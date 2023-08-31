Here's every 2023 HBCU football classic in the FCS

Trending

In HBCU football, a "classic" matchup has been a premier event for decades. These classics often see rivals play head-to-head and carry historical value. Fans, players, alumni and more all get excited for these games.

In 2023, there are over 20 classics that feature at least one HBCU team from the FCS level. Below, we'll provide the scheduling information for these classic games, plus a few additional headliner HBCU football matchups, including the MEAC/SWAC Challenge and the Celebration Bowl for instance.

That said, here is every HBCU classic scheduled for 2023:

Classic Matchup Date Time (ET) TV Location
MEAC/SWAC Challenge Jackson State vs. South Carolina State Aug. 26 7:30 p.m. ABC Atlanta, GA
Brick City Classic Grambling State vs. Hampton Sept. 2 3 p.m. NFL Network Harrison, NJ
Labor Day Classic Virginia State at Norfolk State Sept. 2 2 p.m. ESPN+ Norfolk, VA
Labor Day Classic Southern at Alabama State Sept. 2 6 p.m. ESPN+ Montgomery, AL
Labor Day Classic Prairie View A&M at Texas Southern Sept. 2 8 p.m. ESPN+ Houston, TX
Chicago Football Classic Central State vs. Mississippi Valley State Sept. 2 4 p.m. HBCU GO Chicago, IL
Orange Blossom Classic Jackson State vs. Florida A&M Sept. 3 3 p.m. ESPN Miami, FL
Louis Crews Classic Lane at Alabama A&M Sept. 9 6 p.m. TBA Huntsville, AL
Battle of the Bay Norfolk State at Hampton Sept. 9 6 p.m. FloFootball Hampton, VA
Pete Richardson Classic —
Boombox Classic		 Jackson State at Southern Sept. 9 7 p.m. ESPN+ Baton Rouge, LA
Southern Heritage Classic Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. Tennessee State Sept. 9 7 p.m. HBCU GO Memphis, TN
Aggie-Eagle Classic North Carolina Central at North Carolina A&T Sept. 9 7 p.m. FloFootball Greensboro, NC
Truth & Service Classic —
Battle of the Real HU		 Hampton vs. Howard Sept. 16 3:30 p.m. ESPN+ Washington, DC
Battle for Greater Baltimore Towson at Morgan State Sept. 16 6 p.m. ESPN+ Baltimore, MD
John Merritt Classic Gardner-Webb at Tennessee state Sept. 16 6 p.m. ESPN+ Nashville, TN
Delta Classic Mississippi Valley State at Delta State Sept. 16 7 p.m. Valley State Sports
Network		 Cleveland, MS
W.C. Gorden Classic Bethune-Cookman at Jackson State Sept. 23 3 p.m. ESPN+ Jackson, MS
Circle City Classic Mississippi Valley State vs. North Carolina Central Sept. 23 3 p.m. TBA Indianapolis, IN
State Fair Classic Grambling State vs. Prairie View A&M Sept. 30 7 p.m. HBCU GO Dallas, TX
Gulf Coast Challenge Jackson State vs. Alabama A&M Oct. 7 5 p.m. ESPN Family
of Networks		 Mobile, AL
Magic City Classic Alabama A&M vs. Alabama State Oct. 28 3:30 p.m. ESPN+ Birmingham, AL
Port City Classic Alabama State vs. Grambling State Nov. 4 4 p.m. TBA Mobile, AL
Soul Bowl —
Capital City Classic		 Alcorn State at Jackson State Nov. 18 3 p.m. ESPN+ Jackson, MS
Florida Classic Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M Nov. 18 3:30 p.m. ESPN+ Orlando, FL
Turkey Day Classic Tuskegee at Alabama State Nov. 23 3 p.m. ESPN+ Montgomery, AL
Bayou Classic Grambling State vs. Southern Nov. 25 2 p.m. NBC New Orleans, LA
SWAC Championship SWAC East champ vs. SWAC West champ Dec. 2 4 p.m. ESPN2 TBD
Celebration Bowl MEAC champ vs. SWAC champ Dec. 16 12 p.m. ABC Atlanta, GA

Here are some other notable classics that have featured FCS HBCUs in the past will feature DII HBCUs in 2023.

  • Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic — Morehouse vs. Virginia Union | Sept. 3
  • HBCU New York Football Classic — Morehouse vs. Albany State | Sept. 16

