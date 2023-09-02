Duke upsets No. 9 Clemson, Colorado outscores No. 17 TCU, Ohio State victorious

The first full slate of Saturday games resulted in two ranked takedowns as Colorado and its stars did just enough to outscore No. 17 TCU, and Duke's defense prevailed over No. 9 Clemson. Then, No. 3 Ohio State overcame a slow start to overpower Indiana. Here are some of the highlights.

It's a known fact around Duke that Wallace Wade Stadium has trouble maintaining student section numbers past halftime. But in yesterday's contest against ACC mogul Clemson, enough Dukies remained in their seats to fill the field in a mob following the 28-7 upset.

Let's set the scene: heading into the Labor Day matchup, Duke had lost 28 straight games against teams in the AP Top 10. Duke's roster also had two four/five star players as opposed to Clemson's 56. Needless to say, expectations on Duke's end were low.

Second-year head coach Mike Elko had already transformed Duke's defense during his last campaign, taking the program that went 3-9 in 2021 and giving up about 40 points per game to only surrendering 22.08 PPG in 2022. And on Monday, the Blue Devils gave up just one touchdown and ran all over the 2022 ACC champions.

Clemson's woes started with its red zone offense, as the Tigers only converted one of its four chances when in scoring position. Matters only worsened for the Tigers as both of their field goal attempts got blocked in the first and third quarters. Then came the turnovers; two fumbles — one at a first-and-goal on the Duke 1 yard line, which resulted in a Blue Devil touchdown — and an interception plagued the Tigers, who appeared rattled throughout the entire game. The Blue Devil cornerback Chandler Rivers, safety Jeremiah Lewis and linebacker Tre Freeman all posed a threat to Clemson's struggling offense, each individually totaling a team-high 11 tackles.

Statistically speaking, Clemson's offense played about just as well as it normally does — the Tigers rushed for 213 yards (hugely at the hand of star RB Will Shipley) and earned 209 yards in the air. Head coach Dabo Swinney even mentioned that Clemson's performance was consistent with the Tigers' 108-0 all-time record when putting up those numbers before Monday's contest. But there were some shifts in leadership; Cade Klubnik registered his first regular season start as signal caller and Garrett Riley first wore the headset as the Tigers' offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach after leaving TCU in 2022. On the field, the Tiger offense was disorganized and communication errors hurt them throughout the entire stretch, reminiscent of its 2022 pitfalls with former quarterback DJ Uiagalelei.

And who could forget about Duke quarterback Riley Leonard and his speed? Leonard led his team in rushing, turning on the jets to gain 98 yards, including 44 during massive run in which Leonard broke past three defenders to score. The junior finished the game 17-33 passing and connected with seven different receivers on Monday.

The two-touchdown underdogs topped Clemson for the first time since 2004. The Blue Devils' last win over a top-10 team was against Clemson, who was ranked No. 7 at the time, in September 1989 during Steve Spurrier's final season with Duke.

Colorado first-year head coach Deion Sanders said that the Buffaloes were coming, but not many foresaw this, a 45-42 win in a back-and-forth game. A program that went 1-11 last season equipped with a hodgepodge group of dozens of transfers just defeated last year's national runner-up. The pair most responsible for this takedown: Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter. Son of CU's new head coach, Shedeur Sanders performed strongly in the pocket on Saturday afternoon, completing 38 of 47 attempts for 510 yards — he became the first player in program history to pass for over 500 yards in a game. The X-factor for the Buffaloes was Hunter, who followed Coach Prime from Jackson State. Playing well over 100 snaps, Hunter made a difference on both sides of the ball, totaling three tackles, 11 receptions for 119 yards, and picked off a would-be TCU touchdown.

Fans weren't sure what to expect from the completely revamped team under Coach Prime, but his CU debut seemingly squashed the doubts regarding his coaching style. This win marked Colorado's first road win versus a top-20 team in 21 years; the Buffaloes had gone 0-27 since 2002.

No. 3 Ohio State opened the season at Indiana, and the Buckeyes worked double time to make it out of a slow start, finishing 23-3.

At the end of the first half, the Buckeyes were only up by seven — but soon turned it around in the second half, scoring 13 unanswered points. Kyle McCord completed 20 of 33 attempts for 239 yards in his first start at quarterback. Buckeyes running back Miyan Williams scored the game's only two touchdowns.

Ohio State's defense silenced Indiana for most of the game, holding the Hoosiers to 82 yards through the air and 71 yards on the ground.

The win extends Ohio State's longest active winning streak of any FBS series to 28 wins against Indiana. Next up, the Buckeyes will take on Youngstown State in their first home game of the season.