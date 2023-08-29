ACC regular season and College Football Playoff games to be televised in movie theaters

Predictions for the 2023 college football season with B/R's Adam Kramer

Predictions for the 2023 college football season with B/R's Adam Kramer

ESPN announced on Tuesday that they have reached a theatrical distribution agreement with Theater Sports Network to televise Atlantic Coast Conference football games in movie theaters during the 2023 season.

ACC games that air on ESPN platforms are available for theatrical distribution in away team markets and in home and away markets for neutral site games.

In addition to the ACC games, the agreement also covers the New Year’s Six Bowl games that include:

The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

The Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

The Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

The Capital One Orange Bowl

The CFP Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl

The CFP Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game

The College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T

The agreement, in total, is set to cover approximately 75 games throughout the college football season. The cost of attendance at participating locations will be decided by each theater.

For a full schedule and more information visit theatersportsnetwork.com.