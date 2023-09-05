2023-24 FCS National Championship Game: Date, time, TV channel, history

Since 1978, the FCS has crowned national champions, with South Dakota State winning the most recent title. Here's a quick guide to the 2023-24 FCS National Championship Game, including the schedule, TV network and how teams are selected:
When is the 2023-24 FCS National Championship Game?
The 2023-24 FCS Championship is on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET.
How to watch the 2023-24 FCS Championship
The 2023 FCS Championship will air on ABC. You can stream the game by clicking or tapping here.
Where is the 2023-24 FCS Championship?
The 2023-24 FCS title game will be played at the Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. It will be the 14th time the FCS Championship Game will be played in Frisco.
When are 2023-24 FCS Championship selections?
The 2023-24 FCS bracket selections are at 12:30 p.m. ET Sunday, Nov. 19 on ESPNU.
What does the 2023-24 FCS bracket look like?
The 2023-24 FCS playoffs will have a 24-team bracket that will have the top-eight teams seeded and receiving automatic byes to the second round. The rest of the 24-team field (16 teams) will play in the first round.
The FCS playoff bracket is regionalized for the first two rounds as the selection committee looks to limit travel. First round matchups are regionalized to ensure the least travel for teams as possible. Likewise, the first round will avoid any matchups featuring conference teams that have played each other. Last but not least, first round matchups will be regionally paired with teams seeded one through eight, also in an effort to limit travel.
Here's what a mock bracket will look like:
How are FCS Championship teams selected?
Twenty-four teams will play for the 2023-24 FCS Championship. At the conclusion of the FCS regular season, 10 conferences (or conference partnerships/alliances) will receive automatic bids to the FCS playoffs. The FCS Championship Committee will select the remaining 14 at-large bids. The committee will also seed the top-eight teams, each receiving a first-round bye.
What are the current FCS football standings?
Click or tap here to view the latest FCS football standings, which will be updated throughout the season.
Past FCS champions from 1978 to today
Here are the previous winners of the FCS Championship Game, which started in the 1978 season.
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2022
|South Dakota State
|John Stiegelmeier
|45-21
|North Dakota State
|Frisco, Texas
|2021
|North Dakota State
|Matt Entz
|38-10
|Montana State
|Frisco, Texas
|2020
|Sam Houston
|K.C. Keeler
|23-21
|South Dakota State
|Frisco, Texas
|2019
|North Dakota State
|Matt Entz
|28-20
|James Madison
|Frisco, Texas
|2018
|North Dakota State
|Chris Klieman
|38-24
|Eastern Washington
|Frisco, Texas
|2017
|North Dakota State
|Chris Klieman
|17-13
|James Madison
|Frisco, Texas
|2016
|James Madison
|Mike Houston
|28-14
|Youngstown State
|Frisco, Texas
|2015
|North Dakota State
|Chris Klieman
|37-10
|Jacksonville State
|Frisco, Texas
|2014
|North Dakota State
|Chris Klieman
|29-27
|Illinois State
|Frisco, Texas
|2013
|North Dakota State
|Craig Bohl
|35-7
|Towson
|Frisco, Texas
|2012
|North Dakota State
|Craig Bohl
|39-13
|Sam Houston State
|Frisco, Texas
|2011
|North Dakota State
|Craig Bohl
|17-6
|Sam Houston State
|Frisco, Texas
|2010
|Eastern Washington
|Beau Baldwin
|20-19
|Delaware
|Frisco, Texas
|2009
|Villanova
|Andy Talley
|23-21
|Montana
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|2008
|Richmond
|Mike London
|24-7
|Montana
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|2007
|Appalachian State
|Jerry Moore
|49-21
|Delaware
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|2006
|Appalachian State
|Jerry Moore
|28-17
|Massachusetts
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|2005
|Appalachian State
|Jerry Moore
|21-16
|UNI
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|2004
|James Madison
|Mickey Matthews
|31-21
|Montana
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|2003
|Delaware
|K.C. Keeler
|40-0
|Colgate
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|2002
|Western Kentucky
|Jack Harbaugh
|34-14
|McNeese State
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|2001
|Montana
|Joe Glenn
|13-6
|Furman
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|2000
|Georgia Southern
|Paul Johnson
|27-25
|Montana
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|1999
|Georgia Southern
|Paul Johnson
|59-24
|Youngstown State
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|1998
|Massachusetts
|Mark Whipple
|55-43
|Georgia Southern
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|1997
|Youngstown State
|Jim Tressel
|10-9
|McNeese State
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|1996
|Marshall
|Bob Pruett
|49-29
|Montana
|Huntington, W.Va.
|1995
|Montana
|Don Read
|22-20
|Marshall
|Huntington, W.Va.
|1994
|Youngstown State
|Jim Tressel
|28-14
|Boise State
|Huntington, W.Va.
|1993
|Youngstown State
|Jim Tressel
|17-5
|Marshall
|Huntington, W.Va.
|1992
|Marshall
|Jim Donnan
|31-28
|Youngstown State
|Huntington, W.Va.
|1991
|Youngstown State
|Jim Tressel
|25-17
|Marshall
|Statesboro, Ga.
|1990
|Georgia Southern
|Tim Stowers
|36-13
|Nevada
|Statesboro, Ga.
|1989
|Georgia Southern
|Erk Russell
|37-34
|Stephen F. Austin *
|Statesboro, Ga.
|1988
|Furman
|Jimmy Satterfield
|17-12
|Georgia Southern
|Pocatello, Idaho
|1987
|Louisiana-Monroe
|Pat Collins
|43-42
|Marshall
|Pocatello, Idaho
|1986
|Georgia Southern
|Erk Russell
|48-21
|Arkansas State
|Tacoma, Wash.
|1985
|Georgia Southern
|Erk Russell
|44-42
|Furman
|Tacoma, Wash.
|1984
|Montana State
|Dave Arnold
|19-6
|Louisiana Tech
|Charleston, S.C.
|1983
|Southern Illinois
|Rey Dempsey
|43-7
|Western Carolina
|Charleston, S.C.
|1982
|Eastern Kentucky
|Roy Kidd
|17-14
|Delaware
|Wichita Falls, Texas
|1981
|Idaho State
|Dave Kragthorpe
|34-23
|Eastern Kentucky
|Wichita Falls, Texas
|1980
|Boise State
|Jim Criner
|31-29
|Eastern Kentucky
|Sacramento, Calif.
|1979
|Eastern Kentucky
|Roy Kidd
|30-7
|Lehigh
|Orlando, Fla.
|1978
|Florida A&M
|Rudy Hubbard
|35-28
|Massachusetts
|Wichita Falls, Texas
* -- Stephen F. Austin's participation in 1989 championship vacated.