College football scores: Top 25 rankings, schedule, results for Week 1

These are the biggest stadiums in college football

These are the biggest stadiums in college football

College football's Week 1 offers fans a busy slate of games, including all top 25 teams from the preseason AP Poll. On Thursday night, No. 14 Utah plays Florida.

Follow along right here for scores, stats and TV information for all top 25 games in Week 1.

College football top 25 schedule, scores for Week 1

Thursday, Aug. 31

Saturday, Sept. 2

Sunday, Sept. 3

Monday, Sept. 4

College football top 25 rankings (Preseason AP Poll) for Week 1