at Auburn

2023 Arkansas football schedule

Sept. 2 W. CAROLINA (Little Rock)

Sept. 9 KENT

Sept. 16 BYU

Sept. 23 at LSU

Sept. 30 vs. Texas A&M (Arlington)

Oct. 7 at Ole Miss

Oct. 14 at Alabama

Oct. 21 MISSISSIPPI STATE

Oct. 28 Open Date

Nov. 4 at Florida

Nov. 11 AUBURN

Nov. 18 FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL

Nov. 25 MISSOURI

2023 Auburn football schedule

Sept. 2 UMASS

Sept. 9 at California

Sept. 16 SAMFORD

Sept. 23 at Texas A&M

Sept. 30 GEORGIA

Oct. 7 Open Date

Oct. 14 at LSU

Oct. 21 OLE MISS

Oct. 28 MISSISSIPPI STATE

Nov. 4 at Vanderbilt

Nov. 11 at Arkansas

Nov. 18 NEW MEXICO STATE

Nov. 25 ALABAMA

2023 Florida football schedule

Sept. 2 at Utah

Sept. 9 McNEESE STATE

Sept. 16 TENNESSEE

Sept. 23 CHARLOTTE

Sept. 30 at Kentucky

Oct. 7 VANDERBILT

Oct. 14 at South Carolina

Oct. 21 Open Date

Oct. 28 vs. Georgia (Jacksonville)

Nov. 4 ARKANSAS

Nov. 11 at LSU

Nov. 18 at Missouri

Nov. 25 FLORIDA STATE

2023 Georgia football schedule

Sept. 2 UT MARTIN

Sept. 9 BALL STATE

Sept. 16 SOUTH CAROLINA

Sept. 23 UAB

Sept. 30 at Auburn

Oct. 7 KENTUCKY

Oct. 14 at Vanderbilt

Oct. 21 Open Date

Oct. 28 vs. Florida (Jacksonville)

Nov. 4 MISSOURI

Nov. 11 OLE MISS

Nov. 18 at Tennessee

Nov. 25 at Georgia Tech



2023 Kentucky football schedule

Sept. 2 BALL STATE

Sept. 9 EASTERN KENTUCKY

Sept. 16 AKRON

Sept. 23 at Vanderbilt

Sept. 30 FLORIDA

Oct. 7 at Georgia

Oct. 14 MISSOURI

Oct. 21 Open Date

Oct. 28 TENNESSEE

Nov. 4 at Mississippi State

Nov. 11 ALABAMA

Nov. 18 at South Carolina

Nov. 25 at Louisville

2023 LSU football schedule

Sept. 3 (Sun.) vs. Florida State (Orlando)

Sept. 9 GRAMBLING

Sept. 16 at Mississippi State

Sept. 23 ARKANSAS

Sept. 30 at Ole Miss

Oct. 7 at Missouri

Oct. 14 AUBURN

Oct. 21 ARMY

Oct. 28 Open Date

Nov. 4 at Alabama

Nov. 11 FLORIDA

Nov. 18 GEORGIA STATE

Nov. 25 TEXAS A&M

2023 Ole Miss football schedule

Sept. 2 MERCER

Sept. 9 at Tulane

Sept. 16 GEORGIA TECH

Sept. 23 at Alabama

Sept. 30 LSU

Oct. 7 ARKANSAS

Oct. 14 Open Date

Oct. 21 at Auburn

Oct. 28 VANDERBILT

Nov. 4 TEXAS A&M

Nov. 11 at Georgia

Nov. 18 UL-MONROE

Nov. 23 (Thu.) at Mississippi State

2023 Mississippi State football schedule

Sept. 2 SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA

Sept. 9 ARIZONA

Sept. 16 LSU

Sept. 23 at South Carolina

Sept. 30 ALABAMA

Oct. 7 WESTERN MICHIGAN

Oct. 14 Open Date

Oct. 21 at Arkansas

Oct. 28 at Auburn

Nov. 4 KENTUCKY

Nov. 11 at Texas A&M

Nov. 18 SOUTHERN MISS

Nov. 23 (Thu.) OLE MISS

2023 Missouri football schedule

Sept. 2 SOUTH DAKOTA

Sept. 9 MIDDLE TENNESSEE STATE

Sept. 16 KANSAS STATE

Sept. 23 vs. Memphis (St. Louis)

Sept. 30 at Vanderbilt

Oct. 7 LSU

Oct. 14 at Kentucky

Oct. 21 SOUTH CAROLINA

Oct. 28 Open Date

Nov. 4 at Georgia

Nov. 11 TENNESSEE

Nov. 18 FLORIDA

Nov. 25 at Arkansas



2023 South Carolina football schedule

Sept. 2 vs. No. Carolina (Charlotte)

Sept. 9 FURMAN

Sept. 16 at Georgia

Sept. 23 MISSISSIPPI STATE

Sept. 30 at Tennessee

Oct. 7 Open Date

Oct. 14 FLORIDA

Oct. 21 at Missouri

Oct. 28 at Texas A&M

Nov. 4 JACKSONVILLE STATE

Nov. 11 VANDERBILT

Nov. 18 KENTUCKY

Nov. 25 CLEMSON

2023 Tennessee football schedule

Sept. 2 vs. Virginia (Nashville)

Sept. 9 AUSTIN PEAY

Sept. 16 at Florida

Sept. 23 UTSA

Sept. 30 SOUTH CAROLINA

Oct. 7 Open Date

Oct. 14 TEXAS A&M

Oct. 21 at Alabama

Oct. 28 at Kentucky

Nov. 4 UCONN

Nov. 11 at Missouri

Nov. 18 GEORGIA

Nov. 25 VANDERBILT

2023 Texas A&M football schedule

Sept. 2 NEW MEXICO

Sept. 9 at Miami

Sept. 16 UL-MONROE

Sept. 23 AUBURN

Sept. 30 vs. Arkansas (Arlington)

Oct. 7 ALABAMA

Oct. 14 at Tennessee

Oct. 21 Open Date

Oct. 28 SOUTH CAROLINA

Nov. 4 at Ole Miss

Nov. 11 MISSISSIPPI STATE

Nov. 18 ABILENE CHRISTIAN

Nov. 25 at LSU

2023 Vanderbilt football schedule