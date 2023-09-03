DII football rundown: A new-look Power 10, FCS upsets, and stars of the week

Opening weekend is in the books and the DII football season is rolling. No. 1 Ferris State won yet again, but it was the Colorado School of Mines and Grand Valley State that battled in what will easily go down as one of the best games of the year.

Welcome to DII football 2023. Each week, I'll take a look back at some of the best games, update the DII football Power 10 rankings, and look at some star players from the week that was. Here's what you may have missed from Week 1.

SCOREBOARD: Every Week 1 DII football result

Dear DII football, please let the Orediggers and Lakers play every year

Last year, Colorado School of Mines and Grand Valley State opened in what stood as one of the best games of the season. The Orediggers fought all the way back only to see Grand Valley State grab victory away from them in the final minutes in a thrilling 25-22 final. This year, it was Colorado School of Mines that jumped out early and had to try to hold off a late Lakers surge. Cade Peterson, who threw for two touchdowns and ran for the game-tying score with just 36 seconds remaining, helmed a 21-point fourth-quarter comeback, but reigning Harlon Hill winner, quarterback John Matocha, led the Orediggers 51 yards in 34 seconds for the game-winning, 41-yard field goal from Hunter Pearson. This game had a lot of hype… and it met every last bit of it.

Don’t call it a comeback: IUP downs Ashland

The other Power 10 matchup was a rematch of last year’s second-round Super Region 1 game, one in which Indiana (PA) defeated Ashland 19-13. This year went down to the wire as well. With Ashland leading on the road, new quarterback Karst Hunter led two scoring drives in the final four minutes, including the game-winning, 46-yard touchdown strike with just 1:20 remaining, to take the 24-17 win. A heartbreaker for Ashland, but both teams showed the toughness that should keep each very much in the mix come season’s end.

Virginia State’s thrilling finish rounds out hat trick of FCS upsets

A trio of DII football teams left their mark on the opening weekend by defeating FCS division schools. Bowie State, looking to get back to the DII football playoffs, upended Delaware State 22-11. The score is much closer than the game looked as Delaware State scored a meaningless touchdown with four minutes remaining. The defense was relentless, allowing just 196 total yards with four sacks and 11 tackles for a loss. Central State joined the party and defeated Mississippi Valley State, which now travels to Delta State where the team lost last year. But it was the Virginia State thrilling victory over Norfolk State, 33-24, that put the exclamation point on the day. The Trojans used a 13-0 fourth quarter to come from behind and secure the win. Running back Upton Bailey had a huge 2023 debut, going for 184 yards including an 80-yard touchdown run, but it was the final few seconds that were some of the wackiest you’ll see. Virginia State, going for it on fourth down in its own end zone up three, would have been better off taking a safety, but quarterback Steve Williams scrambled to try to kill the clock, leaving Norfolk State with two seconds to kick a chip-shot field goal to tie the game. A muffed snap and a 77-yard touchdown return as time expired let Virginia State walk away winners.

HBCU football is the best.



Virginia State (D2 CIAA) is up 3, doesn't take a FG backed up to their endzone on 4th down. Norfolk State (FCS MEAC) gets a chance to go to OT and bobbles the snap.



College football is back. pic.twitter.com/JUdXFVqp4Y — PJ Green (@PJGreenTV) September 2, 2023

Elsewhere around DII football

Central Oklahoma made a statement, not only taking down Nebraska-Kearney, but holding the explosive TJ Davis to just 246 total yards and three touchdowns. Tiffin erupted for 79 points and there were plenty of stats to go around. Running back Devin Nelson ran for 155 yards and two touchdowns, quarterback Kason Martin had four combined touchdowns, and wide receiver Jalen Thomas put up 127 yards and three touchdowns. West Georgia, which entered the season with many questions to answer, made a major statement in knocking off 2022 playoff team Limestone in the season opener. Twenty-seven of the game's 40 points were scored in a thrilling fourth quarter where both teams exchanged touchdown drives, but the Wolves held on 21-19.

WATCHLIST: 22 players that could be the DII football player of the year

The DII football Power 10: Week 1

No. 1 Ferris State | Previous: 1

The Bulldogs totaled 628 yards in their first game of the season, routing Mercyhurst 54-12. Last year’s leading touchdown scorer, quarterback Carson Gulker, is already back at it, scoring two touchdowns on the ground. Despite controlling the game with a stable of runners, wide receiver Xavier Wade eclipsed the century mark and had a touchdown. While the defense didn’t put up gaudy numbers, Mercyhurst scored 12 quick points halfway through the first quarter… and then didn’t score again. The Bulldogs have a big matchup against Ashland on the road next week but look like they will be just fine.

No. 2 Colorado School of Mines | Previous: 4

New head coach? New feature back? No problem. The only reason I had Mines at No. 4 coming into the season was two minor question marks, but defeating Grand Valley State was a good way to start answering them. But there is no rest for the Orediggers as they head to Angelo, Texas this week for yet another showdown with Angelo State, the fourth time these two will have met since December of 2021. John Matocha and his star wide receiver Max McLeod — both preseason All-Americans — looked just fine as the duo connected 11 times for 157 yards. The defense, which was an absolute sack machine last year, picked up where it left off, getting to Peterson five times. A win next week, and the Orediggers could have the momentum to run the table once again.

No. 3 Pittsburg State | Previous: 3

The Gorillas looked to be in a barnburner heading into the fourth quarter, until both sides of the ball orchestrated a 21-point final stanza for a 34-7 win over Washburn. Tight end Devon Garrison was making big plays and the Gorillas scored twice in less than 30 seconds (a rushing touchdown followed by a fumble recovery to the house) to ice it. It took a while to get rolling, but Pitt State showed what made them MIAA champs last year: Incredible balance on both sides that can explode at any moment.

No. 4 Bemidji State | Previous: 7

The Beavers looked like a well-oiled machine in their debut against Northern State. Ali Mohamed, who transferred in from Minot State to lead the Bemidji State backfield this year, looked like he fit in just fine with 113 yards and two scores. Brandon Alt, one of my 22 players to watch this season, was doing Brandon Alt things, as the two-time Harlon Hill finalist threw for two touchdowns to get the year started. The defense was superb, getting to the Northern State quarterbacks four times and collecting four interceptions. Simply put, the Beavers are going to be a handful.

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW: Harlon Hill Trophy: An essential guide to the DII football award

No. 5 Northwest Missouri State | Previous: 5

The Bearcats actually went down 14-0 in their opener before rallying and defeating MIAA foe Missouri Southern. Quarterback Mike Hohensee is one of the more interesting players in DII football, embedded as the Bearcats' starting quarterback but also their punter… and a good one at that, with two touchbacks and a 50-plus yard bomb. It appears Jay Harris will be just fine in replacing Jamar Moya as the feature back. Harris, who had 398 yards rushing in 2022 in a reserve role, erupted for 131 yards and two of the Bearcats' scores. The Bearcats' defense, which surprisingly didn’t record a sack, will have to tighten up with the high-octane offense of Emporia State coming to town, but a Rich Wright defense should make some quick adjustments and be ready.

No. 6 Minnesota State | Previous: 6

The Mavericks played a tightly contested first half against Winona State until going nuclear in the second half. Shen Butler Lawson Jr. scored three of the Mavs' third-quarter touchdowns in a game where the ground game won the day. Lawson had 221 yards and four scores on just nine rushes, Christian Vasser went off for 144 yards and a touchdown and Tony Anger added 72 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Minnesota State has a good test next week in a tricky Wayne State (Neb) team, but it is sure looking like the NSIC will be a fun battle between Minnesota State and Bemidji State right now.

No. 7 Ouachita Baptist | Previous: 8

The Tigers picked up right where they left off in the regular season last year: dropping a massive number of points. Ouachita scored 42.6 points per game in 2022, and one week in, the Tigers are already scoring in bunches after a 38-14 victory. Quarterback Riley Harms led the charge with 329 total yards and four touchdown passes. Star wide receiver Connor Flannigan didn’t find the end zone but was Harms' favorite target reeling in a game-high 126 yards. The Tigers have their home opener next week and should have little problem scoring close to 40 once again.

No. 8 Grand Valley State | Previous: 2

Look, losing to the reigning national runners-up hurts, but is not a season-defining loss by any means. However, it does make the next two weeks — against 2022 playoff teams CSU Pueblo and Assumption — must-wins to keep the Lakers’ playoff hopes alive. Cade Peterson, who made the preseason watchlist for player of the year, fit the bill, totaling 358 yards and three touchdowns and the defense really clamped down when it had to. There was going to be a little bit of a learning curve under new head coach Scott Wooster, and this was it. The way the Lakers fought back in that fourth quarter shows this is a resilient team that can bounce back quickly.

DII FOOTBALL 101: How the DII football championship works: History and FAQs

No. 9 Indiana (PA) | Previous: 10

The Crimson Hawks got big plays from Hunter when it mattered most and by the end of the day with that strong fourth quarter, the quarterback finished with a respectable line in his debut (261 pass yards, 34 rushing yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions). The defense was key in the victory, however; the Crimson Hawks' D held Ashland's running back duo of Larry Martin and Gei'vonni Washington to just 79 total yards; held the Eagles' offense to just 190 yards and a 3-for-14 third-down conversion rate; and Noah Johnston made a diving interception to ensure IUP walked away a winner.

No. 10 Angelo State | Previous: First five out

Well, the Rams were on the outside looking in because of several question marks after the offseason left the roster somewhat depleted of familiar faces. Gerald Gardener got the job done as the new starting quarterback and the defense held West Alabama to just 14 points — including none in the second half — for a big 38-14 road victory. Next week, the Rams have Colorado School of Mines, and a win would boost Angelo State up these rankings very quickly.

First five out (in alphabetical order)

Delta State: Quarterback Patrick Shegog had a huge game passing, going over 300 yards with four scores, while leading the team in rushing as the team’s most prolific runner. It sure looks like the Statesmen and West Florida are going to go head-to-head for the GSC this year.

Quarterback Patrick Shegog had a huge game passing, going over 300 yards with four scores, while leading the team in rushing as the team’s most prolific runner. It sure looks like the Statesmen and West Florida are going to go head-to-head for the GSC this year. Emporia State: Am I a little too high on the Hornets? Maybe, but we'll find out this week against No. 5 Northwest Missouri State. Braden Gleason (more on him in a moment) sure looked good in Game 1.

Am I a little too high on the Hornets? Maybe, but we'll find out this week against No. 5 Northwest Missouri State. Braden Gleason (more on him in a moment) sure looked good in Game 1. Harding: Harding is already doing Harding things, controlling the game with 282 total yards rushing and six touchdowns in a 53-20 victory over Southern Nazarene. Kudos to the Bison defense for holding Gage Porter, one of the most athletic quarterbacks in the division, to minimal damage, especially through the air where he threw three picks.

Harding is already doing Harding things, controlling the game with 282 total yards rushing and six touchdowns in a 53-20 victory over Southern Nazarene. Kudos to the Bison defense for holding Gage Porter, one of the most athletic quarterbacks in the division, to minimal damage, especially through the air where he threw three picks. Virginia Union: Jada Byers had 147 yards rushing and three touchdowns in the Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic to rout Morehouse State. Byers is on the verge of a special season, and so are the Panthers.

Jada Byers had 147 yards rushing and three touchdowns in the Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic to rout Morehouse State. Byers is on the verge of a special season, and so are the Panthers. West Florida: The Kaleb Nobles era is off to a great start as the Argos rumbled to a 35-3 victory. That momentum should keep rolling this week against a McKendree team that allowed 79 points on Saturday.

Just missed: Ashland, Benedict

Week 1 box score stuffers: The DII football five stars

Braden Gleason, Emporia State’s star quarterback, exploded in Week 1, completing 42 of 49 passes for 442 yards and five touchdowns (and rushed for a sixth), four of which went to receiver Tyler Kahmann. Gleason is our player of the week; however, don’t overlook Central Missouri’s Zach Zebrowski. The quarterback completed 29 of 39 passes for 385 yards and tossed five touchdowns to five different receivers without throwing an interception. Arkell Smith and Michael Fitzgerald reeled in 17 catches combined and each wide receiver went over the century mark. And Demilon Brown, Arkansas-Monticello’s stat-sheet filling, fantasy football superstar, got things started in familiar fashion, with 388 yards passing and four touchdowns, with his wide receiver Nick Howard on the receiving end of a lot of that (140 yards receiving, 3 TD).

Each week, I’ll pick five stars of the week at the quarterback, running back, and receiving positions. Here are some other players that stood out from opening weekend. Since this is Week 1 and several quarterbacks caught my attention, enjoy a few extra this week.