Florida A&M football is primed for a Celebration Bowl run in 2023

2023 marks the third year of Florida A&M football playing in the SWAC, and the expectations for the Rattlers are their largest yet. After back-to-back nine-win seasons that included one FCS playoff berth, Florida A&M was voted the favorite in the always competitive SWAC East division and opened the season ranked No. 25 in the FCS Coaches Poll — the lone SWAC representative. All of the hype has the Rattlers ready for a run to what could be its first Celebration Bowl appearance in school history.

Escaping past failures

Florida A&M enters 2023 after going 9-2 in each of the last two regular seasons, with just one FCS loss each year. Yet, there's no Celebration Bowl, SWAC title or SWAC East title to show for the regular season success. That's because, in Week 1 of 2021 and 2022, the Rattlers fell to Jackson State in the Orange Blossom Classic.

The Orange Blossom Classic kicks off Florida A&M's season again in 2023, but this time it faces a Jackson State team without head coach Deion Sanders at the helm. While Coach Prime's departure may be part of the reason hype has shifted across the SWAC East to the Rattlers this season, Florida A&M head coach Willie Simmons knows to not take the Tigers — who may have just sent a statement in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge — lightly.

"Taking care of business in [the Orange Blossom Classic] is paramount," Simmons said. The season doesn't end there... but again, every game in this conference matters. That's been shown over the last three years; one game will knock you out of it."

Simmons knows his team needs to start fast to have a shot at achieving its lofty goals for the year. The 2023 Florida A&M football team must put past early season slips behind it, as it chases a chance at school history.

It starts under center

The biggest difference between the 2023 Rattlers and past SWAC Rattlers teams is the quarterback position. For the first time since entering the SWAC, Florida A&M enters the season with an established starter at quarterback, Jeremy Moussa. Moussa's not only a returning starter, but he also enters the year as the preseason SWAC Offensive Player of the Year.

Moussa is no longer the mystery transfer quarterback looking to prove himself after not taking significant snaps since a 2019 stint in junior college at San Bernardino Valley. He enters the season with expectations. Moussa knows that taking the next step is critical to Florida A&M's title hopes.

"I think I have all the tools to be a great quarterback," Moussa said. "I had a good year last year and I know that there are things that I can work on, but for me, it really comes down to a couple plays a game and consistency... What sets you apart — at the collegiate level and even the next level — is 'how consistently can he do that?' Ultimately that's what you're judged on."

As Moussa aims to become more consistent as a passer, he'll benefit from the support and tutelage of Coach Simmons, a former quarterback himself. Simmons knows he has a special talent that can handle the weight of being under center for the Rattlers.

"Everyone knows the arm talent. He can make every throw. But I think the thing that makes Jeremy special is just his approach to the game," Simmons said. "You know, he understands the magnitude of being a quarterback at a place like FAMU. He embraces the criticism. He embraces the fanfare, and he's just a guy that knows how to stay even keel you know."

Before @FAMU_FB kicks off its season, hear from starting quarterback Jeremy Moussa as he talks his improvements and expectations for 2023

Moussa will have to stay measured after his top target Xavier Smith became the latest Rattler to make an NFL preseason camp after making 87 catches for 1,021 yards and 11 touchdowns. Smith's departure creates a void that would be challenging for any quarterback, especially one with the expectations of Moussa.

"No one's going to replace Xavier Smith. He's his own guy, but we have many, many others that are capable," Moussa said. "We have a really talented receiver room, and I'm looking forward to working with all of them. The season's gonna be great because we have so many options that we can distribute the ball to."

Wide receivers like Jah'Marae Sheread are expected to take a bigger role, and there are multiple incoming transfers like former rival Marcus Riley from Bethune-Cookman. Moussa's cupboard won't be bare, so he'll have to acclimate quickly to his new weapons to keep Florida A&M's hopes of a Celebration Bowl alive.

The Dark Cloud Defense

On the other side of the football, Florida A&M's defense is known as the "Dark Cloud Defense." It's a unit consistently ranked among the best in the FCS in multiple categories over the last two years. However, that was with Buck Buchanan Award-winning linebacker Isaiah Land, who's now gone after signing an UDFA contract with the Dallas Cowboys. That's a big loss from a defense that carried the load when the offense struggled to find its footing in recent years, but the Rattlers remain one of the most talented defenses in the SWAC.

Florida A&M has three first-team preseason All-SWAC players in linebacker Isaiah Major and defensive backs Javan Morgan and Kendall Bohler, while defensive tackle Gentle Hunt earned second-team honors. That star power plus quality players down the depth chart has many thinking the Dark Cloud Defense won't miss a beat.

"I just feel like we're super deep this year," said Morgan. "Everybody's determined, and they want to be great."

Florida A&M's depth will be needed as the Dark Cloud Defense tries to get to the SWAC Championship and Celebration Bowl.

Celebration Bowl or bust?

In addition to the head coach, the quarterback and the defense, the Celebration Bowl expectations at Florida A&M have also come from the schedule.

One of the factors that may have played into Florida A&M missing the FCS playoffs last year was its play against a Division II opponent. In 2023, the Rattlers play two Division II opponents, leading many to speculate that the FCS playoffs won't be an option for Florida A&M if it falters in the SWAC.

That means the Celebration Bowl isn't just the ultimate end goal for Florida A&M; it's the only end goal. One would think that means it's Celebration Bowl or bust for the Rattlers, but in Tallahassee, there's a different outlook on the upcoming season.

"Our goal here is to build a perennial winner and a championship-caliber program. That means sustained success," Simmons said. "I don't want to say it's Celebration Bowl or bust. I do think it's 'successful season or bust' for us because again, our expectation based on the talent that we have and the guys that we have returning that we're in that conversation for a conference championship."

According to Coach Simmons, 2023 won't be a failure if Florida A&M doesn't make the Celebration Bowl, as long as the Rattlers are in the hunt for a SWAC Championship down the stretch.

Nonetheless, expectations are still high. With high expectations comes pressure to live up to them. So, how does Florida A&M reach a place — the Celebration Bowl — that no Rattler team has ever been before?

"If we focus on the little things and make the main thing the main thing, I think we'll be right where we wanna do come December," said Simmons. "We're the FAMU Rattlers. I don't think you can add any more pressure than it is to be wearing the Orange and Green."