2023 Ohio State football schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, results

The last time the Ohio State football team hoisted a College Football National Championship trophy was nine years ago. This season, the Buckeyes hope to hunt for the trophy once more.
Here is the 2023 Ohio State football schedule, including opponents, results, TV networks and game times.
|OPPONENT
|SCORE
|DATE
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|LOCATION
|at Indiana
|W, 23-3
|Saturday, Sept. 2
|3:30 p.m
|CBS
|Bloomington, IN
|vs. Youngstown State
|Saturday, Sept. 9
|Noon
|Big Ten Network
|Columbus, OH
|vs. Western Kentucky
|Saturday, Sept. 16
|4 p.m.
|FOX
|Columbus, OH
|at Notre Dame
|Saturday, Sept. 23
|7:30 p.m.
|NBC
|Notre Dame, IN
|vs. Maryland
|Saturday, Oct. 7
|TBD
|TBD
|Columbus, OH
|at Purdue
|Saturday, Oct. 14
|TBD
|TBD
|West Lafayette, IN
|vs. Penn State
|Saturday, Oct. 21
|TBD
|TBD
|Columbus, OH
|at Wisconsin
|Saturday, Oct. 28
|TBD
|TBD
|Madison, WI
|at Rutgers
|Saturday, Nov. 4
|TBD
|TBD
|New Brunswick, NJ
|vs. Michigan State
|Saturday, Nov. 11
|7:30 p.m.
|NBC
|Columbus, OH
|vs. Minnesota
|Saturday, Nov. 18
|TBD
|TBD
|Columbus, OH
|at Michigan
|Saturday, Nov. 25
|12 p.m.
|FOX
|Ann Arbor, MI
Big Ten football standings
Latest college football rankings
2022 results
The Buckeyes went 11-2 in 2022, appearing in the 2023 CFP semifinals but falling short to Georgia. The Buckeyes have a 27-28 all-time bowl game record and have five CFP appearances.
Here’s what happened in every game of Ohio State's 2022 schedule:
|vs. No. 5 Notre Dame
|W, 21-10
|Saturday, Sept. 3
|7:30 p.m
|ABC
|Columbus, OH
|vs. Arkansas State
|W, 45-12
|Saturday, Sept. 10
|12 p.m.
|Big Ten Network
|Columbus, OH
|vs. Toledo
|W, 77-21
|Saturday, Sept. 17
|7 p.m.
|FOX
|Columbus, OH
|vs. Wisconsin
|W, 52-21
|Saturday, Sept. 24
|7:30 p.m.
|ABC
|Columbus, OH
|vs. Rutgers
|W, 49-10
|Saturday, Oct. 1
|3:30 p.m.
|Big Ten Network
|Columbus, OH
|at Michigan State
|W, 49-20
|Saturday, Oct. 8
|4 p.m.
|ABC
|East Lansing, MI
|vs. Iowa
|W, 54-10
|Saturday, Oct. 22
|Noon
|FOX
|Columbus, OH
|at No. 13 Penn State
|W, 44-31
|Saturday, Oct. 29
|Noon
|FOX
|State College, PA
|at Northwestern
|W, 21-7
|Saturday, Nov. 5
|Noon
|ABC
|Evanston, IL
|vs. Indiana
|W, 56-14
|Saturday, Nov. 12
|Noon
|FOX
|Columbus, OH
|at Maryland
|W, 43-30
|Saturday, Nov. 19
|3:30 p.m.
|ABC
|College Park, MD
|vs. No. 3 Michigan
|L, 45-23
|Saturday, Nov. 26
|12 p.m.
|FOX
|Columbus, OH
|vs. No. 1 Georgia (Peach Bowl — CFP semifinal)
|L, 42-41
|Saturday, Dec. 31
|8 p.m.
|ESPN
|Atlanta, GA
When are the College Football Playoff semifinals?
The CFP semifinals are set for Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. One semifinal is the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. The other semifinal is theSugar Bowl at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.
When is the 2023-24 College Football Playoff national championship?
The 2023-24 College Football Playoff National Championship Game will be Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. The title game will be played at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. This will mark the first time Houston will serve as host of the CFP National Championship Game.
Below is a complete history of the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.
|YEAR
(GAME DATE)
|GAME
|LOCATION
|2015
|No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20
|Arlington, Texas
|2016
|No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40
|Glendale, Arizona
|2017
|No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31
|Tampa, Florida
|2018
|No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23
|Atlanta, Georgia
|2019
|No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16
|Santa Clara, California
|2020
|No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25
|New Orleans, Louisiana
|2021
|No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 3 Ohio State 24
|Miami Gardens, Florida
|2022
|No. 3 Georgia 33, No. 1 Alabama 18
|
Indianapolis, Indiana
|2023
|No. 1 Georgia 65, No. 2 TCU 7
|Inglewood, California
Future CFP national championship locations and dates
2025: Atlanta (Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia) - Jan. 20
2026: Miami (Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida) - Jan. 19
2027: TBD