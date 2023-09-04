The Road to Atlanta: Alabama State and Morgan State's wins shake up Week 2 HBCU football power rankings

Labor Day weekend saw every HBCU football team in action for the first time. With wins and losses in the books, it's time for the first regular-season HBCU football power rankings from NCAA Digital's Stan Becton.

These will be done weekly throughout the regular season, sorting each HBCU football team at the FCS level based on their performances. Nicknamed The Road to Atlanta, the weekly power rankings lead to the annual meeting of HBCU football's two best teams at this year's Celebration Bowl in Atlanta.

Check out the rankings below.

The Road to Atlanta: Week 2 HBCU football power rankings

1. North Carolina Central | MEAC | 1-0 | Prev: 1

The defending Celebration Bowl champions remain on top after defeating rival Winston-Salem State 47-21. Quarterback Davius Richard was as expected, throwing three touchdowns and rushing for another.

2. Florida A&M | SWAC | 1-0 | Prev: 2

Florida A&M sent a statement on national television with a dominant 28-10 win over Jackson State in the Orange Blossom Classic.

3. Alabama State | SWAC | 1-0 | Prev: 6

Alabama State shut out Southern in the second half, forcing four turnovers in the final two quarters. That defense, led by linebacker Colton Adams, is the real deal.

4. Morgan State | MEAC | 1-0 | Prev: 10

Morgan State knocked off then-No. 16 Richmond to pick up an impressive road win. The Bears defense under head coach Damon Wilson was as advertised, taking advantage of Richmond's inexperienced starting quarterback.

No. 0 Elijah Williams gets the stop on 3rd down! pic.twitter.com/0jsA0U6qnP — Morgan State Bears (@MorganStBears) September 3, 2023

5. Jackson State | SWAC | 1-1 | Prev: 5

Yes, the Tigers got outplayed in the Orange Blossom Classic, but in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge Jackson State's talent was on full display. The question for the rest of the season will be: Which Jackson State team will show up?

6. Howard | MEAC | 0-1 | Prev: 4

I liked how Howard competed against FBS opponent Eastern Michigan in a 10-point loss. The offensive line, specifically the left side behind Anim Dankwah and Darius Fox, led a rushing attack that gained 204 yards. The fall in the rankings isn't because of anything the Bison did, but rather it's because of how teams Nos. 3 through 5 played in their FCS wins.

7. North Carolina A&T | CAA | 0-1 | Prev: 7

FBS losses won't hurt teams too much, and North Carolina A&T's defeat to UAB won't knock them from its spot in the top 10.

8. Southern | SWAC | 0-1 | Prev: 3

Southern's disappointing second half drops them five spots in the first power rankings of the regular season. Yet, the Jaguars still had four sacks in the loss to Alabama State, showing that their defense will again keep them in contention in the SWAC West.

9. Alcorn State | SWAC | 0-1 | Prev: 10

Alcorn State lost to Southern Miss but scored 14 points on the FBS foe. The Braves look like a top-10 HBCU team.

10. Prairie View A&M | SWAC | 1-0 | Prev: 11

Should Prairie View A&M be a top-10 team? 24 unanswered points across the second and third quarters would beg to differ. However, a 14-3 Panthers start and a 20-0 run from the Panthers to close the game earned the Tigers a spot in the top 10.

11. Hampton | CAA | 1-0 | Prev: 15

Hampton won the first of three HBCU games it had to start its schedule with a win over Grambling State in the Brick City Classic. With Norfolk State and Howard up next, the Pirates could climb into the top 10.

12. Texas Southern | SWAC | 0-1 | Prev: 8

Texas Southern's 17-point collapse in the second half of the Labor Day Classic drops the Tigers out of the top 10. The SWAC West is wide open.

13. Tennessee State | Big South-OVC | 0-1 | Prev: 13

Tennessee State played a ranked FBS team in No. 13 Notre Dame tough in the first quarter, only trailing 7-3. While the Fighting Irish unleashed an onslaught during the rest of the game, a ranked FBS loss won't hurt the Tigers in the rankings.

14. Alabama A&M | SWAC | 0-1 | Prev: 16

Alabama A&M lost to SEC opponent Vanderbilt, but its offense scored 14 points. The signs of offensive life have the Bulldogs trending upward.

15. Bethune-Cookman | SWAC | 0-1 | Prev: 19

Two defensive touchdowns against an FBS opponent have the Wildcats on the rise.

BIG MAN PICK-SIX TO THE 🏠‼️ pic.twitter.com/pHdPqntmxr — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 3, 2023

16. Grambling State | SWAC | 0-1 | Prev.: 14

The Myles Crawley era at Grambling State looks like it'll be able to put up points, but the defense's struggles with a mobile quarterback are concerning.

17. Arkansas-Pine Bluff | SWAC | 0-1 | Prev: 21

Arkansas-Pine Bluff led Tulsa 7-0 after the first quarter. While the Golden Lions wouldn't score again, a strong start gets them out of the bottom of the rankings.

18. South Carolina State | MEAC | 0-2 | Prev: 12

Whether against Charlotte in Week 1 or Jackson State in Week 0, South Carolina State's offense couldn't find its footing. It'll be hard to look at the Bulldogs as a MEAC contender until the offense gets fixed.

19. Delaware State | MEAC | 0-1 | Prev: 18

Delaware State was one of three FCS HBCUs to lose to DII HBCUs in Week 1. At least the Hornets lost to Bowie State, a perennial DII playoff contender.

20. Mississippi Valley State | SWAC | 0-1 | Prev: 17

Mississippi Valley State lost to DII HBCU Central State in the Chicago Football Classic. While I think Central State is a worse team than Virginia State, the way the Delta Devils lost keeps them out of the last spot.

21. Norfolk State | MEAC | 0-1 | Prev: 20

Norfolk State slides into the final spot after Week 1 following the Spartans' loss to a DII opponent. It's not just that the Spartans lost, it's how they lost. Norfolk State got bailed out and had a chance to force overtime with a field goal, but had the kick blocked to lose the game.

HBCU football is the best.



Virginia State (D2 CIAA) is up 3, doesn't take a FG backed up to their endzone on 4th down. Norfolk State (FCS MEAC) gets a chance to go to OT and bobbles the snap.



College football is back. pic.twitter.com/JUdXFVqp4Y — PJ Green (@PJGreenTV) September 2, 2023

