NCAA | September 5, 2023

ABC to broadcast 2023 FCS championship game from Frisco

South Dakota State beats North Dakota State for 2022 FCS championship

This season's Division I Football Championship Subdivision title game will air live on ABC at 2 p.m. Eastern time Sunday, Jan. 7, from Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

"Showcasing the Division I football championship on a Sunday afternoon in millions of homes on ABC shows the tremendous interest in this NCAA championship," said Kent Haslam, chair of the Division I Football Championship Committee and director of athletics at Montana. "We look forward to another exciting championship game and appreciate the support of our great partners in Frisco and at ESPN/ABC."

ROOKIE COACHES: 6 FCS coaches primed for success in year one

The championship game has been broadcast on an ESPN-affiliated network since 1995.

"We're pleased to work with our NCAA partners to once again present the FCS championship on ABC, continuing the success we've had programming college sports in Sunday afternoon windows and solidifying our season-long commitment to FCS football," said Dan Margulis, ESPN senior director, programming and acquisitions.

EVERYTHING HBCU FOOTBALL: Schedule, scores, rankings and updates for the 2023 season

This will mark the 14th time that the FCS championship game has been played at Toyota Stadium in Frisco and the fourth time the game has aired on ABC in the past five years.

For FCS championship ticket information, visit ncaa.com/fcs.

