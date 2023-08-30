5 DII football games to watch on opening weekend

The wait is over. The 2023 DII football season is upon us, and it was worth the wait. Two-time defending champion Ferris State opens against a non-conference opponent in Mercyhurst, but there are a pair of Power 10 matchups as well as some pivotal games that can shake up the preseason rankings right off the bat.

With Thursday, Aug. 31 marking the official opening day of the season, let’s look at a few games you don’t want to miss.

5 DII football opening weekend matchups to watch (all times ET)

(*Note: Due to uncertainty of Hurricane Idalia in the Southeast, please watch and confirm game times. The time and day of the Albany State (GA) vs. Wingate game featured below has already been affected and updated in this article.)

Ashland at Indiana (PA), Thursday, Aug. 31, 7 p.m. | WATCH

The first of two Power 10 matchups, Ashland enters the season at No. 9 and IUP at No. 10. Depending on some other results, the loser of this game could quickly lose their spot in the top 10 of our power rankings. It is also a rematch of last year's second-round tournament game, one that IUP scraped by 19-13.

Ashland had one of DII football’s best scoring defenses last year and returns the two-headed monster of Larry Martin and Gei’vonni Washington in the backfield. The Eagles also have a new head coach in Doug Geiser, and first-year coaches have had moderate success on opening day for Ashland the past 70-plus years with a 1-1-1 record. This is the first of two brutal games to open the season (with Ferris State awaiting the Eagles in Week 2) so a statement victory here is pivotal.

The Crimson Hawks, favorites to win the PSAC West, will have a new face at quarterback, but he is no stranger to DII football. Karst Hunter, the 2021 RMAC freshman of the year, looks to make an impression in his first game with the Hawks. He'll have five returning All-PSAC selections to help, including wide receiver Hilton Ridley and running back Dayjure Stewart. This should, like last year, be a battle down to the final drive.

Grand Valley State at Colorado School of Mines, Thursday, Aug. 31, 8 p.m. | WATCH

No matter which poll you prefer, this is a top-five showdown on Day 1 of the season and that's not a bad way to start things off at all. It is how the year started for both last year and was easily one of the best games of the entire season with Grand Valley State holding off a furious Orediggers comeback and rising victorious 25-22 in the final seconds. For Colorado School of Mines, Harlon Hill Trophy winner John Matocha is back under center, but more importantly, so is that defense. The 2022 college football sack leaders return 18 of 20 players who recorded at least one sack last year.

The Lakers return a ton of experience from that game. Grand Valley State also did something last year that no one had done since 2017: defeat Ferris State in the regular season. This team returns not one, but two player-of-the-year candidates in quarterback Cade Peterson and linebacker Abe Swanson, but the Lakers are also experienced in the trenches where toughness matters, especially in Super Region Three. Not only is this a thrilling rematch of last year's opening night, it could be a preview of the DII football championship game.

Limestone at West Georgia, Thursday, Aug. 31, 7 p.m. | WATCH ($)

Who will be quarterback for West Georgia? That seems to have been a question easily answered the past few seasons, but the Wolves record-setting quarterback Harrison Frost has graduated, which leaves a big question mark for the perennial top-25 program. Also gone is top running back Jaxton Carson, so opening against a 2022 playoff team will certainly answer some questions rather quickly.

Heading to Carrollton, GA, will be a Limestone team that had a major turnaround last year, improving by eight wins and finding its way to the bracket. It is quite the opposite opening night of West Georgia, as the Saints return a bevy of the experience that made it happen and placed a program-record eight players on the 2023 South Atlantic Conference Preseason All-Conference list. That includes running back Tre Stewart who should be among the DII football elite this season.

Washburn at Pitt State, Thursday, Aug. 31, 8 p.m. | WATCH ($)

The Gorillas enter the season No. 3 in the Power 10 rankings and without question have championship aspirations on their mind. Pitt State ran the gamut of the MIAA a perfect 11-0 last year and would love to send a message on opening day by keeping that streak alive. All-MIAA quarterback Chad Dodson Jr. is back and will be protected by a hefty, veteran line including All-American Trase Jeffries, but it's this defense that has a slew of returners that can fuel another run to the tournament.

Despite all the talent and high expectations, if the Gorillas want to keep that undefeated MIAA run going, they can't sleep on Washburn. The Ichabods were 7-4 last season and return quarterback Kellen Simoncic and leading rusher Taylon Peters among a slew of others. But, the 'Bods also have some history on their side: They have won their last six season openers and are looking for their fifth-straight win in The Jungle, the nickname for Pittsburg State's Carnie Smith Stadium and one of the toughest places to play in DII.

Albany State (GA) at Wingate, Friday, Sept. 1, 4 p.m. | WATCH ($)

Wingate had a season to remember in 2022. The Bulldogs used a late-season surge, finishing 6-1 to sneak into the playoffs. Once there, they first upset nationally ranked Virginia Union and then undefeated Benedict by a combined score of 55-13. The defense will be a key factor in a tough SAC, and defensive lineman Marquise Fleming (who had 22.5 tackles for a loss, 13 sacks and 14 QB hurries in 2022) is back to lead the charge. Linebacker Jaquan Edwards and All-American defensive back Tre Morrison give the Bulldogs depth and experience at each level and will make them hard to beat as a new quarterback finds his way.

The Golden Rams are always a threat to come out of the SIAC. Last year they tied for second behind 11-0 (in the regular season) Benedict and are looking to return to the DII football playoffs after a 2021 run. Albany State has six players on the preseason All-SIAC team, and after allowing just 14.9 points per game last year, will rely heavily on its defense. If the Golden Rams want to hear their name once again on selection Sunday, a statement against Wingate is a great way to start.

