Maya Ellison | NCAA.com | September 5, 2023

2023 Ohio State football schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, results

These are the biggest stadiums in college football

The last time the Ohio State football team hoisted a College Football National Championship trophy was nine years ago. This season, the Buckeyes hope to hunt for the trophy once more.

Here is the 2023 Ohio State football schedule, including opponents, results, TV networks and game times.

OPPONENT SCORE DATE TIME (ET) TV LOCATION
at Indiana W, 23-3 Saturday, Sept. 2 3:30 p.m CBS Bloomington, IN
vs. Youngstown State   Saturday, Sept. 9 Noon Big Ten Network Columbus, OH
vs. Western Kentucky   Saturday, Sept. 16 4 p.m. FOX Columbus, OH
at Notre Dame   Saturday, Sept. 23 7:30 p.m. NBC Notre Dame, IN
vs. Maryland   Saturday, Oct. 7 TBD TBD Columbus, OH
at Purdue   Saturday, Oct. 14 TBD TBD West Lafayette, IN
vs. Penn State   Saturday, Oct. 21 TBD TBD Columbus, OH
at Wisconsin   Saturday, Oct. 28 TBD TBD Madison, WI
at Rutgers   Saturday, Nov. 4 TBD TBD New Brunswick, NJ
vs. Michigan State   Saturday, Nov. 11 7:30 p.m.  NBC Columbus, OH
vs. Minnesota   Saturday, Nov. 18 TBD TBD Columbus, OH
at Michigan   Saturday, Nov. 25 12 p.m. FOX Ann Arbor, MI

Big Ten football standings

Latest college football rankings

2022 results

The Buckeyes went 11-2 in 2022, appearing in the 2023 CFP semifinals but falling short to Georgia.  The Buckeyes have a 27-28 all-time bowl game record and have five CFP appearances.

Here’s what happened in every game of Ohio State's 2022 schedule:

OPPONENT SCORE DATE TIME (ET) TV LOCATION
vs. No. 5 Notre Dame W, 21-10 Saturday, Sept. 3 7:30 p.m ABC Columbus, OH
vs. Arkansas State W, 45-12 Saturday, Sept. 10 12 p.m. Big Ten Network Columbus, OH
vs. Toledo W, 77-21 Saturday, Sept. 17 7 p.m. FOX Columbus, OH
vs. Wisconsin W, 52-21 Saturday, Sept. 24 7:30 p.m. ABC Columbus, OH
vs. Rutgers W, 49-10 Saturday, Oct. 1 3:30 p.m. Big Ten Network Columbus, OH
at Michigan State W, 49-20 Saturday, Oct. 8 4 p.m. ABC East Lansing, MI
vs. Iowa W, 54-10 Saturday, Oct. 22 Noon FOX Columbus, OH
at No. 13 Penn State W, 44-31 Saturday, Oct. 29 Noon FOX State College, PA
at Northwestern W, 21-7 Saturday, Nov. 5 Noon ABC Evanston, IL
vs. Indiana W, 56-14 Saturday, Nov. 12 Noon FOX Columbus, OH
at Maryland W, 43-30 Saturday, Nov. 19 3:30 p.m. ABC College Park, MD
vs. No. 3 Michigan L, 45-23 Saturday, Nov. 26 12 p.m. FOX Columbus, OH
vs. No. 1 Georgia (Peach Bowl — CFP semifinal) L, 42-41 Saturday, Dec. 31 8 p.m. ESPN Atlanta, GA

When are the College Football Playoff semifinals?

The CFP semifinals are set for Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. One semifinal is the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. The other semifinal is theSugar Bowl at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

When is the 2023-24 College Football Playoff national championship?

The 2023-24 College Football Playoff National Championship Game will be Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. The title game will be played at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. This will mark the first time Houston will serve as host of the CFP National Championship Game.

Below is a complete history of the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

YEAR
(GAME DATE)		 GAME LOCATION
2015 No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20 Arlington, Texas
2016 No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40 Glendale, Arizona
2017 No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31 Tampa, Florida
2018 No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23 Atlanta, Georgia
2019 No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16 Santa Clara, California
2020 No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25 New Orleans, Louisiana
2021 No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 3 Ohio State 24 Miami Gardens, Florida
2022 No. 3 Georgia 33, No. 1 Alabama 18

Indianapolis, Indiana
2023 No. 1 Georgia 65, No. 2 TCU 7 Inglewood, California

Future CFP national championship locations and dates

2025: Atlanta (Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia) - Jan. 20
2026: Miami (Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida) - Jan. 19
2027: TBD

